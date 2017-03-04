Crystal Ball (Predictions)–Fastlane

Jay Shannon draws upon all his predictive skills to pick the winners and losers of an upcoming major wrestling event.

The last stop before Wrestlemania is the Raw-centric PPV, Fastlane. Several titles will be on the line and the foundation for Raw’s side of Wrestlemania will almost certainly be placed. Let’s take a look…

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs “The” Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

Brian is on a mission to teach Akira a lesson. Sunday may well be the next one. Dar will come across as the weak link in this battle. I think Brian and Noam will come up a bit short in this one. Brian will likely beat the stuffing out of his partner and then take the fight to Akira.

Predicted Winners: Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

Predicted Grade: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks

This was a last minute addition to the card. Sasha has been dealing with a bad leg and that will likely play into this one. Nia is the hottest rising star in women’s wrestling, while Sasha has slid way down in recent months. Sasha will put up a good fight but will likely lose to Nia.

Predicted Winner: Nia Jax

Predicted Score: 2.0

Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe

Joe is being pushed as the next superstar. Sadly, Sami will likely end up as just another Stepping Stone to the big Samoan. The Destroyer will definitely be tested in this one but a Muscle Buster and Kokina Clutch will end this brutal battle.

Predicted Winner: Samoa Joe

Predicted Grade: 2.75

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Raw Tag Team Title Match

Raw showed that Enzo may not be really taking this match seriously. That could be their downfall. Luke and Karl may well use some underhanded tactics to retain. Whatever they do, Luke and Karl aren’t giving up the gold on Sunday.

Predicted Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Predicted Grade: 3.0

Charlotte Flair vs Bayley

Raw Women’s Title Match

Charlotte has been unbeatable in title matches on PPVs. 16 wins in a row (same number as title runs for her daddy, Ric). Bayley is super popular with the fans. Flair seems destined to win this one and keep her Streak alive. However, as we all know, Streaks are meant to be broken. As much as I adore Bayley, I’m afraid that she is going to have a limited first run. Charlotte is likely going to cheat her way into another title run.

Predicted Winner (and NEW Raw Women’s Champion): Charlotte Flair

Predicted Grade: 3.0

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

This is going to be brutal. There just might be blood. Both brutes are ready to annihilate each other. I can’t imagine this match providing a definitive winner. I’m going with the possibility that the ref will end up throwing this one out when both men refuse to listen to instructions and warnings. It will likely go all over the arena. So, it will either be thrown out or we will get a Double Count Out. I’m betting on the first option.

Predicted Winner: Match Thrown Out

Predicted Grade: 2.0

Neville vs “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Cruiserweight Title Match

It is great to see WWE finally use Neville to his potential. For so long, Neville was riding the Mid Card Train. The new attitude has helped push Neville up to where he should be. Jack is a great talent, as well. His uniqueness has endeared him to the fans. It might be fun to have the Gentleman as the champion but it will NOT happen this Sunday.

Predicted Winner: Neville

Predicted Grade: 4.0

Goldberg vs Kevin Owens

Universal Title Match

I have gone back and forth on this one. Wrestlemania will obviously see Goldberg vs Lesnar and Owens vs Chris Jericho. While the Universal title would be nice to have Goldberg and Lesnar fight over, it isn’t necessary. Owens vs Jericho would be so much more important if the top Raw title was on the line. I foresee the end of this one seeing Lesnar coming out to cost Goldberg the title. That just amps up their feud. After the match, Jericho attacks Owens, setting up their title match at Mania.

Predicted Winner (by Disqualification): Goldberg

Predicted Grade: 4.25

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com