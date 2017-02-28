Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as tonight we get Luke Harper battling AJ Styles to see who faces WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. Last week both Styles & Harper eliminated each other in the 10-man Battle Royal to see who who get the vacant spot left by Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. Apollo Crews returns to action tonight as he takes on Dolph Ziggler in a Chairs Match and Mickie James faces Becky Lynch in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

The show begins with both Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon reviewing the end of the 10-man Battle Royal, AJ Styles shows up and he says they should just name him as the person to go onto WrestleMaina 33. Both Shane & Daniel Bryan tell AJ he should be lucky the referee made the decision he did. AJ starts to bad mouth Luke Harper then Harper shows u behind him, AJ leaves then Harper thanks Bryan & Shane.

The Miz’s music hits and he comes to the ring with his wife Maryse, Miz introduces his guest for this week is John Cena. As Cena begins to speak Miz yells for Cena’s microphone to be cut, Miz then says he has some things to get off his chest. Miz says Cena has gotten to where he is because of who he can manipulate behind the scenes. Miz then brings up when he beat John Cena at WrestleMania then Cena found a way to manipulate the system in his favor, Miz says Cena is jealous of him and that he is a hypocrite. Miz then says Cena once called out The Rock for wanting to goto Hollywood and now Cena is that guy and then he mocks Cena saying we cant see him. Miz then says the reason he is out here is because Miz is the one that is in the WWE everyday and the one making Smackdown Live the must see show. Miz says Cena was gifted a title match at Royal Rumble and he again pulled strings to get another moment. Miz says Cena stole Ric Flair’s moment on top of stealing a ton of his. Cena says Miz is saying the same thing everyone else has been saying for sometime now and that is that Cena is a fraud. Cena says if he pulled strings then he would be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMaina 33 not in the ring with The Miz. Cena says guys like The Miz believe its easy to just blame Cena, Cena says everyone knows who he is but he asks Miz who he is. Cena says Miz has stolen many wrestlers moves and personality like Daniel Bryan’s kicks and Ric Flair’s Figure Four Leg-lock. Cena says Miz has no idea who he is inside and that he just copies other people and that’s why he is held down. Cena gives Miz some advice and tells him don’t bring a knife to a gunfight because he isn’t The Undertaker but if he sees him again he is a dead man. Maryse then yells to Cena that he cant leave until they say he can, Maryse calls Cena a egomaniac and that he has a small package. Maryse then slaps Cena across the face, Cena tells her she just made a mistake then Nikki Bella comes out to get her. Nikki grabs the microphone and tells Maryse to stay away from Cena or she will break her, she then poses with Cena in the ring and Smackdown Live goes to a commercial.

Women’s Division

2 out of 3 Falls Match

Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

Both women start off countering one move after the other with James targeting the arms of Lynch but as the action moves to the ropes she hits a baseball slide sending James to the outside. James gets back in control with a side head lock then targets the back of Lynch with knees to the back. After a pin attempt James goes back to a rear chin lock to a cross face and Lynch tries to get away but she cant. Lynch finally gets away and scores with clotheslines then the flying fore arm to James in the corner but James quickly counters Lynch again and hits the Mickie DDT and gets the win in the first fall.

Mickie James wins the First Fall

James continues to beat down Lynch even though Lynch makes a comeback, James hits a flap jack then a kip up but Becky Lynch quickly rolls up Mickie James and holds on to win the second fall.

Becky Lynch wins the Second Fall

Both women go at after the pin fall and then Alexa Bliss comes down to the ring, she first acts the referee and as Lynch goes to strike Alexa we see James hitting Bliss by accident. Becky Lynch rolls up Mickie James and she gets the third and final fall.

Your Winner: Becky Lynch

Luke Harper is shown backstage and he says he isn’t afraid of Bray Wyatt, we see Bray next and he wishes good luck to Harper and says glory be to him who holds the holy grail.

AJ Styles is backstage and he is interviewed about his match with Luke Harper tonight, AJ says he will go on to his rightful place at WrestleMania 33.

Singles Match

(Winner faces Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33)

AJ Styles vs Luke Harper

Harper shoes his strength tossing AJ back into the corner as the match begins, AJ scores with ahead log then leap frog but Luke Harper scores with a drop kick off the ropes. Harper pulls AJ to the outside and sends AJ crashing to the barricade, Harper sends AJ bouncing off the announce table but Styles hits a Pele Kick to Harper on the apron dropping Luke Harper. AJ goes with kicks to the back a Harper on the mat but Harper seems to shake them off, Harper backs into the corner and forces AJ off to the ground then smashes AJ with a big right hand. Harper scores with a top ropes Senton from the apron followed by a boot for a two count. Harper then catapults AJ into the middle rope, then hits the suicide dive to AJ through the middle ropes. Harper throws AJ back in the ring and goes for a power bomb but AJ counters with a hurricanranna getting back in control. Harper would get back in control hitting the power bomb also hitting Tiger Suplex before that. AJ scores with an enziguiri on the apron then scores with the Phenomenal Fore Arm, AJ covers Harper and gets the three count but Harper’s leg was still on the bottom rope. Shane McMahon comes down and declares this match be restarted, AJ teases the Styles Clash but Harper counters with a roll up for a two count. The action goes to the outside and Harper goes for a Super kick but he nails Shane McMahon on the outside instead. AJ counters Harper then hits the Spring board 450 Splash and he gets the win over Luke Harper.

Your Winner: AJ Styles

AJ Styles will now go onto face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship.

John Cena is backstage with Nikki Bella and before they get interviewed they are interrupted by Carmella and James Ellsworth. Nikki Bella asks why they are here and Ellsworth tells Bella they can do what they want. John Cena tells Ellsworth that he has an idea, Cena challenges Carmella & Ellsworth to a match against him and Nikki Bella next week on Smackdown Live.

AJ Styles is walking backstage and he is congratulated by Daniel Bryan, AJ says he is interested by what Bray Wyatt has in store tonight and he will be on hand.

Singles Match

Dean Ambrose vs Curt Hawkins

Ambrose goes right in the ring and hits Dirty Deeds to Hawkins dropping him before the match starts. Ambrose then gets on the microphone and calls out Baron Corbin and says he wants to fight. Corbin shows up on the big screen and says he cant get what he wants, Corbin says Ambrose is a speed bump that is holding him back. Corbin says he will take Ambrose out because Ambrose cost him the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber then Ambrose says this is not over and he leaves the ring in a fury.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Chairs Match

Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler

Apollo Crews blindsides Ziggler as Dolph is making his way to the ring, Crews hits an over head suplex once they get in the ring. Crews grabs a chair but Ziggler attacks the legs of Crews then hits the hangman’s neck breaker for a two count. Crews comes back with a drop kick then hits an inside moonsault to Ziggler on the outside. Back in the ring we see Crews hitting a back elbow then a big kick stopping Ziggler followed by a leaping clothesline. Crews then hits a enziguiri then a standing moonsault to Ziggler on the steel chair foe a two count. Ziggler tries to get away then tries a dirty pin but Crews hits a belly to back suplex on top of that same steel chair still in the ring. Crews grabs the chair then picks up Ziggler but dolph counters sending Crews to the chair throat first. Dolph then hits the atomic drop onto the steel chair and Dolph covers Crews for the win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Bray Wyatt’s music hits and the WWE Champion makes his way to the ring to deliver his Invocation to the WWE Universe. Bray says so its AJ Styles, it doesn’t matter who it was because they are all mere mortals. Bray says AJ will end up like all the rest and he will feel the power if an un natural force. Bray says he comes from a place where Randy is right now, Orton then appears on the big screen. Randy says he is dead square in the middle of Brays world where you can smell the fear in the air, Randy says this is your world but not mine. Randy says at one time he said if you cant beat them then to join them and then when you get in then you screw them. Randy then reveals where he is and he’s where Sister Abigail was buried, Randy picks up an Axe and asks Bray how long have the maggots been eating at her flesh. Orton then says he can destroy what makes Bray tick and he will burn the spirit of Sister Abigail. Randy then says he will be the master and Bray will be the servant, Orton then puts down the Axe and picks up a can of gasoline and douses the place as well as the rocking chair. Randy says he is coming for Bray and his title at WrestleMania. Randy screams to Bray as he douses the spot where Sister Abigail perished and Randy continues to pour the gasoline to leave a trail to the outside of the house. Randy looks into the camera and drops the flaming match onto the gasoline and the compound goes up in flames, Randy does his pose while the flames burn and Bray Wyatt is shown almost in tears as he cant believe what has happened. Bray Wyatt kneels in awe as Randy Orton has completely betrayed him and we see Bray in a deep stare as Smackdown Live goes off the air.