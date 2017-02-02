Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks. This listing is sent weekly.

Thu, Feb 2 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm- wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 2 – Welsh Wrestling – White Rose Primary School, NP24 6DW New Tredgar, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC - 6 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Feb 3 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm- facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Feb 3 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Feb 3 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Stadhalle Gotha, Goldbacher Strabe 35, 99876 Gotha, Thuringen, Germany - 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Feb 3 - Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Viper Elementary School, 20 Eddington Lane, Viper, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Feb 3 - Chaotic Wrestling – Lawrence Elks #65, 652 Andover ST, Lawrence, MA - 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Fri, Feb 3 - AAA – Arena Wagnermaniacos, Torreon, Mexico - 8 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Fri, Feb 3 - NWG – Arena Roberto Paz, Calle Gomez Farias #2603, 44810 Guadalajara, Mexico - 8 pm - facebook.com/Nwg-Nueva-Generacion-De-Lucha-566680270112492

Fri, Feb 3 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Feb 3 – World Elite Combat Wrestling – Ripley Park and Recreation, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS - 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb 3 - Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE - 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Fri, Feb 3 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Feb 3 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 3 - Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Warrior Warehouse, 7230 Middle ST, Columbia, SC - 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - USA Championship Wrestling – Selmer Civic Center, 230 N 5th ST, Selmer, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Fri, Feb 3 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Feb 3 - HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone RD W, Mansfield, Nottingham, UK - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Kamikaze Pro – The Empire Coventry, 150 Far Gosford ST, CV1 5DU Coventry, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Fri, Feb 3 - Preston City Wrestling – Club Domain Blackpool, 168-170 N Promenade, FY1 1RE Blackpool, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - Pro Wrestling Live – Saddlers Club (Banks Stadium), Bescot Cres, WS1 4TS Walsall, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Live-198567800157656

Fri, Feb 3 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Ounsdale High School, Ounsdale Road, WV5 8 Wolverhampton, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Fri, Feb 3 - Welsh Wrestling – Borough Theatre, Abergavenny, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Feb 3 - River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI - 8 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Feb 4 - Monster Pro Wrestling – Alberta Avenue Community Centre, 9210 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWAMonsterPro

Sat, Feb 4 - Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC - 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Feb 4 - Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 450 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC - 6 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 - Empire Wrestling Federation – Eshet Snyder Community Center, 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA - 6 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Feb 4 - 302 – Delaware Auto Exchange, Felton, DE

Sat, Feb 4 - American Combat Wrestling – Jewish Community Center West, 9841 Scenic DR, New Port Richey, FL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Sat, Feb 4 - Brain Buster Pro Wrestling – Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th ST, Pompano Beach, FL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/brainbusterfl

Sat, Feb 4 - Fighting Evolution Wrestling – 7201 W. Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL - 7 pm- facebook.com/fewsurvive

Sat, Feb 4 - AWF – AWF Arena, 4193 Hwy 41, Ringgold, GA - 8 pm - awfwow.com

Sat, Feb 4 - Disciples of Christ Wrestling Ministries – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/DisciplesofChristWrestlingMinistries

Sat, Feb 4 - Georgia Premier Wrestling – Pickens County Middle School, 1802 Refuge RD, Jasper, GA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/gpwrestling101

Sat, Feb 4 – Peachstate Wrestling Alliance – VFW Fairgrounds, 1625 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA - 8 pm - facebook.com/peachstatewrestlingalliancegeorgia

Sat, Feb 4 - Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment (Benefit for Turner High Band) – Turner County Civic Center, Ashburn, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Feb 4 - Universal Independent Wrestling – Callaway Livestock Pavilion, 1812 Macedonia Church RD, Buchanan, GA - 7 pm - facebook.com/UnivesalIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Schorrehalle, Willy-Brandt-Strabe 78, 06110 Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany - 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 - AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Godding ST, LaSalle, IL - 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 - POWW – American Legion 703N, Rt 12, Fox Lake, IL - 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Feb 4 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Feb 4 - Pro Wrestling King/Revolution Championship Wrestling/Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN - 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44

Sat, Feb 4 – Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN - 1 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44/

Sat, Feb 4 - Impact Pro – The Vault, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Over the Top – Tivoli Theatre, 135-138 Francis ST, Dublin, Ireland - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sat, Feb 4 – World Wrestling Xpress – Russell High School Gymnasium, 565 State ST, Russell, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/WWXWorldWrestlingXpress

Sat, Feb 4 – Bluegrass Championship Wrestling – Old Wheelwright Gym, Wheelwright, KY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Bluegrass-Championship-Wrestling-338001214576

Sat, Feb 4 – Prime Time Wrestling – Cynthiana City Hall Gym, 104 East Pleasant ST, Cynthiana, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sat, Feb 4 – Renegade Independent Pro Wrestling – 109 Grande Ave, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/RIPwrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 W 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wwaisnow

Sat, Feb 4 – AAA – Auditorio Minicipal, Coyotepec, Mexico – 6 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – Cancha Bajo Techo Fullana, Cayey, Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/Revolution-Wrestling-Alliance-160939391394

Sat, Feb 4 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Sumner Township and Community Center, 10820 Pine ST, Sumner, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Feb 4 – Elite – The Black Horse Bar and Grill, 34648 Old Homer RD, Winona, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – Waseca American Legion, 700 State ST S, Waseca, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Feb 4 – World League Wrestling – 198 Cherry Blossom Way, Troy, MO - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Sat, Feb 4 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Feb 4 – Exodus Wrestling Alliance – Seagrove Elementary School, Plank RD, Seagrove, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ewa.exoduswrestlingalliance

Sat, Feb 4 – Future Stars of Wrestling – FSW Arena, 6025 Harrison DR, Suirte S, Las Vegas, NV – 5 pm - facebook.com/FSWVegas

Sat, Feb 4 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Victory Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4927, 31 Horseblock RD, Centereach, NY – 7:30 pm - victoryprowrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Xcite Wrestling – American Legion Post 80, 76 Main ST, Binghampton, NY - facebook.com/Xcite-Wrestling-201316953304733

Sat, Feb 4 – EWA – Seagrove Elementary School, Plank RD, Seagrove, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/George-South-Pro-Wrestling-School-308685005957298

Sat, Feb 4 – High Volume – Salvation Army, 2110 N Queen ST, Kinston, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HighVolumeProWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – AIWF Northwest Ohio Wrestling – 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – ASWA – Malabar School Gymnasium, 205 W Cook RD, Mansfield, OH – 7 pm – ASWAProWrestling.com, ASWALive.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – PWA School of Professional Wrestling, 737 Slocum ST, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Feb 4 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 4 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Compound Pro Wrestling – Perfect Practice Athletic Center, 4950 S Sheridan RD, Tulsa, OK – 8 pm - facebook.com/compoundpro

Sat, Feb 4 – Wrestling For A Cause – New Beginnings Community Church, 1401 Charles Page Blvd, Tampa, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Feb 4 – Northland Wrestling – Ecole Publique Odyssee, 480 Ave Norman, North Bay, ON - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, Feb 4 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Lancaster Host Resort, Lancaster, PA - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358/

Sat, Feb 4 – Liberty All Star Wrestling – ? Parksburg, PA – 6:30 pm – LibertyAllStarWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 – World Xtreme Wrestling C4 – Mountville Memorial Hall, 1814 S. 5th ST, Allentown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldxtremewrestlingc4

Sat, Feb 4 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Club Unity, 1171 rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Feb 4 – Inter-Championship Wrestling – Centre ICW, 1550 Rue Joliette, Montreal, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LutteIcwWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Feb 4 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Feb 4 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 4 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 4 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Feb 4 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Feb 4 – Old School Wrestling – Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hey, Odessa, TX – 6 pm - oswwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 4 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – Paul Poag Theatre, 746 S Main ST, Del Rio, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Feb 4 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Enderby, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Feb 4 – Preston City Wrestling – Fusion Liverpool, 17-21 Fleet ST, L1 4AR Liverpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Ounsdale High School, Ounsdale RD, WV5 8 Wombourn, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sat, Feb 4 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group – Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, #H54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTTV

Sat, Feb 4 – Southside Wrestling – Rushcliffe Arena, Rugby RD, NG2 7HX Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Feb 4 – Target Wrestling – The Venue, 7 Portland PL, CA1 1RP Carlisle, Cumbria, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Vertigo Pro – The Gate Arts and Community Centre, Keppoch ST, CF24 3JW, Cardiff, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/vertigoprowrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – Welsh Wrestling – Olympiad Leisure Centre, Sadlers Mead, Monkton Park, SN15 3PA Chipenham, Wiltshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 4 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sat, Feb 4 – Xtreme Maximum Championship Wrestling (Fundraiser for the Upper Laurel Fire Department) – Upper Laurel Fire-Rescue Station 500, 7534 Poplar Gap RD, Ravencliff, WV – 7 pm

Sun, Feb 5 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 5 – New Japan Pro Wrestling – ?, Sapporo, Japan - facebook.com/newjapanprowrestling

Sun, Feb 5 – AAA – Coliseo Coacalco, Coacalco, Mexico – 2 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Sun, Feb 5 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 3 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Feb 5 – Deathproof – The Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/DeathproofFightClub

Sun, Feb 5 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 5 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sun, Feb 5 – HOPE – HBS Sports Centre, SG5 1 Hitchin, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Feb 5 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Newcastle, Westgate RD, NE1 1SW Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Feb 5 – Over the Top – Mandella Hall, 77-79 University RD, BT7 1NF Belfast, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sun, Feb 5 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – White Oak Leisure Centre, Hilda May Avenue, BR8 7BT Swankley, Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Feb 5 – Pride Promotions – The Barnfield Theatre, Barnfield RD, EX1 1SN Exeter, Devon, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sun, Feb 5 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Feb 5 – Southside Wrestling – Priory Centre, Priory LA, PE19 2BH St. Neots, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Tue, Feb 7 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – USA Wrestling South East Regional Training Center, 4270 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Tue, Feb 7 – Real Pro Wrestling – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Tue, Feb 7 – NWA St. Louis – Casa Lomo Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 7 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Tue, Feb 7 – Xtreme Maximum Championship Wrestling (Fundraiser for Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Station 500) – Upper Laurel Fire and Rescue Station 500, 7534 Poplar Gap RD, Sabine, WV – 7 pm

Wed, Feb 8-Thu, Feb 9 – Lucha va Voom – The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - luchavavoom.com

Wed, Feb 8 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 8 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 – Chaotic Wrestling – Chunky’s Cinema and Pub, 151 Coliseum Ave, Nashua, NH – 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 8 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Feb 9 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 9 – NWL St. Louis – Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO – 7 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Thu, Feb 9 – Fortitude Championship Wrestling Federation – Vortex Concert Club and Lounge, 1167 Brittain RD, Akron, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWFwrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWABigWestWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Finest City Wrestling (Toy Drive Collection) – Imperial Beach Sports Park, 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/FinestCityWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – MidgetMania – Forestville Club, 6250 Front ST, Forestville, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Feb 10 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Feb 10 – Style Battle – the Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Fri, Feb 10 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Funky Munky Wrestling – Latin American Social Club, Sterling, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/funkymunkywrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – All Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Fri, Feb 10 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Feb 10 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Feb 10 – King Bulls Lucha Libre – Centro de Convenciones, Ciudad Madero, Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kingbulls.kbw

Fri, Feb 10 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Feb 10 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Feb 10 – WrestlePro – Starland Ballroom, 570 Jernee Mill RD, Sayreville, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Fri, Feb 10 – New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, Feb 10 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Red Chevron Club, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Feb 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 10 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Feb 10 – VIP Wrestling – St. Jude Hall, 2625 S Cooper ST, Arlington, TX – M&G 6:30 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Fri, Feb 10 – Fight Club: Pro – Fixxion Warehouse, Wolverhampton, UK

Fri, Feb 10 – Fight Nation – The Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall RD, CT1 2BT Canterbury, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Fri, Feb 10 – Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Hindley (Formerly “The Monaco Ballroom”), WN2 3EU Hindley, Wigan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, Feb 10 – Rock N Wrestle – Ironworks Venue, 122B Academy ST, IV1 1LX Inverness, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/rocknwrestle

Fri, Feb 10 – Welsh Wrestling – Narberth Queens Hall, 44 High ST, SA67 7AS Narberth, Pembrokeshire, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Unleashed Wrestling – AWF Arena, 5658 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ – 5:30 pm- facebook.com/LuchaWrestlingUnleashed

Sat, Feb 11 – International Wrestling Australia – Allora Show Grounds, 1A Darling ST, Allora, Queensland, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Feb 11 – Best of the West – American Legion Post 83, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Feb 11 – Live Pro Wrestling – 3801 Florin RD, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 11 – MidgetMania – The Bank – Sports Lounge, 431 North ST, Taft, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Feb 11 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/atomicwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Feb 11 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – Coral Springs Charter School, 3205 N University DR, Coral Springs, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/ccwevents

Sat, Feb 11 – Full Impact Pro – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 7 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Feb 11 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Feb 11 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, 50825 Cologne, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – American Legion – Jerseyville, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, W Fairground Ave, Jerseyville, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Feb 11 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Feb 11 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central Cirt National Guard, Central City, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wwaisnow

Sat, Feb 11 – AAA – Gimnasio Benito Juarez, Cuautitlan, Mexico – 8:45 pm - luchalibreaaa.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Pure Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 2960 Cass ST, Unionville, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Feb 11 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Feb 11 – American Wrestling Federation – Braham Area Secondary, 531 Elmhurst Ave S, Braham, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Feb 11 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 LAke DR E, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Feb 11 – Mid-Missouri Wrestling Alliance – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/MMWASTL

Sat, Feb 11 – Jersey Premiere Championship Wrestling – Brick’s Elks Lodge #2151, 2491 Hooper Ave, Brick, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWArena

Sat, Feb 11 – WrestlePro – St. Pats CYO, 9511 4th Ave, Bay Ridge, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Feb 11 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Albert War Memorial Hall, 749 New North RD, Mt. Albert, Auckland, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Feb 11 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – 208 Market ST, Wilmington, NC – Expo 6 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – Southern Wrestling Alliance Carolina – 5130 NW Cabarrus DR, Concord, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWACarolina

Sat, Feb 11 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Feb 11 – Northern Wrestling Xperience – CWF Studios, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – PWA – Alpine Club, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 7:30 pm – PWACanada.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa

Sat, Feb 11 – Ring of Honor – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Feb 11 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Feb 11 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Smoky Mountain – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasmokymtn

Sat, Feb 11 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 11 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Feb 11 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF England/HCW – Stourport Civic Hall, Stourport, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Feb 11 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Feb 11 – Fight Nation – My Skate World, 16A Maple RD, Unit 5, BN236NY Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Feb 11 – Full House Wrestling – Full Hours Wrestling HQ, PE3 6EZ Peterborough, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PGSM.Wrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Snodland Community Centre, Paddlesworth RD, Snoldand, Kent, ME6 5DP, UK – 7 pm - ipwuk.com

Sat, Feb 11 – Ironfist Wrestling – Bengeworth Club, 18 Coronation ST, WR11 3DA Evesham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Feb 11 – Kamikaze Pro – The Collingwood Centre, Collingwood DR, Great Barr, Birmingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Feb 11 – North Wrestling – Riverside, Neptune House Coroners House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, Feb 11 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Clackmannan Town Hall, FK10 4JA Clackmannan, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTTV

Sat, Feb 11 – Welsh Wrestling – Bracknel Leisure Centre, Bagshot Road, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 9SE Bracknell, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Feb 11 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic – Horespasture Fire Department Rec Center, Horespasture, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic

Sun, Feb 12 – MidgetMania – Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto ST, Santa Ynez, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sun, Feb 12 – Primos Pro Wrestling – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Danver, CO – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling/

Sun, Feb 12 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Feb 12 – Independent Pro Wrestling – Wrestlingschule Supleschmiede, Katharinenstrasse 57-59 Lubeck, Germany – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Pro-Wrestling-1624592231127093

Sun, Feb 12 – GALLI Lucha Libre – GALLI/Underground Arena, 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Feb 12 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Feb 12 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 12 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 12 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Feb 12 – Ring of Honor – Express Live, Columbus, OH – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sun, Feb 12 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Feb 12 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glagow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – Fight Nation – Weymouth Pavillion, The Esplanade, Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 8ED, Weymouth, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sun, Feb 12 – House of Pain – George Street Working Men’s Club, NG15 7 Nottingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Feb 12 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – The Angel Centre, Angel Lane, Tonbridge, Kent TN9 1SF, UK – 5:30 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Feb 12 – Pride Promotions – The Barnfield Theatre, Barnfield RD, EX1 1SN, Exeter, Devon, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk