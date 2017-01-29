UNIVERSAL TITLE — CHAMPION KEVIN OWENS VS. ROMAN REIGNS.

(Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a “shark cage” so he cannot interfere). THIS IS A NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH.

The two attacked Reigns before the bell. Reigns finally slammed Jericho into the shark cage and he was hoisted up!

Fans booed Roman throughout the match. The match went outside the ring and was wild since it was a no DQ match. Chairs, the top of the announce tables and more were used. Owens dove onto Reigns who was on a table on the floor at one point (this match would have made ECW proud)! Brutal chair shots as well!

Jericho tossed brass knuckles to Owens Reeigns warded it off. Owens with a Superman punch! OWENS USED A STONE COLD STUNNER!

SUPERMAN PUNCH BY REIGNS JETTISONS OWENS THORUGH A SERIES OF CHAIRS ON THE FLOOR AND THEN REIGNS POWERBOMBS HIS THROUGH THE ANNOUUNCE TABLE. ATTHIS POINT BRAUN STROWMAN ATTACKS ROMAN PUT S HIM THROUGH THE TABLE AND ANOTHER ONE IN THE RING! OWENS PINS REIGNS!

WHAT A FIGHT!