Bill Apter reporting …

I never thought this day would come. It breaks my heart to write these words.

With the untimely death of 1wrestling.com creator this site will cease to exist. Bob Ryder and then business partner Joey Styles gave me new life in the wrestling business when I thought my magazine days were over. They made me the face of the site. I could not have asked for more.

The old adage “When one door closes another one opens” resonates so true for me at this time. I can report that my web-based days are far from over.

Along with the regular 1wrestling.com columnists Jay Shannon, Don Murphy, and Sal Lasardo Jr., we will be shifting all your favorite features over to www.vocnation.com. My relationship with owner Bruce Wirt spans nearly 15 years and he will give us the platform to keep the tradition of 1wrestling alive.

To the fans who supported the news site through the years — much love and I hope you will follow us on the way to our www.vocnation.com destination. I am meeting with Bruce and www.vocnation.com Editor Brady Hicks this weekend. We will discuss and implement plans for the exciting expansion and further branding of the site.

To Bob Ryder thank you for letting me be the main man in charge of the 1wrestling.com website for so many quality years but most of all thank you for your friendship. My love for you as a person will always remain solidly strong.

Let the journey begin again …

Bill Apter–December 8, 2020

(Please bookmark www.vocnation.com and continue to subscribe and watch my exclusive videos at www.1wrestlingvideo.com)–thanks — Bill