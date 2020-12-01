The Raw Score

A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Every time you hear a bell ring, an angel gets his wings”-It’s A Wonderful Life

Sadly, this year has brought us way too many new angels. So many of our heroes and legends have moved on to the next horizon.

Roll the opening montae!

We are back in the Thubderdine. Tonight, we have a TripleThreat to destermine the new Number One Contender to the WWE title. Drew will team with Sheamus to fight Miz and Morrison.

A Moment of Bliss:

The Demented Diminutive Diva was ready t o be all perky. She invited Randy Orton to join her. Randy is on the edge of a feud with Bray Wyatt. They have a major history together. Randy was hesitatnt to take a seat. Alexa taunted Randy for losing to A.J. Styles, last week. WE saw clips of Bray Wyatt distracting Orton.

Bliss questioned Randy about how things have been goimg down. Randy talked about Wyatt hiding behind a mask. Randy understood about the voices, since he’s heard them for years. Randy said he did burn the Wyatt Compound to the ground and has no regrets for doing it. Randy was looking for The Fiend’s weaknesses. Orton felt Bliss was Bray’s weakness. The lights went down to herald the arrival of Bray’s alter ego.

Orton was holding Bliss as the lights came back up in red. Wyatt asked for ALexa and Randy bailed out after handing her off to the demonic one. Ramdy tauned Bray by asking “who’s laughing now?” Nurse Tammy, like me, HATES The Fiend’s music. The announcers discussed what just happened and what was going to happen.

We looked at the feud between Jeff Hardy and Elias. We are going to get a SYmphony of Destruction Match. Musical instruments coudl be used as weapons. Samoa Joe got the Angel gets his Wings comment in, just like I did. Smile. They said there hasn’t been a match like thisl. I seem to remember one but I can’t quite place who was in it.

We looked back at Drew McIntyre’s rise, starting at the Royal Rumble.

Jeflfl Hardy vs Elias

Symphony of Destruction Match

So looking forward to War Games, this weekend. Tammy will be with me to check it out. She loves wrestling.

I spent a few years, during my teen years, working in a local band. Seeing all those instruments that are going to get destroyed just pulls at my heart. We saw another look at the issues between Hardy and Elias.

The announcers corrected by saying the Elias was in a former Symphony match. Hary and Elias traded hard punches. Whip but Hardy with a kick. Slide Through Dropkick by Hary. Jeff found a violin. Elias blocked the high flier. Elias dropped Jeff onto the apron. Elias bounced Hardy off the grand piano. R-Truth was hidingi n the piano. Out came the contenders for Truth. Elias laid out Gran Metallik. Drew Gulak also got nailed. Hardy and Elias kept taking out barious contenders to the 24/7 title as we went to break.

The ringside area was littered with broken musical instruments. Hardy went Vintage on Elias witht eh Legdrop amd Dropkick. Elias blocked the Twist of Fate. Hardy was thrown into a guitar that was in the corner. 2 count. Elias buried guitar picks between his fingers and he blated Jeff with them. I’ve seen that happen at the Old Top Rail, years ago. It was nasty in the 80s and it still is today. Elias used the drum kit to further injure Hardy. Jeff wast hrown intothe ring post. Hardy moved and Elias hit a knee into a gong. Jeff threw Elias intothe drum kit. I’ve seen THAT at the Old Top Rail too. LOL.

Jeff found a guitar but didn’t get ot use it. Jeff with Double Boots. Hardy went for Wihsper in the Wind nbut Elias caracked the sailing Hardy with the guitar. Jeff grabbed his tailbone area as he went to the floor. Elias talked trash as he came out. Elias got shocked when he drove the neck of a guitar into the electronic barrier. Huge Bass was used to bash Elias. Hardy placed Elias on a table and covered him with small string insturments. Jeff with a ridiculoous Swanton to the outside. He went throught he table but cracked his neck on the bottom step. 1-2-3. Jeff played a tambourine to prove he was ok.

Your Winner: Jeff Hardy

Raw Score: 94 otu of a possible 100

Keith Lee was warmingup, in the back. Riddle came up to chat with his big Bro. Riddle rambled on as Lee’s eyes seemed to glaze over. Lee strolled away as Riddle kept blathering on.

New Day pushed the WWEshop. These segments are just too much fun.

Ricochet vs Slapjack

We saw how Ali talked trash about his former friend, Ricochet. Ali cut a fresh promo towards Ricochet. He’s tryinghis best to recruit the former Prince Puma. Slapjack cut a mimi promo of ihs own. Ali said Slapjack would make Ricochet pay.

Ricochet cut his own anti-Retribution promo.

Mustafa Ali came out with Slapjack. The other members of the rogue group stayed in the back. Ricochet with a quick FLying Crossbody. Ricochet threw wild punches on the masked man. Running Back Elbow by Ricochet. Slapjack threw Ricochet into the corner. SLapjack yanked Ricochet off the ropes. 2 count.

Slapjack twisted the neck of Ricochet until Ricochet punched back. Rolling THunder Dropkick by Ricochet. Ricochet punched away. Slapjack reversed a Whip but ate a Flying Forearm. Ricochet kept Jack off his game with all kinds of Flippy Dippy stuff. The ohter male members of Retribution rushed out. Ricochet took down everyone in sight fir the Plancha. Dana Brooke came out and slapped Ali. Ricochet with a brutal Crescent Kick. Ricochet took out all of Retribution except Slapjack who hit an inverted CrossRhodes like move to take down Ricochet.

Your Winner: Slapjack

Raw Score: 86

We looked at Drew vs Brock at Wrestlemania. Drew took down Brock in short order.

MIZ Tv

Miz and Morrison were there to talk with Sheamus. Lord, Miz was wearing a bowling shoe ugly suit. Even I wouldn’t wear that. “Yes you Would”-Tammy. Shhhhh

Sheamus came out and they immediately started giving him a hard time. Miz and Morrison tried to get into Fireface’s skull but failed. Miz discussed that Sheamus giving Drew back all his family treasures. They used it to try and stir the pot. Sheamus said the gift was given with no expectation of a returned present. They mentioned how Drew seemed to be ducking Sheamus. Miz called Sheamus’ career a Joke. Miz went way too far with that one. Sheamus kicked the daylights out of both of them until Miz btokr out the briefcase.

We looked at the issues between Lana and Asuka and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana helped Asuka from being Samoan Dropped by Nia. That led to a tag match. Lana and Asuka won it. Asuka and Lana psyched each other out. Lana said she and Asuka had strategy for the tag champions.

Asuka and Lana vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Non-Titles Match

Shayna and Nia grumbled at each other about their loss, last week. Shayna said she and Nia were at each other’s throats all week. Nia said there would be “No Mistakes”.

Shayna and Lana starred. Go Behind Takedown by Baszler. Drop Toe Hold by Lana. Lana rolled Shayna around and almost pinned the champ. Tag to Asuka.

Low Bridge on Nia. THe champs caught the other two and swung them back and forth into the barricade. TIme for a break.

Asuka tagged out and Lana went after Nia. Sleeper but Jax pitched her away. Nia used her size to blast Lana. Lana refused to surrender to the huge Samoan. Nia pitched Lana around and then hit a Corner Splash. Lana kept trying to fight but she was so outmatched. Shayna came back in and went to work on Lana’s shin. She stomped on Lana’s leg and Lana cried out in pain. Nia found Lana on the outside nad threw her into the barricade. Lana ran Nia into the ringp ost and slid back in the ring.

Asuka got the tag and hit a Code Breaker. Hip Attack by Asuka for a two. Asuka missed the Shining Wizard. Missile Dropkick by the Asian Sensation. Double Kicks and everyone was down. Lana tagged back in and went up top. Crossbody but Shayna rolled through. Shayna locked in The Clutch but Asuka made the save. Lana PINNED Shayna Baszler!

Your Winners: Lana and Asuka

Raw Score: 84

Sheamus was hurting. Drew asked if he was ok. Sheamus was cranky about getting hit in the back with the Briefcase. Sheamus was a little miffed that Drew didn’t come to help him. Drew toldhim to harness that anger and use it against Miz and Morrison.

Xavier Woods vs Cedric Alexander

Mew Day cut a promo. G4 has hired Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods. So cool Woods thanked the fans for their support. Kofi taunted the Hurt Business for being losers against them. We got video highlights of how badly the Hurt Business has done.

MVP, Sne.lton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out. MVP said they were tied with the New Day. Shelton said they were going to hurt the New Day. Cedric screamed that it was dumb luck that allowed New Day to pin Shelton, last week. Cedric promised a nightmare for Woords.

Cedric attacked before the bell. Cut to break.

Woods exploded on Cedric. Short Arm Forearm by Cedric. Woods dropped Cedric. Baseball Slide Dropkick by the champ. Cedric blocked the Springboard DDT and dumped Woods on the top rope. Cedric worked ober Woods’ lower back. Arm Drag by Woods. Side Headlock by Cedric. Knife Edge by Xavier. Jawbreaker by Woods to escape a Sleeper. 10 rapid fire Knife Edges by Woods. Woods kicked Cedric in the face. Skidmark by Xavier. Honor Roll by Woods. 1-2-no.

Cedric reversed a Powerbomb into a Brainbuster. Cedric kept kicking Woods’ lower back. They both tried for Suplexes. Cedric kicked Woods off the apron. Cedric went for a Tope Suicida but Xavier spun and sent Cedric into the barricade. Lumbar Check!

Your Winner: Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: 90

We saw how The Fiend cost Randy Orton a shot to become the Number One Contender, last week. Riddle came up to chat with A.J. Styles. Riddle irritatedStyles and Omos’ laughter set A.J. off.

Keith Lee vs Riddle vs A.J. Styles

Sudden Death Triple Threat Match to determine the next Number One Contender to the WWE title.

Styles dodged a Flying Knee from Riddle. Styles then pulled Riddle tothe floor. Keith went after Styles but got stomped. Riddle went to town on Styles with punches and kicks. Thrust to Riddle’s throat by Styles. Universal by Keith. Riddle kicked Styles and then Lee hit a Crossbody onto Riddle. Wild Forearm by Keith to Riddle. Lee tore through both foes. Huge Back Body Drop on Styles. Lee clubbed Riddle’s back. Lee stood on Riddle’s hand. Keith just blasted Riddle. Measured punches by Keith. Riddle ducked and kicked Lee outof the ring. Keith came right back with vicious shots. Styles jumped Lee. Omos tossed Styles onto the aporn so he could take out Lee. Riddle with a Moonsault. Break.

Riddle went wild on both opponents.Brotons unti Styles got the knees up. Lee with a Corner splash on Riddle. He then tossed the former MMA star around the ring. Riddle went for a Triangle to counter the Spirti Bomb. Vicious kick by Riddle. Riddle went off on both foes. Exploder to Styles. Pounce by Lee. 2 count. Styles escaped a Slam and hit Controlled Fury. Flying Forearm by Styles for a near fall. Lee nailed a Headbutt to Styles’ chest. Riddle tried to stop a Superplex by bashing Lee. Riddle went to Powerbomb Lee but Kieth powered out. Multiple pin attempts failed. Riddle kicked Lee. Overhead Kick by Riddle. Bridging German by Riddle to Styles. Roaring Elbow and Final Flash. Phenominal Forearm to pin Riddle.

Your Winner: A.J. Styles

Raw Score: 95

Miz and Morrison were interviewed about the failed attempt to turn Sheamus on Drew. Miz and Morrison wet off to plan a strategy for the European Warriors.

Dana Brooke vs Reckoning (Mia Yim)

This was Reckoning’s first Raw match. Reckoning cut a promo against Dana Brooke. Dropkick by Reckoning. Dana punched away and hit a Short Arm Clothesline. Reckoning lost her match but the announcers ignored the obvious reveal of Mia Yim. Kinfe Edges by Mia. Yakuza Kick to Dana’s back. Dana escaped the Rear Chin Lock and kicked Mia in the face. Backspring Elbow Smash. Ali distracted Dana. Roll Up by Dana.

Your Winner: Dana Brooke

Raw Score: 59

Mustafa read Mia the riot act for failing.

A.J. Styles chatted with Miz and Morrison. Styles agreed to help Miz and Morrison beat Drew McIntyre. Styles said it would be easier to beat Miz than to battle Drew.

We saw clips of how Drew McIntyre won the WWE title back from Randy Orton, a few weeks back.

MVP gave Riddle a hard time for losing. Riddle brought up Bobby Lashley. MVP and Riddle were about to get into it when Lashley put Riddle in the Hurt Lock.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs The Miz and John Morrison

Sheamus talked with Keith Lee, backstage. Sheamus told Keith to mind his own business.

In the ring, Drew McIntyre came out to do an interview. Drew said he was a man of his word. Charly asked Drew to talk about the past few weeks. Drew knew he had to get knocked on his arse to get back to where he needed to be. Drew said he was not done with Roman Reigns. First, he needs to deal with TLC. Drew has no heat with Styles. HE wants to fight him. Drew warned Miz not to try and cash in on him. Sheamus came out to join his long-time buddy.

Sheamus tore into Miz and sent him sailing. Drew threw Miz back intothe ring. Clothesline by Sheamus. Tag to Morrison. John with some FLippy Dippy stuff to avoid Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior exploded on John. Drew tagged in and hit hard Chops. Side Headlock into a wild SHoulder Tackle by Drew. Double team by Sheamus and Drew. 10 Beats to both Miz and Morrison. Sheamus used Bombs Away to drive Morrison into Miz. Sheamus got into it with Styles. Sheamus laid out Miz nad then had a staredown with Omos. Sheamus was sent over the announce desk. Time for one more break.

Miz got the tag after a series of kicks. DDT by Miz to Sheamus. 2 count. Mis drove his knee into Sheamus’ back, over and over. Double team by Miz/Morrison. Morrison held Sheamus to prevent a tag. Sheamus fought free. Jumping Knee by Sheamus. Drew called for the tag. Hot tags on both sides. Drew ran over Miz, big time. Overhead Launches by Drew. He did the same to Morriosn. Flying Neckbreaker by the WWE Champ. Morrison pulled Sheamus off the apron. STyles hit hte Phenominal Forearm on Drew.

Your Winners (by Disqualification): Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

Raw Score: 88

Miz, Morrison and Styles attacked Drew. Omos handed the briefcase to Styles. Miz tore it away from him. Miz decided to cash in. Claymore! Not officially cashed itn.Omos pulled Styles out of the ring. Styles talked serious trash. Drew begged Styles to “p*ss him off”.

