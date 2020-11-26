The AEW Dynamite Score

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

It was the ultimate of broken hearts that I type tonight’s column. 16 years ago, an open call went out for a writer here on 1Wrestling.com. Two men gave a rookie writer the chance to finally live his dream. One was Bill Apter and the other was Bob Ryder. I got a text from Bill as I sat in Dialysis that Bob has passed on. Ryder did so much for this great business. He helped co-found TNA with the Jarretts. He did a lot of behind-the-scenes work at WCW. Most importantly to me, he always checked on me during my darkest of times as related to my heart and kidney issues. He was alwayso proud of me for never giving up. I have to wipe the tears from my eyes as my fingers tap these keys for what may be the final time. We are unsure what the future holds for this little website that we have called home. And it would never have happened without the guidance of the great Bob Ryder. Rest in Peace, my dear friend. Til we meet again…

“Hangman” Adam Page vs Jon Silver

So has anyone heard from Brodie Lee? Evil Uno seems to have taken over as the leader of the group. Jon said he was certain to get a win, tonight.

Jon wanted a Fist Bump but didn’t get it. Collar and Elbow and Page went to work on the arm. Silver spin into a Side Headlock. Shoulder Tackle by Page. Page caught Jon and slammed him. Tilt-a-Whirl Arm Drag by Silver. Jon mocked Page’s arm and got blated for it.

Knife Edge C hops. Standing Switches. Jon slapped Adam on the butt. Jon rocked Adam with a kickand hit a Crossbody. 2 count. More Knife Edges by Silver. Round Kicks by the Dark Orde’s 2nd in command. Back Elbow to drop Page. The two guys traded wild Forearms. Snap German by Silver for a near fall. Jon was sent tothe apron and then Clotheslined. Silver ent for a Tope but Page dodged it. Page nailed a Plancha. Sliding Lariat by Page to pull a deuce.

Page caught Silver nad hit a Samoan Drop. Standing Shooting Star Press by Page. 1-2-no. Silver used a Rana to counter the Buckshot Lariat. Brainbuster to give Silver a two. Nasty kicks by Silver and Page No SOld them. Page with vicious Strikes. Backslide failed Page. Lariat by Page. Liger Bomb by Page but he still couldn’t get a three. Buckshot Lariat!

Your Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Dynamite Score: 92

Dark Order came down to talk with Page. Evil Uno said he and his friends were not going to jump him. Uno made the offer to Page to join them.

Kenny Omega ws interviewed about the attack on Jon Moxley, last week. Omega blew it off and said things never change. Omega said it has taken him a year to get back to the top of the list. He asked Mox to face him in a straight up wrestling match. No gimmicks. No toys. Omega said Mox’s dad would get his butt kicked by Omega’s dad. Weird.

“Powerhouse” Hobbs vs Lee Johnson

Hobbs is now sportin Taz Orange. We saw how Hobbs turned on Cody Rhodes, last week. Hoobs tore into Lee right atthe bell. Lee was thrown out of the ring. Hobbs flipped Lee intot he barricade. Lee was tossed back in the ring. Lee crawled up Hobbs. World’s Strongest Slam by Hobbs.

Your Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Dynamite Score: 60

Taz came down with the “FTW” belt. Taz asked Hobbs to hed to the back. Taz wanted the FTW belt to be recognized. Taz demanded that management acknowledge the belt. They cut Taz’s microphone. Taz demanded another microphone. They cut that one too. Taz was so ticked off at the disrespect. Cody Rhodes came out to get Taz out of the ring. Cody told Taz thathe was done. Cody told Taz that he was wasting time. Cody said he and Darby will face Team Taz, next week. Taz accused Cody of slinging Corporate B.S.. Cody mentioned that he was training Taz’s son. Taz said Cody went too far. H e put Cody in the Tazmission! The Gunn Club rushed in to protect their friend. Taz’s son, Hook, grabbed the FTW title belt.

Eddie Kingston talked about Penta and Fenix leaving his “Fam”. Eddie wasn’t made but very disappointed that the Lucha Brothers bailed on him. Eddie was ready to go to war…

Jon Moxley strolled up and got in Eddie’s face. Kingston said it wasn’t him that attacked Mox, last week. Eddie said Mox knew who did it.

Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) vs The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans and Angelico)

I appen to be a huge fan of Jack Evans. I have a photo of us together from here in Dallas. He is one of the best trainers on the West Coast. Angelico started against Darius. Arm Drag by Angelico. Angelico spun all around but Darius Cartwheeled out of harm’s way. Lots of Flippy Dippy stuff by both men. Tag to Dante.

Leapfrog onto Angelico’s shoulder. 2 count for Dante. Angelico with a Knee Lift. Universal into a missed Dropkick by Dante. Angelico kicked Dante and tagged to Evans. Double team as we went to Split Screen. Sigh.

Scoop Slam by Evans.ANgelico came back in and stomped the leg of Martin. Dante tried to fight backwith a Roll Up. 2 count. Dante reversed a Whip and took down Angelico. Angelico dropped Martin really had and almost took him out. Damn, I hate this stipid Picture in picture.

Dante with a Crescent Kick and a Hot Tag attempt. He got it. Kick by Darius into a Clothesline and FLying Forearm. Darius then went to town on Angelico. Missile Dropkick by Darius. Knife Edge. Darius was taken into his own corner. Dante got the blind tag. Double Team Powerbomb by Top Flight but Angelico made the save. Angelico was thrown out. Evans was kicked off the apron and into the arms of his partner. Tope Suicida and then a Tope con Hilo by the brothers. Dante with a Frog Splash but only a two. Angelico with the blind tag. Double team and Angelico almost got he pin. Sunset Bomb countered the Razor’s Edge. Darius slid out ofthe ring but got pulled off the apron.Dante got Guillotined. Navarro Death Roll! Tap Out!

Your WInner (by Submission): The Hybrid2

Dynamite Score: 90

The Young Bucks rushed out to protect the young team from TH2.

Vickie Guerrero cut a promo for her chargs, Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill. Vickie said Brandi Rhodes was set up for failure.

FTR and Tully Blanchard cut a lengthy promo about losing the tag belts to the Young Bucks. They are rady to come after their titles and get them back.

Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (SCU) vs Jake Hager and Chris Jericho (Inner Circle)

Jeicho and Daniels opened the contest. This was the very first time these two competed against each other. I could have sworn that they fought in WCW, years ago, but I guess not. Jericho is now using the nickname “Painmaker”. I like it. I also dig the cool new shirts. They don’t look like Jericho and crew ripped off Guns and Roses like the last shirt.

The Inner Circle wanted to get into it with the Gunn Club. Collar and Elbow and Daniels sent Jericho flying. Side Headlock by the Fallen Angel. Push Off into a collision. Univesal intoa Shoulder Tackle by Jericho. Jericho slapped Daniels in the face. Daniels answered with a Dropkick and punches. Kaz and Daniels Ping Ponged Jericho. Doubel Teeam to Le Champion. Kaz only got a one count.

Tag to Hager. He unloadedon Kaz with broutal boxing moves and strikes. Tag back to Jericho. Stompes by Chris. Jake came back in and continued to punch the ribs of Kaz. Jake ran Kaz into the corner. Kaz tried to punch his way out of the enemy corner but failed. Kaz got hte Hot Tag. Sunset Flip into a Seated Enziguri and Slider Clothesline. 2 count.

Kick an d Forearms by Daniels. Santana swept Daniels’ leg, which allowed Jake to hit a huge Slam. Damn. Picture in picture again.

Chris and Jake took turns brutalizing Daniels. Jericho with a cocky cover to only get a one. Daniels was exhausted. Jake punched the daylights out of Christopher. Boot Choke to Daniels. Stall Suolex to Daniels. Jericho mocked Daniels as he picked him up.

Jericho worked over Daniels’ leg. Jake came in and nailed Crossfaces. Jericho took the tag and punched away. Daniels finally showed some signs of life with punches.

Kaz got the tag and went to town on both foes. Kaz laid out Jake and then hit a Twisting Springboard Leg Dop on Jericho. 2 count. Kaz then took out Ortiz, on the floor. Kaz attacked other members of the Inner Circle. Jericho waited and went to attack. SCU with a nice double team. Flying Stomp by Daniels. Diving Crossbody by Daniels for a near fall. Tag to Jake who ran over Daniels. Daniels flipped free nad hitthe Big Boot and Diving Flatliner. BME! 1-2-Jericho makes the save. Kaz got involved. MJF blasted Daniels withth e diamond ring. Judas Effect. Jake makes the pin.

Your Winners: The Inner Circle

Dynamite Score: 93

Kaz went after MJF and Inner Circle attacked, en masse. Scorpio Sky rushed down with a chair to even things up.

Kip Sabian and Miro debuted their new gaming segment. Yawn. Orange Cassidy came in and turned off the TV. They went after him and the Best Friends jumped Miro and Kip. Trent and Chuck just embarrassed the duo.

Contract Signing, PartTwo

Kenny Omega got hte fancy introduction asTony explained what was about to happen. As the girls danced with brooms, Jon Moxley attacked Kenmy. Mox took him to the ring and scored the Paradigm Shift. Mox knew Omega was behind last week’s attack. Mox warned Omega thattheir battle would be beyond brutal. He then signed the contract as the out-cold Kenny stared up at the lights.

We got a promo about Anna Jay and H ikaru Shida.

Anna Jay vs Hikaru Shida

AEW Women’s Title Match

Tay Conti came out with Anna Jay. Shida came out alone. Numerous membes of the Dark Order came out to support Anna.

Collar and Elbow with a Push Off. Shoving match by the women. Shida with a Side Headlock and Shoulder Tackle. Anna tried for the Queenslayer but Shida fought free. Float Over by Shida, twice. Tilt-a-Wjirl Backbreaker adn Dropkick by Shida. Running Knee Strike blocked and SHida was sent intot he barricade. Shida was driven into the ring apron. They got back into the ring.

Anna stomped away on the champ. Jay choked Hikaru on the ropes. Conti cheered on her friend. Roll Up to give Anna a couple of twos. We went to full commercials.

Anna blocked a Dead Lift Superplex. Jay called for a chair. Conti didn’t want to give it to her. The ref took it away. Jon Silver gave her a kendo stick and she cracked Shida in the knees with it. The ref was blind to it all. Queenslayer but Shida escaped. Nasty Brainbuster by Jay. Straight Jacket German and shot for a two. Shida with the Shining Wiazrd to retain.

Your WInner: Hikaru Shida

Dynamite Score: 88

As Shida limped towards the back, Abadon slinked her way from the back. She licked the middle plate on the title.

Matt Hardy cut a rpomo about how people should keep going. Matt is starting to sound a bit heelish.

Ricky Starks went off on Cody Rhodes for insulting Taz. They loved Tony Khan’s money. Ricky has an issue with Cody. Ricky said Cody has made it personal. Brian Cage stepped up and claimed they are the most dominant force in wrestling.

Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny) vs PAC and Rey Fenix

Eddie Kingston joined the announce team. Penta joined his Death Triangle companions for this main event. Butcher and Blade came out against Rey and PAC. Fenix was Bieled intot he ring. Springboard Missile Dropkick by Rey. Rey and PAC flew onto their foes, on the floor. Butcher with a Crossbody and Gut Wrench to the “Batard”. Blade with a Knee CHoke. Fenix with an Honor Roll Dropkick. Rey wanted the Rings of Saturn but couldn’t lock it in. PAC tagged back in and tore into Blade. The two traded wild Forerarms and kicks. Spin Kick by Fenix. Superkick by PAC.

Penta got involved during the PiP time. Rey was sent into the corner. It seemed to loosen his mask. Double team on Butcher. PAC worked over Blade.

PAC got a 2 count. Blade punched up but PAC cracked him. Tag to Fenix. Hot Shot by Blade. Butcher with a Uranage. Legdrop by Butcher for a two. Knife Edge by Butcher. Tag to Blade. Blade ran Rey into the corner. Rey escaped a Front Face Lock. Backspring Cutter by Fenix. PAC taggedi n and exploded with a SIngle Leg Dropkick. PAC was sent tothe apron but came back in. FLippy Dippy into a Northern LIghts Bridge. PAC positioned Blade and went up top. He missed the Black Arrow. Snap Powerslam by Blade. Tag to Butcher. Huge Lariat by Butcher. Could be…might be…Denied!

Blade tagged back in. Double team on PAC. Liger Bomb gave Blade a two. Butcher threw Rey over the ropes. Bunny cheered on her hubby. Fenix with a blind tag. DOuble team and Eddie Kingston tripped Rey on the top. Double Team Powerbomb to end this one.

Your WInners: Butcher and Blade

Dynamite Score: 91

The New First Family continued to assault Death Triangle. Bunny brought a chair to the Family. Eddie hit DDTs onto the chair to try and take out PAC.

Lance Archer adn Jake Robertrs came out. Lance just destroyedd The Family. Whathte heck? They explained that Archer had heat with Kingston. The Family headed for the hills as the Murder Hawk called for them to come and facehim.

Match of the Night: SCU vs Inner Circle

If this does turn out to be my final column (at least for awhile), I wnt to thank some great people. First and foremost, Bill Apter. He has been a guiding force in my life for more than a decade and a half. I also want to thank Darren Antola, who put me in the movies and in Poland. A special thank you to my “brothers” in the business. And also, a special thanks to Chicago Eddie, Lee, Jim, and especially Joe Guenther. They have made this so much fun, over the years. And as always…

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com