Wrestling continues to be one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The fast-paced action and the year-long entertainment hold it above many others and with the resurgence of combat sports through boxings revival and the rise of sports such as MMA, wrestling has been able to capture a crossover audience here too. Despite other differences such as pre-determined fights, wrestling still enjoys many of the benefits that other sporting scenes do too. They also have a host of new talent ready to join the roster – but it also has something that many other sports don’t, an untapped talent pool for the big screen.

Much of this is down to the performers themselves. Whilst they are athletes, they are also entertainers first, and performing live week after week builds a certain skill set that is difficult to develop elsewhere. It’s no surprise that one of the biggest box office hits previously found a start in wrestling, and why many others are starting to join that growing list.

Sasha Banks – The latest star to join the leagues of Hollywood has been Sasha Banks and her role in Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian’ with her role in the world of wrestling reportedly playing a huge role in why she was able to get the part – “You do WWE every single week and you do that live. You are amazing. There’s a reason why I wanted you to be a part of the show” says Favreau. And the feedback from the appearance in the Mandalorian has certainly been a good one with many praising the casting choice and the efforts put forward by Banks. This will likely lead to future roles making themselves available and an option away from the squared circle once Banks decides it’s time.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – It’s not possible to discuss wrestlers rise to stardom outside of the ring without talking about the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. The Rock helped push the interest into wrestling in the early years and why it resulted in this thriving online space within the US. That has included a host of different sites that now offer bonuses and offers to be picked up ahead of each major wrestling event, with market now also being formed on these events. This giving a further example of how far the sport has now come in the online entertainment space. The Rock has carried his charisma from wrestling across to his acting career and it’s clear to see why he has quickly become the highest paid actor in the world and a huge box office draw. Whilst there have of course been complaints about a more one-dimensional approach to the roles taken, his contributions have in large allowed for others such as Banks to be able to carve a path in the acting space and has opened the door for many in wrestling to follow.

John Cena – One of the first big stars to follow in The Rocks footsteps, Cena it seemed was starting to fall to a similar fate of picking up rather shallow roles playing a similar character in each appearance. It does appear as if he is trying to change that look with his most recent movie roles and upcoming roles looking to take on perhaps a more serious acting approach. He has indeed shown his acting chops in recent years showing the capability to do the more serious roles too.

Dave Bautista – Possibly looking to overtake The Rock as the most liked wrestler turned actor, Bautista has certainly turned a 180. Playing the role of the heel, or bad guy, in wrestling it was asked by many if that would follow him into his acting roles too, and whether or not he’d follow the likes of the previously mentioned in landing one dimensional roles. Bautista was certainly able to distance himself here. Despite a bit of a sticky start, he has been praised for his roles as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and his follow up roles although rather limited in titles such as James Bond and Blade Runner, and in the upcoming Dune. He has stated that he wants to focus on the more serious roles, avoiding some of the pitfalls by fellow wrestlers turned actors, and it seems he has certainly found his way in.

With some of the biggest stars on the big screen leading the way, and others such as Banks starting to find their way through, it has led many to look at the huge untapped talent pool for Hollywood within wrestling. Will we start to see many more test their acting chops with the skills they’ve developed in the ring? And who do you believe could become the next big star when they decide it’s time to step away from the busy life of being a wrestling entertainer and athlete.