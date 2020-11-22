The Miz won the dual-brand battle royal eliminating Dominik Mysterio … Team Raw (AJ Styles with Omos, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) wiped out Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis). Final pin was Keith Lee over Jey Uso …

The New Day (Kofi Kingston/Xavier Woods – Raw Tag Team Champions) lost to The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins/Montez Ford – SmackDown Tag Team Champion Ford pinned Woods.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn lost by submission to the. US Champion Bobby Lashley (with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander at ringside) when Zayn submitted to the “Hurt Lock.”

Asuka (Raw Women’s Champion) was pinned by Sasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Champion)

Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya) lost to Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce. The finish came when Jax and BeLair were counted out of the ring and Lana was the sole survivor for team red)!

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The referee was kayoed by accident, Jey Uso came in and attacked Drew, Roman put on the Guillotine submission, A referee came in and saw Drew’s condition and stopped the match giving it to Reigns. EXCELLENT MATCH!