THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Thanksgiving Greetings to the entire 1wrestling.com universe! This is my favorite time of year and the Survivor Series is one of my favorite events of the year. Admittedly, the event has lost a bit of steam over the years, as I’m not really into these Raw vs. Smackdown storylines that don’t really lead anywhere. Nevertheless, there are some intriguing matchups that should make for a good show as we’re in the early stages of beginning to build WrestleMania 37. Let’s run down the card!

Romans Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) defeats Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion): Ideally, they would have waited to give us this match to give it a bigger-match feeling, but they salvaged this from a directionless match between Reigns and Orton. Unfortunately, McIntyre, who is Raw’s hottest act right now, is going to take the loss here, but I’m fairly certain that we’re going to see all kinds of outside interference to protect him. Expect cameos by Jey Uso, Randy Orton and the Fiend, in addition to a potential “Money in the Bank” cash-in by the Miz.

Asuka (Raw Women’s Champion) defeats Sasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Champion): The biggest issue I have with this match is that just three months ago, these two were hated enemies. In the storyline, Sasha Banks was instrumental in “retiring” Kairi Sane. Now, they’re both babyfaces and we’re supposed to believe they mutually respect one another. This will be another overbooked finish, with likely appearances by Bayley and/or Carmella to cost Banks the match.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston/Xavier Woods – Raw Tag Team Champions) defeat The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins/Montez Ford – SmackDown Tag Team Champions: My concern is that this match will focus too heavily on sports entertainment comedy. If they tone that part of it down, this will be a fantastic match. I don’t see the Profits going over just yet, but I still think and hope this can be booked in a way that elevates him, even with a loss.

Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Champion) defeats Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Champion): This match has literally no build, despite the fact that Sami is one of the more entertaining acts in all of WWE. This one will be quick and uneventful and I’m hoping both can move on to better programs after the event.

Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya) defeats Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce): Like I said, these brand supremacy matches do nothing for me and, if nothing else, showcases the lack of depth on both rosters, particularly Raw. And, the saddest part is that Shayna Baszler deserves much better than being in an “odd couple” tag team with Nia Jax. In any case, I’m sure we’ll see Lana take another table spot and I expect Belair to be spotlighted.

Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) defeats Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis): As much as I don’t like these “brand” team matches, I have to say that they did the best they could giving this one a hook, in that it will be interesting to see how Team Raw comes together after all the dissension. Given that they took a loss Monday night, I expect them to pick up the win here.

Pre-Show: Lars Sullivan wins the Dual Brand Battle Royal: I know nothing about the participants here, but making an educated guess based on how they are working to build Sullivan right now.