“NAWA: Jingle Brawl 2020”

A Christmas Clash

~FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mount Vernon; New York New York-

Owner/CEO Tony Mura (Capone) along with NAWA North American Wrestling Alliance proudly

presents “Jingle Brawl”. This event is the first “rebirth” show since the announced re-boot of the

promotion’s return back in July 2020. Jingle Brawl will be a live and steaming PPV event.

Jingle Brawl is an upcoming live event (with Covid-19) seating compliance. The date and venue

for the event is: Daytona Beach Florida at the Ocean Center. “Jingle Brawl” is set for Saturday December

19 th 2020. Tickets will be on sale; Wednesday October 21 st 2020 and links are as follows below in this

document.

NAWA: Jingle Brawl 2020

The FITE TV pricing is 14.99 U.S, and will feature a thirty minute “Pre-show” as the pre-amble to

ordering the event. Total duration is around a 3 to 4 hour show of the Live Broadcast airing. Tickets start

at $21.00. Bell-time is at 7:00 PM/ET as doors open at 6:00 PM/ET.

The PPV link is as follows here: https://www.fite.tv/watch/nawa-jingle-brawl/2p8dl/

The card is subject to change as noted; however, some talents listed are as follows: WWF/E

alumni Gangrel; plus and second-generation star and former WWE talent Afa Jr will appear. Afa Jr is the

son of Wild Samoan member Afa; who is also the former Headshrinkers manager in the then-WWF.

MLW star and second-generation stand-out Davey Boy Smith Jr, a.k.a Harry Smith is on Jingle Brawl.

Smith Jr; is the son of the legendary WWF superstar: The British Bulldog. In this stacked and star-

studded event contains MLW tandem the Dirty Blondes (Leo Brian and Mike Patrick respectively).

Additionally, tag-team Hakim Ali and Nick Payne collectively known as the House of Pain are also signed.

In further fanfare and signings, the NAWA has inked the following: “Showtime” Marcel Williams

also including trio known as The Slambinos. The Slambino’s collectively are: Francisco Ciatso, AJ Jannuzo

with manager Jojo are appearing at Jingle Brawl. Stormie Lee is penned for the PPV. Other names who

are “can’t miss”: “The Tokyo Monster” Kahagas, ECW alumni Johnny Swinger who was known as Johnny

Parisi in the WWE. Former TNA Impact star, who is one-half of The Naturals tag-team, is Chase Stevens.

Stevens, Swinger, Kahagas are signed for Jingle Brawl. Storm Thomas and Leon Scott are also signed to

Jingle Brawl. Furthermore, other names are to come as we get closer to the event.

This is a fire-power action-packed show which will re-define, revamp and resurrect what

wrestling should be. The NAWA exemplifies the sport-side of Professional Wrestling.

The NAWA, “Professional Wrestling at its Best!” and “Back with a Vengeance”!

For more information, please visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/jingle-brawl-daytona-beach-

florida-12-19-2020/event/22005953D29C5E4F www.nawawrestling.com ,

http://www.oceancenter.com/ or email for any questions is: info@nawawrestling.com.

