THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: AEW FULL GEAR 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

We’re in the middle of my favorite season of the year, filled with cooler weather, football and holidays. Things are definitely looking a little different this year, but I think professional wrestling has found a nice rhythm to settle into this “new normal.” Such is the case for the upcoming AEW Full Gear show emanating from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. I must say that this is probably the strongest lineup for an AEW pay-per-view this year. The one thing the promotion has committed to is really slow builds to its stories – which I love, but I’m hoping we start to see some payoffs during the show. Let’s not waste any more time – let’s run down the card.

Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Championship over Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” Match: I have to commend AEW. If you’ll recall, this was a TV main event, which Moxley won. And, as much as I love Kingston, there’s no reason for me to believe he has a legitimate shot – as it looks like he’s a placeholder challenger before they get to Moxley against whoever wins the Kenny Omega/Adam Page match. However, given the great promo skills of both talents, which sprinkled in a bit of reality, this should be a solid main event. I will admit that I don’t see how they get to the “I Quit” finish. They’ve already done the finish where Kingston passes out, so I think we have to get a definite ending here. I would suspect members of Kingston’s faction will play a role.

Cody retains the AEW TNT Championship over Darby Allin: Unfortunately, I feel like AEW tipped off the finish to this match on the last episode of Dynamite, when Team Taz threatened to have a presence. We know that Allin has unfinished business with Ricky Starks, so I see Taz and friends costing him the match. The one question will be if we’ll see an appearance by Will Hobbs here and which side he will ultimately choose. Aside from this, I expect a fun match, despite the predictable outcome.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) win the AEW World Tag Team Championship over FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood): Many have called this a dream match. I don’t know if I’d go that far, but it should be great and likely the match of the show. Yes, I realize that Cody made the same proclamation of never challenging for the AEW World Championship ever again if he lost – and he ended up losing. I also know that the Elite are very aware of not wanting to appear that they’re always putting themselves over. In this case, however, the Bucks have lost plenty of big matches and with their new heel persona, I’m not sure how you can not have them win the titles here. Of course, it is weird that we’re essentially getting heel vs. heel here, but that’s another story. Heel Bucks should be fun and I have no concerns that FTR will lose anything in the loss.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeats Kenny Omega in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: This will likely e a questionable pick because all signs point to Kenny Omega being positioned as the top singles star, as he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling. We’ll get there, but I think before that, we’ll get a classic between these two, which Page barely wins. When Page eventually faces Moxley for the title, we’ll get the official Omega heel turn and then we’ll launch the bigtime push for Omega towards a title run.

MJF defeats Chris Jericho and will join the Inner Circle: I’ve loved the build to this and it seems logical that the only way to continue the story is to have MJF win here. I actually think that we’ll see the other Inner Circle members turn on Jericho and anoint MJF the leader, which will be a fun program moving forward.

Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara in an “Elite Deletion” Match: I’m guessing we’ll get some kind of cinematic match here. I think it will be fine, but I am ready to move on from this feud and give Sammy something else to sink his teeth into.

Nyla Rose wins the AEW Women’s World Championship over Hikaru Shida: The women’s division is a work in progress and as a talented as Shida is, she just doesn’t have the presence to run a division that needs a strong personality. A title feud between Rose and Thunder Rosa would be fun.

Orange Cassidy defeats John Silver: I don’t have much to say here. Cassidy is a crowd favorite so he gets a spot on the show that really has no meaning or direction. Should be decent nonetheless.

Pre-Show: Serena Deeb retains the NWA World Women’s Championship over Allysin Kay: I love that Kay is getting a spot here, albeit the pre-show. She’s an underrated talent and I’m hoping she gets a full-time spot. Adding Deeb and Kay to a roster with Shida, Rose, Baker and Thunder Rosa can hopefully mean good things.