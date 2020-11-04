DEMOLITION, GREG VALENTINE, BRUTUS BEEFCAKE, TED DIBIASE, AND RON SIMMONS UPCOMING VIRTUAL SIGNINGS WITH 80s WRESTLING CON

Former WWF World Tag Team Champions DEMOLITION (AX & SMASH) will be doing a LIVE Virtual Signing on Monday, November 16th from 7-10PM ET. It will air live on Facebook.com/80sWrestlingPics and you will have

the chance to get a personalized autograph photo and a shout out from them while you watch it live from the comfort of your own home. We will then ship you your photo in the mail following the signing. You can also send in your own items to get signed by the former tag team champions- including your magazines, programs, shirts, figures, and more! There will also be a LIVE auction that night where you can bid on rare items signed live by Demolition including boots, posters, figures, old magazines, and more!

WHAT IS A VIRTUAL SIGNING? A virtual signing is a way to get a personalized autographed photos or get your own items signed by Superstars without physically being live at an event to do so. You will have the opportunity to watch the Superstars sign your photos or items LIVE on our Facebook page and also get a shout out from them!