The AEW Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of professional wrestling’s hottest new international promotion.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.”-John Lennon

Tonight’s recap is dedicated to a very special lady. My dear Aunt, Wanda Lee Braudrick, passed away on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Wanda gave me my very first video tape of wrestling (Wrestlemania III). Her father, along with my grandfather, gave me this wonderful sport of wrestling. She now rests alongside her husband, Kelley, and the other members of our family on the other side. Much Love to Aunt Wanda. Gone but never forgotten.

AEW has a bit of an uphill climb, this week, thanks to Halloween Havok over on the other wrestling channel. We are scheduled to have a Town Hall to find out if MJF will be inducted into the Inner Circle. I sense a coup on the way within the group if MJF joins.

Roll the opening montage!

Wardlow was interviewed. Well, almost. MJF cut off the interviewer and said if Wardlow wins, MJF will become the champ. MJF owns the rights to anything Wardlow gets. Sammy Guevara came up and said he would never allow MJF to join the group. MJF read Sammy the riot act. Sammy warned MJF that he had things to do regarding MJF.

Wardlow vs “Hangman” Adam Page

World Title Qualifying Match, Semi-Finals Match #1

Page with a Running Dropkick, right at the bell. Wardlow with Corner Shoulders. Page held the ropes and hit a Big Boot. Page sent Wardlow out of the ring but Wardlow ended up crashing into the ring post. Wardlow charged adn drove Page threw the safety railing.

Page just barely beat the count to get back in the ring. Wardlow rained down clubbing blows to Page’s skull. Page blocked a Suplex. Rey Fenix had to give up his spot in the semis, so Penta will go against Kenny Omega, in a little bit.

Sardlow with a Gut Wrench Powerbomb for a near fall. Page was put on the top but he fell back to apply a Cross Armbreaker. Running Knee by Wardlow. Suplex Throw by Wardlow. Swanton failed Wardlow as he crashed and burned. Clotheslines by Page had minimal effect. German but Page landed on his feet. La Bandera sent them both out to the floor. Page with a wicked Moonsault from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Nice.

Running Shooting Star Press by Page but Wardlow kicked out easily. Inside Out Clothesline by Wardlow. F10 by Wardlow but Page slid out of the ring. Wardlow pulled Page up and lifted him into a Fireaman’s Carry. Page fought free. Wicked Half and Half Superplex by Page. Adam went tothe apron. Buckshot Lariat and then another one. 1-2-3!

Your Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Dynamite Score: 95 out of a possible 100

Page dpwmed a brew tp celebrate his win.

Jon Moxley cut a promo about his old friend, Eddie Kingston. He also talked about how much he has given to make the title relevant. He trash talked Eddie. Mox said he wanted this match to be an “I Quit” match.

Eddie Kingston vs Matt Sydal

Eddie came out with his crew for this match. This is Sydal’s official debut on Dynamite. He has competed on a PPV and on Dark but not Dynamite. This might not be a good night for Mr. Sydal.

Eddie was insulted that Moxley wasn’t there. Eddie made the cameraman get out of the ring. He called Jon a “coward”. Instead, Eddie will destroy Sydal, who did him dirty in the Casino Battle Royal.

Sydal is still doing the Third Eye thing. He did that over on Lucha Underground. Matt darted around Eddie. Eddie wanted the Knuckle Lock byt backed out. Matt urged Kingstont o come get him. Collar and Elbow into some quick switches. Eddie powered Matt intothe corner but Sydal nailed a Knife Edge Chop. Side Headlock by Eddie. Push Off into Arm Drags by Matt. Eddie worked over the neck but Sydal rocked Eddie with several hard shots. Eddie escaped the Grounded Cobra Clutch. Lift Drop by Eddie.

We went picturein picture. Eddie focused on Matt’s neck, in the corner. Edie kicked away on Sydal. Snap Mare by Eddie and then a solid kick. Back Elbow to a charging Sydal. Rear Chin Lock by Kingston. Sunset Flip pin attempt by Matt but Kingston wasn’t ready to go out. Kick by Eddie. Matt witht he Standing Shooting Star Press.

Ediie adn Matt traded shots. Matt with a nasty kick tothe side of Eddie’s skull. Eddie clocked Matt but Sydal with a Rana. Meteora/Air Bourne to get a close call. Roll Up then a Crucifix by Sydal. Kick out and Kitchen Sink by Eddie. Bulldog Choke by Kingston to bring this to an end.

Your WInner (by Submission): Eddie Kingston

Dynamite Score: 89

Eddie would not release until Matt said “I Quit”. Eddie said he was sorry for what was about to happen.

Excalibut interviewed the Young Bucks and FTR. Matt Jackson has an injured ankle but he would not give up the shot at Full Gear. Dax admitted this match was a “Dream Match” but the titles were the most important thing to them. Excalibur said maybe Matt’s injury was payback for their recent actions. Matt blew him off. He said they needed to find their spark back. Matt didn’t likehow he feels but he had to. FTR took exception to the focus enta blocked the third attempt. Chops by Penta but a Knee Strike by Omega. V Trigger. 2 count.

Another V Trigger. Penta fought free but an Enziguri to the back of the head rocked Penta. V Trigger to the back of Penta’s head. Kenny put Penta up top. He wanted the Avalanche Dragon but Penta fought out. Kenny went to the apron and chopped away. Headbutt by Penta. Destroyeron the rampway by Penta! Awesome!

Penta rolled Kenny back in the ring and called for the Package Piledriver. 1-2-kick out! Holy Moley! Kenny didn’t pull up his head on the way down so he hit a full force. Kenny blocked the Gut Wrench. Back Elbows by Kenny but Penta with shots. Arm Drag by Penta but Omega with a hard Enziguri. V Trigger. Penta fought out of hte One Winged Angel. Penta pulled back on the arm and then snapped it. Kennyfought free and blasted Penta. The masked man came off the ropes and got kicked. One Winged Angel!

Your WInner: Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 98

As I predeicted, it will be Adam Page vs KennyOmega at Full Gear.

Match of the Night: Kenny Omega vs Penta

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com