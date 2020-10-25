In the pre-show (Kickoff) R-Truth pinned Drew Gulak to retain the 24/7 title … In one of the wildest, most one sided matches in the Hell in a Cell cage, Universal champion Roman Reigns DESTROYED Jey Uso in an “I Quit” match. Jey refused to quit. His brother came in and tried to talk sense into Roman but Reigns put him in a submission until Jey said “I quit!” After the match the original Wild Samoans Afa and Sika officially declared Roman the “tribal chief” … Elias won over Jeff Hardy by disqualification when Hardy broke Elias’ guitar over Elias’ back … The Miz (with John Morrison) vs. Otis (with Tucker) for Otis’ “Money In The Back” briefcase. Shocking finish at Tucker smashed Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase, knocking him out and Miz pinned him for the win! …

Bayley lost the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Sasha Banks in a Hell In A Cell Match. Excellent match. Bayley tapped out when Sasha locked her head in a chair and applied the “Bank Statement” forcing the tap-out! This ends the long run of Bayley as champion! … United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Retribution’s Slapjack. Lashley made him submit to his full nelson. After the match the rest of Retribution ran in and were chased off by the other members of the Hurt Business … RANDY ORTON WON THE WWE TITLE in an amazing Hell in a Cell cage match!