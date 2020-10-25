THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE HELL IN A CELL 2020 PLUS NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC BONUS PICKS

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

One of the challenges I find with today’s promotions is the over-reliance on gimmick pay per views. Yes, they allow for some excitement beyond the standard fare, but more times than not, feuds are shoe-horned into stipulation matches that may not actually fit from a storyline standpoint. I will say that most of the builds to the matches being presented at Sunday night’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view have made sense. However, it’s also created a situation of overkill. The Hell In A Cell match used to be a very special circumstance. Now, we see one at least once a year and now, we’re getting three on the same show. In any case, it should be a solid show and, with only five matches advertised, the main matches will undoubtedly get the time they need to hopefully tell a compelling story. Let’s run down the card and then we’ll also preview Wednesday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc show, which will always hold a nostalgic place in my heart.

Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell Match: I know I’ve been wrong on this pick the last several times, but I’m going with it again for several reasons. I don’t see title changes happening in any other place on the card and frankly, looking at the latest Raw roster, I don’t see a credible heel in place to challenge McIntyre, should he retain. With Orton, Keith Lee and even Braun Strowman rise to the surface as potential challengers over the next several months, in addition to McIntyre shifting to chase mode. Ultimately, I think they’re setting the table for Edge to return by WrestleMania to renew his feud with Orton…now with the title on the line.

Roman Reigns retains the WWE Universal Championship over Jey Uso in an “I Quit”/Hell In A Cell Match: This match is overbooked and predictable, but I’m OK with it. I have no reason to believe that Jey has any chance to win, but I’ve enjoyed the build and the fire they’ve given him. I could do without the “I Quit” stipulation and the consequence of the Usos being kicked out of the family, but I think this serves to have the Usos eventually align with Reigns in a heel faction. Since Smackdown’s tag team division is paltry, a renewed heel Uso team will be a welcomed addition.

Bayley retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Sasha Banks in a Hell In A Cell Match: At first, I didn’t think this feud had built itself to the point where Hell In A Cell was needed, but they did a nice job in presenting Bayley is the cowardly champion looking to escape and get out of the match. This will be good and I think we’ll see Bayley find a way to hold onto the title to continue the program.

Elias defeats Jeff Hardy: I’d like to see Elias move beyond the rock star gimmick, but that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. In any case, a victory over Hardy means something and with credible heels needed on Raw, this would be a good opportunity to restore Elias to some level of credibility.

Otis defeats the Miz: You know that a story is badly constructed when the heel promo makes more sense than the babyface promo. Otis has lost his girl and his tag team partner, so it stands to reason that we get the feel-good finish here. Truthfully, I want them to get to an Otis cash-in on Roman Reigns, have him get destroyed and we can end the briefcase story once and for all.

Bonus NXT Halloween Havoc Picks

Candice LeRae defeats Io Shirai to win the NXT Women’s Championship: I think we’re finally getting the champion “power couple” with LeRae and Johnny Gargano. It’s a nice setup in that the “Spin the Wheel/Make the Deal” stipulation will protect the champions in their respective losses.

Johnny Gargano defeats Damian Priest to win the NXT North American Championship: See above. In addition, Priest is still establishing his character, so his time will come. I don’t see a title loss as a demotion or a perceived lack of faith by the company.

Rhea Ripley defeats Raquel Gonzalez: Gonzalez is positioned as a monster, so she can absorb a loss and easily get her heat back. Ripley needs the win here to stay relevant in the title picture.

Dexter Lumis defeats Cameron Grimes in a “Haunted House of Terror” Match: This isn’t going to do anything for either talent, as it will be very gimmick heavy. I think both can do better with some better storylines to support them.