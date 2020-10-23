** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is created by wrestlingcalendar.com.

10/23/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 7150 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4N 6A5, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/23/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

10/23/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

10/23/2020 5:30 PM – Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling (ARW) – Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker Ln, Cocoa, FL – facebook.com/AtomicRevolutionaryWrestling

10/23/2020 7:30 PM – American Wrestling Federation – GA (AWF) – 751 Old Mill Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736, USA – https://awfwow.com/

10/23/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

10/23/2020 8:00 PM – Action-Packed Wrestling – SC (APW) – 110 Helen St, Chester, SC 29706, USA

10/23/2020 6:00 PM – Krossfire Wrestling Events (KFW) – River Plantation Conference Center, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN – facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

10/23/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

10/23/2020 7:30 PM – Legacy Pro Wrestling – WI (LPW) – 7220 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132, USA – legacyprowi.com

10/23/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 17 Perron St, St. Albert, AB T8N 1E5, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/24/2020 5:00 PM – Test of Strength Wrestling (TOS) – 2627 Waterbury Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787, USA – facebook.com/toswrestling1/

10/24/2020 5:00 PM – Livewire Wrestling – 90 Milledge Rd, Augusta, GA 30904, USA – facebook.com/LivewireWrestling2011

10/24/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Violence and Wrestling (SVW) – 231 Collins Ind Blvd, Athens, GA 30601, USA – facebook.com/southernviolenceandwrestling

10/24/2020 7:30 PM – Superstars Fan Fest – 301 Tribune St, Rome, GA 30161, USA

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 521 Perkins Ave, Mt Vernon, IL 62864, USA – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – EHF – 28082 Co Rd 4, Elkhart, IN 46514, USA – ehfentertainment.com

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – EMERGE Wrestling – 200 W Pearl St, Trafalgar, IN 46181, USA – emergeprowrestling.com/

10/24/2020 5:30 PM – Epic Wrestling Entertainment (EWE) – 1820 E Park Pl, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA – ewewrestling.com

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – New Wave Pro Wrestling (NWP) – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – facebook.com/NewWavePro

10/24/2020 7:30 PM – Revolution Championship Wrestling – 1905 Goodson Ct, South Bend, IN 46613, USA

10/24/2020 2:00 PM – Pro Wrestling Africa (PWA) – 5 Flourish Cres, Bogije 105101, Ibeju-Lekki, Nigeria – https://www.facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Africa-1685908905058776

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – Maine Event Wrestling (MEW) – 4 Cards Crossing, Franklin, ME 04634, USA – facebook.com/premiernow

10/24/2020 5:00 PM – Total Kaos Wrestling (TKW) – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Detroit, MI 48242, USA – https://www.facebook.com/totalkaoswrestling

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – UWE Pro Wrestling – MI – 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601, USA – facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

10/24/2020 7:30 PM – Diamond Championship Wrestling (DCW) – 4272 1st Lieutenant Eugene J. Majure Dr, Pascagoula, MS 39581, USA – DiamondChampionshipWrestling.com

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – American Lucha Wrestling (ALW) – 2141 N Church St, Burlington, NC 27217, USA

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – Ring Wars Carolina/Uprise Pro Wrestling (UPW) – 634 Center Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092, USA – /upriseprowrestling.com

10/24/2020 7:30 PM – United Pro Wrestling Association (UPWA) – 7207 Ogden Business Ln, Wilmington, NC 28411, USA – theupwa.com/

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – Synergy Pro Wrestling – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066, USA – https://www.synergywrestling.com/

10/24/2020 5:00 PM – Titan Championship Wrestling (TCW) – E Cape May Ave & Asbury Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740, USA – titan-championshipwrestling.com

10/24/2020 5:00 PM – WrestlePro – 1034 Jeanette Ave, Union, NJ 07083, USA – wrestleproonline.com

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

10/24/2020 3:30 PM – Rockstar Pro – Turnbuckles & Brews, 638 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH – rockstarprowrestling.com

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – Empire Pro Wrestling – OK (EPW) – 8515 NE 25th St, Spencer, OK 73084, USA – https://www.facebook.com/EmpireProWrestlingOKC

10/24/2020 3:30 PM – Wrestling For A Cause (WFC) – 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK 74055, USA – https://www.facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – 5550 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29609, USA

10/24/2020 6:00 PM – Palmetto Championship Wrestling (PCW) – 200 Leisure Ln, Columbia, SC 29210, USA – pcw.live

10/24/2020 8:00 PM – Coastal Championship Wrestling – FL (CCW) – 2837 Logan St, Nashville, TN 37211, USA – https://www.coastalchampionshipwrestlingfl.com/

10/24/2020 8:00 PM – EIW – 1020 W Main St, Newbern, TN 38059, USA

10/24/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

10/24/2020 7:00 PM – Pro Wrestling 225/Texas Prodigy Pro Wrestling (TPP) – 7122 Avenue B, Houston, TX 77011, USA – https://www.facebook.com/prowrestling225/facebook.com/texasprodigypro

10/24/2020 8:00 PM – Insane Championship Wrestling – Milwaukee (ICW) – Tanner Paull American Legion Post 120, 6922 W Orchard ST, West Allis, WI – facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

10/25/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 5538 Mink Creek Rd, Whitecourt, AB T7S 1M9, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/25/2020 2:00 PM – Test of Strength Wrestling (TOS) – 585 S Main St, Naugatuck, CT 06770, USA – facebook.com/toswrestling1/

10/25/2020 7:30 PM – Coastal Empire Wrestling (CEW) – 107 E Lathrop Ave, Savannah, GA 31415, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Coastal-Empire-Wrestling-104409981319564

10/25/2020 3:00 PM – Impact Pro Wrestling – IA (IPW) – Des Moines, IA, USA – impactprowrestling.com/

10/25/2020 5:00 PM – WrestlePro – 1034 Jeanette Ave, Union, NJ 07083, USA – wrestleproonline.com

10/25/2020 6:00 PM – Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance (RWA) – Alnwick Center, 2146 Big Springs RD, Maryville, TN – facebook.com/revolutionarywrestlingalliance

10/25/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

10/26/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 10904 92 Ave, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6B5, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/27/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 1491 17th Ave, Prince George, BC V2L 3Z2, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/27/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

10/27/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

10/27/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

10/28/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 98 1 Ave S, Williams Lake, BC V2G 1H5, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/29/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – Canada, 315 Southern Yellowhead Hwy, Kamloops, BC V2H, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/29/2020 8:30 PM – Mainstream Wrestling – 90 Tacoma Dr, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3E5, Canada

10/29/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

10/29/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

10/30/2020 6:30 PM – SOS Wrestling – Kingsway Hall, 54 Kingsway, Harwich CO12 3JR, UK

10/30/2020 7:00 PM – NSA Wrestling – 610 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK 99645, USA – https://www.facebook.com/nsawrestling/

10/30/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

10/30/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

10/30/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 1310 9 St S, Golden, BC V0A, Canada, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/30/2020 8:00 PM – Thunder Championship Wrestling (TCW) – 1006 Lake Howard Dr SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880, USA – https://www.facebook.com/tcwflorida

10/30/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

10/30/2020 7:30 PM – Bayou Independent Wrestling (BIW) – 1096 Belt Line Dr NE, Brookhaven, MS 39601, USA

10/30/2020 7:00 PM – Carolina All Star Wrestling – 136 Durkee Ln, Dallas, NC 28034, USA

10/30/2020 8:00 PM – Hardcore Hustle Organization (H20) – H20 Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ – facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

10/30/2020 8:00 PM – Intense Wrestling Alliance – NJ (IWA) – Knights of Columbus, 150 Chestnut ST, Nutley, NJ – https://www.facebook.com/IntenseWrestlingAlliance

10/30/2020 7:30 PM – Monster Factory Professional Wrestling (MFPW) – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066, USA – facebook.com/TheMFPW

10/30/2020 6:00 PM – Chem Valley Wrestling (CVW) – 260 Mitton St N, Sarnia, ON N7T 7J7, Canada – https://www.facebook.com/ChemValleyWrestling

10/30/2020 7:00 PM – Revive Pro Wrestling – The Stables Event Space, 1726 Hwy 100, Centerville, TN – facebook.com/reviveprowrestling

10/30/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

10/30/2020 7:30 PM – USA Championship Wrestling – TN – 45 Broadview Dr #45, Jackson, TN 38305, USA – https://www.facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

10/30/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

10/31/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 2055 21 Ave SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 1A1, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

10/31/2020 11:00 AM – Local Pro Wrestling – 2480 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711, USA – https://www.facebook.com/localprowrestling

10/31/2020 5:00 PM – Original Championship Wrestling – 7175 S Pine Ave # I, Ocala, FL 34480, USA – https://www.facebook.com/originalchampionshipwrestling

10/31/2020 6:30 PM – Wrestling United – 2020 Thompson Rd, Franklin, GA 30217, USA – facebook.com/WrestlingUnited5/

10/31/2020 6:00 PM – SLAM Wrestling Finland – Keevise 6, 11415 Tallinn, Estonia – https://www.facebook.com/slamwres

10/31/2020 12:00 PM – World of Wrestling Team (WOWT) – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – facebook.com/WOWTChicago

10/31/2020 8:00 PM – Primitive Pro Wrestling – 9606 IN-37, Bedford, IN 47421, USA

10/31/2020 8:00 PM – Vigilante Entertainment Group – 64 E Chicago St, Coldwater, MI 49036, USA

10/31/2020 5:00 PM – Combat Wrestling League (CWL) – 64 Mississippi Dr, Waynesboro, MS 39367, USA – combatwrestlinglea.wixsite.com/combatwrestlinglea-1?fbclid=IwAR3_3ms7hKYqguBdkmIF28whhfTnQWo1W9umJj3ODzO_qRcSNQCLDSu2ky4

10/31/2020 8:00 PM – Hardcore Hustle Organization (H20) – H20 Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ – facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

10/31/2020 1:00 PM – SuperKrazee Wrestling – 1030 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093, USA

10/31/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

10/31/2020 8:00 PM – The New PRO Wrestling SOUTH – 515 Marion Ave, Bristol, TN 37620, USA – https://www.facebook.com/The-New-PRO-Wrestling-SOUTH-222262049170820/

10/31/2020 6:30 PM – Austin Wrestling Revolution (AWR) – 5750 S Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78744, USA – https://www.facebook.com/austinwrestlingrevolution

10/31/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

10/31/2020 7:30 PM – Texas Nitro Championship Wrestling – 9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77045, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Texas-nitro-championship-wrestling-653573748317439

10/31/2020 7:30 PM – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) – Lincoln County Fair, 2001 E 2nd ST, Merrill, WI – blizzardbrawl.blogspot.com/

10/31/2020 3:00 PM – Live PRO Wrestling – 690 Oakvale Rd, Princeton, WV 24740, USA

11/01/2020 7:00 PM – New South Pro Wrestling (NSPW) – 619 Meridian St N #200, Huntsville, AL 35801, USA – https://www.facebook.com/NewSouthprowrestling

11/01/2020 3:30 PM – Lucha Libre – Plaza Universidad, Sta Cruz Atoyac, 03310 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

11/01/2020 7:00 PM – Liberty Wrestling Entertainment – 11 W Main St, Treynor, IA 51575, USA – facebook.com/LWEwrestlingunchained

11/01/2020 5:30 PM – Gladiadores Aztecas Lucha Libre Internacional (GALLI) – 250 W North Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA – http://www.luchatv.com

11/01/2020 3:00 PM – F1RST Wrestling – 616 Mississippi River Blvd, St Paul, MN 55116, USA – facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

11/01/2020 2:00 PM – FML – Fédération Montérégienne de Lutte – 2100 Boulevard Edouard-Montpetit, Montréal, QC H3T 1J4, Canada

11/01/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 317 3rd St NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 0W6, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/01/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

11/01/2020 7:00 PM – Xtreme Dynasty Wrestling Federation (XDWF Puerto Rico)/Adrenalina Championship Wrestling Lucha Libre (ACW) – 810 Pendale Rd, El Paso, TX 79907, USA – facebook.com/xdwfwrestling/https://www.facebook.com/AdrenalinaLuchaLibre

11/01/2020 2:00 PM – Classic Pro Wrestling – VA (CPW) – 4725 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23234, USA – facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

11/02/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 510 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3K3, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/03/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

11/03/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

11/03/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 3737 Wascana Parkway, Riddell Centre, Regina, SK S4S 0A2, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/03/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/04/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 474 Cameron St, Oak Lake, MB R0M 1P0, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/05/2020 8:00 PM – Kaiju Big Battel – Somerville, MA, USA – kaiju.com

11/05/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 111-D Gilmour St, Morden, MB R6M 1N9, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/05/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

11/05/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

11/06/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

11/06/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

11/06/2020 8:00 PM – Live PRO Wrestling – 310 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Fort Valley, GA 31030, USA

11/06/2020 7:00 PM – Paradigm Pro Wrestling (PPW) – 412 N New Albany St Ave, Sellersburg, IN 47172, USA – paradigmprowrestling.com

11/06/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

11/06/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 460 Munroe Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2K 1K4, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/06/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

11/06/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

11/06/2020 7:30 PM – Mission Pro Wrestling – 15201 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Buda, TX 78610, USA – facebook.com/MissionProWrestling

11/06/2020 8:00 PM – Texoma Pro Wrestling – 1713 FM1417, Sherman, TX 75090, USA – texomapro.com

11/06/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Peachstate Wrestling Alliance – 115 Evans St, Heflin, AL 36264, USA – https://www.facebook.com/PeachstateWrestlingAllianceGeorgia/

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF) – 3104 W Thomas Rd #1001, Phoenix, AZ 85017, USA – arizonawrestlingfederation.com/

11/07/2020 6:00 PM – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling (PAPW) – 662 Coe Ave, East Haven, CT – paradisealleyprowrestling.com

11/07/2020 6:00 PM – World Xtreme Wrestling (WXW) – 800 US-27, Minneola, FL 34715, USA – WXWwrestling.com

11/07/2020 8:00 PM – Renegade Championship Wrestling (RCW) – 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705, USA – facebook.com/RCWWrestling/

11/07/2020 6:30 PM – Stride Pro Wrestling – The Stride Arena, 1130 N Division St, Carterville, IL – facebook.com/Cmaprowrestling

11/07/2020 5:00 PM – ZOWA Live Wrestling Entertainment – 117 N 4th St, Oregon, IL 61061, USA – facebook.com/zowalive

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Pro Wrestling King – 1208 E Douglas Rd, Granger, IN 46530, USA

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – 83 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360, USA – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

11/07/2020 8:00 PM – Pro Wrestling 225 – Tylertown, MS 39667, USA – https://www.facebook.com/prowrestling225

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) – 712 Ginesi Dr, Morganville, NJ 07751, USA – facebook.com/ecwa1967

11/07/2020 1:00 PM – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) – 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA – facebook.com/JCWprowrestling/

11/07/2020 2:00 PM – Invictus Pro Wrestling – 426 Case Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822, USA – https://www.facebook.com/InvictusProWrestling/

11/07/2020 2:00 PM – Superstars Wrestling Federation Live LLC (SWF) – State Rd 35 S, Hazlet, NJ 07730, USA

11/07/2020 7:30 PM – Kaizen Pro Wrestling – 2 Ochterloney St, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 4W1, Canada – facebook.com/kaizenprowrestling/

11/07/2020 4:00 PM – Ascend Pro Wrestling – 8352 Colerain Ave, Groesbeck, OH 45239, USA

11/07/2020 4:00 PM – Live PRO Wrestling – 510 Oxford State Rd, Middletown, OH 45044, USA

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Wrestling & Respect (WAR) – Bradfield Community Center, 550 S Collett ST, Lima, OH – warwrestling.com

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – Unified Wrestling Oklahoma (UWO) – 8608 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73110, USA – https://www.facebook.com/unifiedwrestlingoklahoma/

11/07/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 915 Edward St S, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6R2, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/07/2020 6:30 PM – Asylum Pro Wrestling – 703 Hannah St, Houtzdale, PA 16651, USA – facebook.com/WrestlingAtTheAsylum

11/07/2020 7:00 PM – International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) – 95 Enterprise St # 100, Elizabeth, PA 15037, USA – iwcwrestling.com

11/07/2020 6:00 PM – Pro Wrestling Union (PWU) – 120 Kirby St, Union, SC 29379, USA – facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Union-596582230852859

11/07/2020 7:30 PM – Innovate Wrestling – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – innovatewrestling.com

11/07/2020 8:00 PM – USA Championship Wrestling – TN – 230 N 5th St, Selmer, TN 38375, USA – https://www.facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

11/07/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

11/07/2020 6:30 PM – POWW – 352 W Main St, Twin Lakes, WI 53181, USA – powwentertainment.com/

11/07/2020 6:00 PM – All Star Wrestling – WV (ASW) – 202 Larry Joe Harless Dr, Gilbert, WV 25621, USA – facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv/

11/08/2020 3:00 PM – Impact Pro Wrestling – IA (IPW) – Des Moines, IA, USA – impactprowrestling.com/

11/08/2020 5:00 PM – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) – 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA – facebook.com/JCWprowrestling/

11/08/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 345 Queen St E, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 1Z2, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/08/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

11/09/2020 6:00 PM – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) – 7 Craig St, Copper Cliff, ON P0M 1N0, Canada – facebook.com/CWECanada/

11/10/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

11/10/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

11/10/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/12/2020 7:00 PM – AAW – 3359 W 115th St, Merrionette Park, IL 60803, USA – aawpro.com

11/12/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

11/12/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

11/13/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

11/13/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

11/13/2020 6:30 PM – Main Event Wrestling (UK) – Chesters Ave, Newcastle upon Tyne, Longbenton, Newcastle upon Tyne NE12 8TY, UK – facebook.com/mewuk

11/13/2020 6:00 PM – Generation Championship Wrestling (GCW) – 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602, USA – facebook.com/GCWWrestlingPro

11/13/2020 8:00 PM – ICW New York – 4465 W Gandy Blvd #600, Tampa, FL 33611, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

11/13/2020 6:30 PM – Riot Pro Wrestling – Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

11/13/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Honor Wrestling – 261 Marietta RD, Canton, GA – southernhonorwrestling.com

11/13/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

11/13/2020 8:00 PM – ICW New York – 385 Lebanon Rd, Millville, NJ 08332, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

11/13/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

11/13/2020 7:00 PM – Sabotage Wrestling (Women’s) – San Antonio, TX, USA – sabotage-wrestling.com

11/13/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/14/2020 7:30 PM – Chaotic Kingdom Wrestling (CKW) – 1111 W Maryland Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120, USA – https://www.facebook.com/ChaoticKingdomWrestling

11/14/2020 7:00 PM – American Wrestling – UK – 10 Corporation St, Hyde SK14 1AL, UK

11/14/2020 8:00 PM – ICW New York – 8201 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

11/14/2020 6:30 PM – Powerhouse Wrestling Xtreme – 218 W Main St, Streator, IL 61364, USA

11/14/2020 5:30 PM – Backbreaker Wrestling – 525 N Lafayette St, Griffith, IN 46319, USA – https://www.facebook.com/backbreakerwrestling/

11/14/2020 1:00 PM – Classic’s Collision Course Wrestling – IN (C3W) – 3041 J.F. Mahoney Dr, Hammond, IN 46323, USA – facebook.com/C3WrestlingContact

11/14/2020 5:00 PM – Upstart Pro Wrestling (UPW) – 400 W Church St, Fortville, IN 46040, USA – facebook.com/UpstartPW

11/14/2020 6:30 PM – Millennium Wrestling Federation (MWF) – Melrose Memorial Hall, 590 Main ST, Melrose, MA – bostonwrestling.com

11/14/2020 6:00 PM – Vacationland Pro Wrestling – 510 Wilson St, Brewer, ME 04412, USA

11/14/2020 7:00 PM – Titan Wrestling – 624 Center Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092, USA

11/14/2020 3:00 PM – Titan Championship Wrestling (TCW) – Willis Jones First Aid Park, E Cape May Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740, USA – titan-championshipwrestling.com

11/14/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

11/14/2020 6:00 PM – Immortal Championship Wrestling (ICW) – 25 School District Rd, Canajoharie, NY 13317, USA – immortalwrestling.com

11/14/2020 7:00 PM – International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) – 1225 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S6, Canada – https://www.facebook.com/IWSHardcore

11/14/2020 3:00 PM – Pro Wrestling Turbo – 107 Cannon St, Greer, SC 29651, USA – facebook.com/PROWRESTLINGTURBO

11/14/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

11/14/2020 8:00 PM – New Texas Pro Wrestling (NTPW) – 6909 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78247, USA – https://www.facebook.com/NewTexasPro

11/15/2020 2:30 PM – American Wrestling – UK – Church Rd, Formby, Liverpool L37 3NG, UK

11/15/2020 7:00 PM – No Limit Pro (NLP) – 1301 Douglas Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA – https://www.facebook.com/NoLimitProTN

11/15/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

11/17/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

11/17/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

11/17/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/19/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

11/19/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

11/20/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

11/20/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

11/20/2020 2:30 PM – American Wrestling – UK – 32-46 King St, Alfreton DE55 7DQ, UK

11/20/2020 6:00 PM – Asylum Wrestling Revolution (AWR) – 4630 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA – facebook.com/AsylumWrestlingRevolution

11/20/2020 8:00 PM – Pro Wrestling TrainWreck (PWT) – 2200 Park Rd, Connersville, IN 47331, USA – https://www.facebook.com/PWTrainwreck/

11/20/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

11/20/2020 8:00 PM – New England All-Star Wrestling – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066, USA – https://www.facebook.com/NEAllStarWrestling

11/20/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

11/20/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

11/20/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/21/2020 7:30 PM – Impact Zone Wrestling (IZW) – Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 W 14th St, Tempe, AZ – izwwrestling.com

11/21/2020 7:00 PM – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling (PAPW) – 662 Coe Ave, East Haven, CT – paradisealleyprowrestling.com

11/21/2020 12:00 PM – Black Label Pro (BLP) – RDs Gym, 1260 Arrowhead CT, Crown Point, IN – facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

11/21/2020 4:00 PM – Black Label Pro (BLP) – RDs Gym, 1260 Arrowhead CT, Crown Point, IN – facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

11/21/2020 5:30 PM – Epic Wrestling Entertainment (EWE) – 1820 E Park Pl, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA – ewewrestling.com

11/21/2020 7:00 PM – UWE Pro Wrestling – MI – 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601, USA – facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

11/21/2020 5:00 PM – Hardcore Hustle Organization (H20) – H20 Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ – facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

11/21/2020 7:00 PM – Classic Championship Wrestling – TN (CCW) – 130 McDonald School Rd, McDonald, TN 37353, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-111047814068718

11/21/2020 7:30 PM – Imperial Pro Wrestling (IPW) – 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, TN 37620, USA

11/21/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

11/21/2020 8:00 PM – Texoma Pro Wrestling – 1713 FM1417, Sherman, TX 75090, USA – texomapro.com

11/22/2020 4:00 PM – IWC Legacy – 9051 N Harlan St #300, Westminster, CO 80031, USA – https://www.facebook.com/IWC-Legacy-Denver-Colorado-360964440927207/

11/22/2020 2:30 PM – American Wrestling – UK – Chesterfield Rd S, Mansfield NG19 7BH, UK

11/22/2020 3:00 PM – Impact Pro Wrestling – IA (IPW) – Des Moines, IA, USA – impactprowrestling.com/

11/22/2020 6:00 PM – Honored Pro Wrestling (HPW) – 648 College St, South Bend, IN 46628, USA – https://www.facebook.com/HonoredProWrestling

11/22/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

11/24/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

11/24/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

11/24/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/26/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

11/26/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

11/27/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

11/27/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

11/27/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

11/27/2020 7:00 PM – Synergy Pro Wrestling – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066, USA – https://www.synergywrestling.com/

11/27/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

11/27/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

11/28/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

11/28/2020 7:00 PM – Unsanctioned Pro – 1700 Dyer Rd, Grove City, OH 43123, USA – unsanctionedpro.com

11/28/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

11/29/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

12/01/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

12/01/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/03/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

12/03/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

12/04/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

12/04/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

12/04/2020 8:00 PM – ICW New York – 4630 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

12/04/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

12/04/2020 7:00 PM – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV – futurestarsofwrestling.com

12/04/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

12/04/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/05/2020 7:00 PM – Peachstate Wrestling Alliance – 115 Evans St, Heflin, AL 36264, USA – https://www.facebook.com/PeachstateWrestlingAllianceGeorgia/

12/05/2020 2:30 PM – American Wrestling – UK – Kendal Rd, Hartlepool TS25 1QU, UK

12/05/2020 8:00 PM – ICW New York – German Park, 8600 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

12/05/2020 7:00 PM – East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) – 712 Ginesi Dr, Morganville, NJ 07751, USA – facebook.com/ecwa1967

12/05/2020 8:00 PM – The Stan Stylez Intergender Bonanza – H20 Wrestling Center, 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ

12/05/2020 7:00 PM – Ed in San Antonio Productions – 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV

12/05/2020 7:00 PM – Wrestling & Respect (WAR) – Bradfield Community Center, 550 S Collett ST, Lima, OH – warwrestling.com

12/05/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

12/05/2020 8:00 PM – Texoma Pro Wrestling – 1713 FM1417, Sherman, TX 75090, USA – texomapro.com

12/05/2020 7:00 PM – Showtime Championship Wrestling Alliance (SCWA) – 207 7th St, Glen Dale, WV 26038, USA – facebook.com/ShowTimeCWA/

12/06/2020 3:00 PM – Impact Pro Wrestling – IA (IPW) – Des Moines, IA, USA – impactprowrestling.com/

12/06/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

12/08/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

12/08/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

12/08/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/10/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

12/10/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

12/11/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

12/11/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

12/11/2020 7:00 PM – American Wrestling – UK – 1 Hallgarth Rd, Trimdon, Trimdon Station TS29 6JX, UK

12/11/2020 6:00 PM – Elite British Wrestling (EBW) – 149 Sheffield Rd, Woodhouse, Sheffield S13 7ES, UK

12/11/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

12/11/2020 6:30 PM – Pro Wrestling Scotland (PWS) – Braehead, Douglas, Lanark ML11 0PT, UK

12/11/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

12/11/2020 7:30 PM – Sabotage Wrestling (Women’s) – San Antonio, TX, USA – sabotage-wrestling.com

12/11/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/12/2020 8:00 PM – 3W Wrestling – Boston, MA, USA

12/12/2020 7:00 PM – Synergy Pro Wrestling – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066, USA – https://www.synergywrestling.com/

12/12/2020 7:00 PM – Kamisama Wrestling – 7122 Avenue B, Houston, TX 77011, USA

12/12/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

12/13/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

12/15/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

12/15/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

12/15/2020 7:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/17/2020 7:00 PM – Anna Fight Underground – 216 E Davie St, Anna, IL 62906, USA – facebook.com/FightUndergroundAnna/

12/17/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

12/18/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

12/18/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

12/18/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

12/18/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

12/18/2020 10:00 PM – Real Shoot Wrestling (RSW) – Morgantown, WV, USA – facebook.com/rswlive

12/19/2020 6:00 PM – SLAM Wrestling Finland – Mannerheimintie 16, 00100 Helsinki, Finland – https://www.facebook.com/slamwres

12/19/2020 5:30 PM – Epic Wrestling Entertainment (EWE) – 1820 E Park Pl, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA – ewewrestling.com

12/19/2020 7:00 PM – Flophouse Wrestling – Indianapolis, IN, USA

12/19/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

12/19/2020 8:00 PM – Texoma Pro Wrestling – 1713 FM1417, Sherman, TX 75090, USA – texomapro.com

12/20/2020 3:00 PM – Impact Pro Wrestling – IA (IPW) – Des Moines, IA, USA – impactprowrestling.com/

12/20/2020 3:00 PM – Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW) – 1314 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208, USA

12/20/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

12/22/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

12/22/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

12/24/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

12/24/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

12/25/2020 7:00 PM – ProSouth Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL 36272, USA – facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

12/25/2020 8:00 PM – Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling (MCW) – 1098 W Keiser Ave, Osceola, AR 72370, USA – https://www.facebook.com/MidSouthernChampionshioWrestlingMCW

12/25/2020 7:00 PM – Supreme Pro Wrestling – IN (SPW) – 61601 Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614, USA – https://www.facebook.com/Supreme-Pro-Wrestling-112106187304910/?ref=page_internal

12/25/2020 8:00 PM – Southern Wrestling Federation (SWF) – Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – facebook.com/swfwrestling

12/26/2020 7:30 PM – Metroplex – 510 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021, USA – mpxwrestling.com

12/27/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

12/29/2020 7:00 PM – IWA Unlimited – 137 W South Ave, Noble, IL – facebook.com/iwa.unlimitedwrestling

12/29/2020 7:00 PM – Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) – 4400 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, USA – ovwrestling.com

12/31/2020 7:00 PM – Hamilton Pro Wrestling – 4 Solidarnosc Pl, Hamilton, ON L8L 2V3, Canada – https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonProWrestling

12/31/2020 5:00 PM – Pro Wrestling Ontario (PWO) – 3141 Mainway, Burlington, ON L7M 1A4, Canada – http://www.prowrestlingontario.ca/

12/31/2020 7:30 PM – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – RI (XWA) – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – https://www.theofficialxwa.com/

12/31/2020 6:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Grimsley, TN 38565, USA – 127prowrestling.com

