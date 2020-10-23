THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

When Impact Wrestling sticks to building wrestling matches and avoids silly “sports entertainment” gags like “undead realms” and “smoke circles,” you get a solid wrestling show. Such is the case for Saturday night’s “Bound for Glory” show, which is low silliness, but should be big on good in-ring action. Now, if you’ve read me for any period of time, you know that I am not a fan of the mindset of trying to get everyone on the show via multi-person matches. I’m afraid we have a plethora of that here; however, I hope that when the dust settles, we can back to more traditional one-on-one programs. Let’s run down the card!

Rich Swann wins the Impact World Championship from Eric Young: Normally, I wouldn’t be a fan of taking the title off of Young so soon, but I’m OK with it since I think this program is only just beginning. Young doesn’t really have many top-level babyfaces to work with and Swann doesn’t have many top heels, so I’m fine with Swann getting his redemption after his long recover, with Young sliding into chase mode.

Deonna Purrazzo retains the Impact Knockouts Championship over Kylie Rae: I like both of these women, but I’d rather see the no-nonsense version Purrazzo over the scared heel version that we’ve seen on TV the last several months. I’d actually like this to be a showcase win for Purrazzo, re-establishing her at the top of the division. However, this will likely be the vehicle to usher in the return of Su Yung, setting up a program with either competitor.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows/Karl Anderson) win the Impact World Tag Team Championship over The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin) The North (Ethan Page/Josh Alexander) and Ace Austin/Madman Fulton: I’d rather have seen a one-on-one match between the Good Brothers and the Machine Guns, but I’m not that opposed to this, as it keeps the other teams in the title picture. Moving forward, it can basically set up title matches with each of the other teams. The Impact tag division has depth and I’d like to see them delve into it more. More on that later…

Rohit Raju retains the Impact X Division Championship over Chris Bey, Jordynne Grace, TJP, Trey Miguel and Willie Mack: On the one hand, I love that Raju found solid footing in the mid-card, as he plays the cowardly heel who lucks his way into keeping the title very well. On the other hand, the X Division title has been de-valued so much since its inception. It’s basically Impact’s version of the WWE 24/7 Title and I feel like it can be so much more than comedy fodder.

EC3 defeats Moose: I’ve not been overwhelmed by EC3’s return so far. For one thing, feuding with Moose over a title that doesn’t really exist hasn’t been compelling. Second, he really hasn’t shown up on television beyond taped segments. I’m looking forward to getting past this program and seeing the level-setting promo in the arena that re-introduces him. Eventually, he’ll likely evolve back into a top heel, which he’s much better suited for.

Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan) defeats Eddie Edwards: I haven’t understood the build to this match. We’re not really sure why Shamrock turned heel and why he’s aligned with Callihan. It’ll be a fine match, but until this story is built out a bit more, it’ll just be “there.”

Heath wins the “Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match” over Acey Romero, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Havok, Hernandez, Larry D, Rhino, Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer vs. TBD: I like that they’ve made this match mean something with a title shot on the line. So, I think here you’ll see Heath get the win over his friend Rhino. Then – one of two things happen. Either Heath gets arrogant and turns heel on Rhino – or Rhino turns heel and costs Heath his title opportunity. Side note – I will be interested to see how the women interact with the men in this match.

The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) defeat The Deaners (Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake): This is what I alluded to earlier. I feel like Impact has a fairly deep tag team division, but aside from the program around the title, the rest of the teams sort of float around in meaningless matches. For the Deaners, this may be the top of their potential, but I feel like they can get more out of the Rascalz.