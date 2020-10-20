The Raw Score

A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new”-Socrates

It’s a New Day on Raw, in more ways than one. The post-draft Raw should present some new feuds and a few that just chagned color from Blue to Red. Let’s take a look…

I want to start this week with a special Happy Birthday to my longest-lasting friend. In 1971, I met a cute little dark headed girl in my first grade class. Her name is Leslie. We wpent 12 years of school together. Our paths have crossed, from time to time, in the 50 years that we have known each other. She is a wonderful school teacher and great mom. Happy Birthday.

Roll the new and umproved openiong montage. Cool new music and great graphics.

Welcome to the Season Premiee of Monday Night Raw. Our announce team was not affected by the recent Draft. Ton, Byron and Joe were ready for action. This is the Go-Home for Hell in a Cell.

The arena was bathed in crimson light and the shrieking sounds heralded the arrival of Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss introduced her master. The fans were digging it. I found the Fiend action figure at my local mega-mart store. He now looms over this little laptop of mine.

The devilish duo stood mid-rng as the music continued to blare from the speakers. They were cut off by the arrival of Retribution. The five members surrounded the couple and started for the ring. They circled the two. The lights went out, again. When they came up, Bliss and Bray were long gone.

The Hurt Business replaced them. The quartet, led by MVP, were ready to take out the four male members of the rogue group. Hurt Buisness hit the ring and cleared house. Cedric with a wicked Flip Dive to send us to our first break.

Raw ran a promo video for Matt Riddle. I couldn’t stand him, at first, but he is growing on me. He is super talented and it getting better on the stick.

The Hurt Business vs Retribution

8-Man Tag Match

Bobby Lashley went right after T-Bar. Lashley bashe the masked man, in the corner. Clothesline to the back of Lashley’s head. T-Bar tagged out to Slapjack. Stall Suplex by Lashley. Tag to Cedric. Front Drop Suplex and Big Kick by Cedric. Tag to MVP.

MVP kicked away at Slapjack. Hammer Throw into the corner. 2 count. Tag back to Cedric. He worked over the ribs and hit a vicious kick. Running Forearm by Cedric. Mace wanted to get in. He and T-Bar distracted Cedric. Flying Uppercut by Slapjack. Mustafa Ali got hte tag and went off on Cedric.

Ali stomped the arm of Cedric. Smap Mare and Dropkick to the back of Cedric’s head. Test of Strength and Cedric clocked Ali. Cedric went to the top rope but Ali knocked him off. Cedric went tothe floor and Ali came out after him. Shleton and Lashley came around to protect their friend. Wyatt’s music went off again as we went to a break.

Smackdown will be on FS1, this week.

The fight was back on. Mace tore into Shelton with brutal shots. Shelton dodged a charge and hit a wild German. Mace was sent into the corner and Snap Mared out. 2 count. Knee Drop by Shelton. Mace was taken to the enemy corner. Bobby Lashley made himself legal. La Bandera Clothesline by Lashley. He popped the others, as well. Spinebuster to Mace. Spear to T-Bar, who had tagged in. 2 count only. Ali tried to beg off by Lsahley was on his guard. T-Bar blasted Lashley but fell to the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson).

Your Winners: The Hurt Business

Raw Score: 95 out of a possible 100

Bray Wyatt came back and destroyed Retribution. Huh? T-Bar attadked but ate a Mandible Claw adn Sister Abigail. Weird graphic with Bliss using Fiend’s voice.

I want to thank Mama Dee for her early Christmas present. She is helping me retire my wheelchair, which has been my office chair for 3 years. She bought me a new fancy chair, lovingly known as my “Dusty Chair” (covered in polka dots). I get it by the end of the week. Smile.

A.J. Styles came out with the super huge guy that was the door guard in the now defunct Raw Underground.

A.J. Styles thanked the Powers that Be for drafting a true leader to Raw. Styles took pot shots at various people, including Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins. Styles was ready to annihilate Matt Riddle. A.J. said it was a new era on Raw.

A.J. Styles vs Matt Riddle

The ref politely asked the Ebony Giant to vacate the ring. When he wouldn’t go, the ref threatened to disqualify Styles. The big guy heldthe ref’s hand to stop the count. The ref explained he was simply doing his job. Styles asked his new friend to step out.

Styles tore into Matt. Riddle with wild kicks to P1. Knee Strikes by the barefoot battler. Gut Wrenches by Matt. Styles was dumped at the bodyguard’s feet. He stepped in the path to stop Riddle from jumping on Styles. Break time.

Nasty Knee Strike by Styles. Snap Mare and Bear Hug by Styles. Earier, Styles hit a Gutbuster. Styles fought out of a Fireman’s Carry. Pele-like kick by Matt. Half and Half Supex by Matt. A.J. blocked the BroTon with boots to Matt’s back.

Controlled Frenzy blocked for Final Flash. Pele Kick by Styles. Dead Lift German by Riddle. AA over the Knee by A.J.. Riddle blocked the Styles Clash, twice. Fisherman’s Suplex for a near fall for Matt. Matt positioned Styles and went up top. He got caght. They foughton the top. Styles fell off the ropes but popped back up to attack. Matt fell to the floor and Styles dropped in the ring. The ref started counting as the Ebony Giant came around to stare at Matt. Dropkick by Styles. Styles Clash! 1-2-3.

Your Winner: A.J. Styles

Raw Score: 93

Randy Orton’s previous video package was aired, again. Orton was ticked that the Legends attacked him. He got his revenge on them all. Now, he wants the WWE title. Drew came in and kicked the crap out of him. He swore he would do it anytime he saw Orton. Orton would later pin Drew in a multi-man tag match.

Charly was ready to chat with Drew McIntyre. They talked about the pending Hell in a Cell match. Drew wanted to address Randy, straight on. Drew knew Randy was evil. Drew thought he was done with Orton but The Viper just keeps coming back. Drew admitted he jumped into the Hell match because of his temper. He knew Randy would thrive in the Cell but not enough to take the strap off him. Drew has no respect for Randy and looks forward to destroying Orton. Drew hinted he just might show up during RandyOrton’s time, later on.

Lana vs Asuka

Raw Women’s Title Match

Natalya split with Lana, last week, after a loss. Lana looked to be eliminated during the Battle Royal but she was still legal. She rushed in and won the Battle Royal.

Collar and Elbow but Asuka put Lana down. Universal countered by Asuka. Roll Up but Asuka with the Asuka Lock. Lana was right next tothe ropes. Kicks by Lana missed as did those by Asuka. Roll Up and Kicks by Lana. 2 count. Really?

Lana ran Asuka intothe corner and kicked away. Back Elbow and Crescent Kick by Asuka. Wild Forearms by both women. Lana blocked a German. Roll Up by Lana. Asuka Lock and Lana tapped out.

Your Winner: Asuka

Raw Score: 85

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax rushed the ring and destroyed Lana. Samoan Drop through the announce table. Shayna then tried to attack Asuka. Asuka with a Thrust Kick and Hip Attack to send Baszler to the floor. Asuka bailed out the other side and went towards the back.

Shayna and Nia were still in the ring. Nia talked about how great a team they have become. Shayna said dominance was a better word for them. Shayna said they contined to own the women’s tag titles and the divisions of all brands. Nia threw out a challenge to anyone.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came out to answer the call. They were followed by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. I like that team. Peyton and Lacey had a few issues. The Riott Squad also came out in their final Raw appearance.

Riott Squad vs Mandy and Dana vs Lacey and Peyton vs Shayna and Nia

Fatal Four Way, Non-Title Match

All Hell broke loose. Lacey witha wild Moonsault to the floor. Ruby Riott and Dana Brooke with stereo top rope dives. Cut to commercial

Ruby was rocked by Peyton. Tag to Lacey. Evans clubbed Ruby’s lower back. Ruby went for a pin after a Corner Attack. It failed. Tag to Nia. Mandy also got a tag. Dana took the tag and they double teamed Nia. Jax blocked a Double Suplex and sent both women over with her own Suplex. NIa charged and hit the ring post. Mandy hit Jax and then nailed Lacey. Knee Strike by Mandy. Swanton by Dana. Shayna made the save. It broke down into chaos. Tag to Liv. Dropkicks. Tag by Evans. She got double teamed by the Riott Squad. Shayns made the save and locked in her Clutch. Tag tby Nia. Samoan Drop to Lacey.

Your Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Raw Score: 83

We saw the background of the feud between Elias and Jeff Hardy. Elias returned, last week, to attack Hardy. Elias had his band and they were ready to play.

Elias and his band were set and ready to play. Elias is releasing a new album, next week. He went to play a medley from the new album. It’s not bad. They played “Amen” and it rocked. Then they switched to another song. I think it was called “Led Me”. Wow. They really are good. I might get that album, if it is legit. Elias insulted the crowd before talking with his band. Elias came back for an encore. Someone had Elias’ guitar and he tore it up. It was Jeff Hardy. Elias ducked a Guitar Shot. Jeff is way good on the six stringer.

Miz amd Morrison discussed things, in the back. Tucker walked up to go off on Miz and Morrison for moving Tucker to Raw. Tucker was in search of a new partner to ruin Miz and Morrison’s night.

The New Day bounced from the back.

Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) vs Sheamus

Before the match, Charly talked with Elias. He was upset that people are still interrupting him. Elias challenged Jeff Hardy to a fight at Hell in a Cell.

Kofi and Xavier cut a promo, prior to the fight. Sheamus interrupted them. He cut his own promo. Sheamus promised a Brogue Kick to both Woods and Kingston. The promos went back and forth.

Collar and Elbow and Kofi took the Celtic Warrior down. Side HEadlock but Shoulder Tackle by Sheamus. Dropkick by Kofi for a two. Kicks by Kofi and punches by Sheamus. Knee Strikes by Sheamus. Chops by Kofi. Sheamus clubbed Kofi down. Kick by Kofi. Gorilla Press but Kofi counteed. Dropkick to send Sheamus off the apron. Kofi with a Tope con Hio but he got caught. Sheamus dropped Kofi on the apron as the sponsors invaded our screens.

Sheamus was in complete control until Kofi hit a Jawbreaker. Sheamus laid out Kofi. 10Beats by Sheamus. Sheamus with a High Angle Back Drop Suplex. Woods noticed that Big E was on the video wall. Kofi tried to fight back by escaping the Back Drop. High Steppin’ Stomp. Kofi let go with chops and Dropkick. Boom Drop! Kofi set forhis finisher. Instead, Kofi hit a Top Rope Crossbody. 2 count. Sheamus cauhgt Kofi off he ropes nad hit a modified Black Hole Slam. 1-2-no.

Cloverleaf blocked by Kofi but Sheamus wouldnot be denied. Kofi turned it into a Roll Up. Kick out at two. Kick by Kofi. Alabama Slam by Sheamus but it was only for a two. Sheamus went for White Noise off the top rope. Kofi slid free. Side Russian Leg Sweep by Kofi…off the ropes. 2 count. Sheamus countered the S.O. S.. Backbreaker by Kofi into Trouble in Paradise. Ein…Zwei…PIN!

Your WInner: Kofi Kingston

Raw Score: 93

Mustafa Ali cut a promo against the Hurt Business and Bray Wyatt. Ali said they wee about to create massive chaos. Ali said he knew how to use technology to ruin lives. He admitted he was the mysterious Hacker. Ali promised the truth would be heard.

The Hurt Business talked with Titus O’Neil. He wanted to join the Hurt Business. MVP thought it over and decided that they didn’t want him. The Hurt Business attacked Titus.

Miz and John Morrison vs Tucker and…El Grande Gordo (OTIS)

Miz and Morrison talked trash about Tucker and his mystery partner. It was so Otis under a mask. El Grande Gordo is the Big Fat One. Miz was getting ticked off at the ruse. Miz called Otis/Grande a “joke”.

Tucker and “Gordo” hitt he ring and Miz nad Morrison bailed out. We quickly went to break.

The bell rang. Tucker took Morrison to the corner. Crossbody by Tucker. Kick by John. Chokeo n the ropes. Miz also choked Tucker. Tag to Miz. Double Gutbuster to Tucker. Superkick by MIz nad tag to M orrison. Standing Moonsault by Jon. John punched away. Knee Strikes as Godro asked for a tag. Cross Jacket Clutch by Morrison. Tag as Tucker threw off Jon. Tucker kicked free. Tag to Gordo. He ran over Miz. Flapjack by Gordo, followed by a La Bandera. Arm Drag, off the ropes, by Gordo. Scoop Slam and cover. Morrison made the save. Tucker with a Chokeslam. Miz with a Big Boot. R-Truth rushed through the ring and he was followed by several others. Splash by Gordo. El Caterpillar (I can’t rememver how to say it in Spanish). V ader Bomb!

Your Winners: Tucker and El Grande Gordo

Raw Score: 85

Tucker and Gordo partied with the New Day. Mandy Rose came up with a pressie for the masked man. It was a ham.

The Firefly Funhouse

Bray was unpacking various “toys” from a box. He stopped to talk to the Fireflies. He looked forward to making new friends on Raw. We saw most of his puppets. We saw how Rabbit was the Kenny of WWE (South Park odd reference). The buzzard attacked Rabbit…again. Alexa came in to the Funhouse. I guess the Walrus got retired.

Braun Strowman vs Keith Lee

We saw highlights of their previous encounter. Ric Flair was watching on the video wall. Collar and Elbow but they went to the corner. Braun with brutal strikes. La Bandera Clotheslien sent Lee tothe floor. Braun came out for the Freight Train. Lee bounced off the apron.

Back in the ring, Braun went for the Bulldog Bounce. His ribs gave out. Lee with a Splash to the back. 2 count. JBL was also in the video wall. Keith punched the hurt ribs. Braun blocked a Whip and blasted Lee. Braun crashed intothe corner. Keith took Braun down, hard. Braun lifted h is head to deliver a Low Blow. Running Boot to get the win.

Your WInner: Braun Strowman

Raw Score: 60

Keith came back and kicked Braun in the crotch. He screamed at Braun that he picked the wrong one to mess with.

The Cell was lowered into place. Randy Orton was about to deliver his thoughts on Sunday’s vicious match. Orton locked himself inside the Cell. He slid a chair into the ring. Randy sat down and got nostalgic about his time in the Hell in a Cell. Randy said the Cell helped to understand himself better. Randy talked about the guys he has faced. He was especially proud of his match against Undertaker. Randy brought up his Legend Killer persona.

Drew cut off Randy’s rambling. They stood at the chained door. Randy taunted the Scottish Psychopath. Drew went over and got Bolt Cutters. He snapped the chian and Randy ran intot he ring. He grabbed the steel chair. Drew pulled the door closed. We went to fade out.

Leslie: Again, Happy Birthday

Stacia: Get well, my sweet friend

Niecy: Glad you are home

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com