ONGOING NIGHT ONE OF THE WWE DRAFT ON SMACKDOWN

Posted October 9th, 2020 by 1Wrestling News Team

All picks announced by Stephanie McMahon …

First round: Roman Reigns/ Smackdown … Drew McIntyre/RAW … Asuka/RAW … Seth Rollins/Smackdown … The Hurt Business/RAW

Second round: AJ Styles/RAW … Sasha Banks/Smackdown … Naomi/RAW … Bianca Belair/Smackdown … Nia Jax & Shanyna Baszler/RA

Third round: Ricochet/RAW … Jey Uso/Smackdown … Mandy Rose/RAW … Dominik & Rey Mysterio/Smackdown … The Miz & John Morrison/RAW

Fourth round: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods/RAW … Big E/Smackdown … Dana Brooke/Raw … Otis/Smackdown … Angel Garza/RAW

