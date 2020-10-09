ONGOING NIGHT ONE OF THE WWE DRAFT ON SMACKDOWN
All picks announced by Stephanie McMahon …
First round: Roman Reigns/ Smackdown … Drew McIntyre/RAW … Asuka/RAW … Seth Rollins/Smackdown … The Hurt Business/RAW
Second round: AJ Styles/RAW … Sasha Banks/Smackdown … Naomi/RAW … Bianca Belair/Smackdown … Nia Jax & Shanyna Baszler/RA
Third round: Ricochet/RAW … Jey Uso/Smackdown … Mandy Rose/RAW … Dominik & Rey Mysterio/Smackdown … The Miz & John Morrison/RAW
Fourth round: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods/RAW … Big E/Smackdown … Dana Brooke/Raw … Otis/Smackdown … Angel Garza/RAW