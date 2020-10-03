THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: NXT TAKEOVER 31

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter @DonThePredictor)

It’s rare that we get a Takeover special that doesn’t lead into a main roster pay-per-view, but it’s becoming more of a regular occurrence. And I have to say – while there’s never been a bad Takeover lineup, this one doesn’t jump off the page. That being said, the main event has the potential to be the match of the year of pandemic wrestling. I also think this event will serve to change things up and start some new stories, as we head into the winter months. Let’s run down the card!

Kyle O’Reilly wins the NXT Championship over Finn Balor: If you’ve never seen O’Reilly in Ring of Honor, you’re in for a treat and this has the potential to be “Match of the Year.” Now, I’m not a fan of taking the title off of Balor so soon, but he’s someone who can take a loss and still be in the upper card mix. Plus, I think they’re planting the seeds of jealousy within the Undisputed Era, where Adam Cole and O’Reilly’s friendship will be put to the test, leading to a showdown, likely at the Takeover during Royal Rumble weekend.

Candice LeRae wins the NXT Women’s Championship over Io Shirai: It’s unfortunate that Tegan Nox has been plagued by yet another injury, because it’s clear that this was supposed to be the next title feud. I do expect a long reign by LeRae while Nox rehabs, leading to a big program when she returns. Admittedly, LeRae still needs work in the ring, but it seems that her “Power Couple” character is going to carry her and being paired with better in-ring performers will help guide her to decent matches.

Johnny Gargano wins the NXT North American Championship over Damian Priest: I realize that I’m calling for all title changes here, but in the case of Gargano and LeRae, I truly think to round out the “Power Couple” persona, they need to each hold titles. I also think there’s more stock in babyfaces chasing them for their respective titles, than it is the other way around. Priest is going to be fine, but there just isn’t enough juice in a program where a heel is chasing him.

Santos Escobar retains the NXT Cruiserweight Championship over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: This one is a bit more straightforward. Scott is a good hand, but I think they’re just starting to build Escobar’s profile. I do hope that this one is a straightforward, clean win, as Escobar needs to establish himself as someone who can win matches without help from the rest of El Legado del Fantasma.

Kushida defeats Velveteen Dream: I think Kushida is in position to move into the North American title hunt, so a win here makes sense. Despite the fact that he’s being presented with a more aggressive side, I don’t have any reason to believe that a heel turn is in the works.

Got it.Got it!Thanks!