Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura retained the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The Lucha House Party when Cesaro pinned Kalisto …

Sami Zayn became s the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion over AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Ladder Match. A wild match with some things I’ve never seen before (like Jeff Hardy being attached to a ladder by his ear with a pair of handcuffs) … Asuka retained the WWE Raw Women’s Championship over Zelina Vega. Vega was very impressive in her efforts to try to win the title… Bobby Lashley (with MVP and Shelton Benjamin in his corner) retained the WWE United States Championship over Apollo Crews (with Ricochet at ringside). Crews tapped out to the “Hurt Lock)” … The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship over Andrade and Angel Garza. This was a controversial victory as it appeared the pin count was only a “two” rather than “three” as the referee may have missed that Ford’s shoulder was up at the count of “two” … SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION BAYLEY ISSUED AN OPEN CHALLENGE AS NIKKI CROSS WAS NOT MEDIALLY CLEARED TO WRESTLE. ASUKA — THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION CAME OUT FOR THE CHALLENGE! IT WAS A WILD MATCH WITH BAYLEY RETAINING AS SHE WAS DISQUALIFIED FOR USE OF A CHAIR. AT THAT POINT SHE WAS SNEAK ATTACKED BY SASHA BANKS! THE TWO BATTLED WITH BAYLEY FLEEING THE RING. A GREAT TEASER TO THIS HOT FEUD!

Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship over Drew McIntyre in an Ambulance Match — FANTASIC BRAWL WITH MCINTYRE RETAINING THE TITLE. HIGHLIGHTS WERE 3 LEGENDS DURING THE MATCH ATTACKING ORTON FOR REVENGE FOR WHAT HE DID TO THEM RECENTLY — THE BIG SHOW, CHRISTIAN, AND THEN A “SUPERKICK” FROM SHAWN MICHAELS! DRIVING THE AMBULANCE OUT OF THE ARENA WAS RIC FLAIR!

ROMAN REIGNS DESTROYED JEY USO. JIMMY WOUND UP HOBBLING TO RINGSIDE AND TOSSED IN THE TOWEL. ROMAN DEMANDED HE BE CALLED THE TRIBAL CHEIF OR HE WOULD KEEP INFLICTING HARM ONTO JEY. JEY REFUSED BUT JIMMY GAVE IN WHEN HE TOSSED THE TOWEL. VERY DISTURBING AND DRAMATIC.