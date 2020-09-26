THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS – GOLD RUSH

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Before we do anything else, my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Joe Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal). Any wrestling fan who grew up in the 1980s recognize the Road Warriors as one of, if not the greatest tag team of all time. For younger fans, if you have the time, delve into classic Road Warrior matches on the WWE Network. This was the golden age of tag team wrestling that you don’t see much of anymore.

As for Sunday night’s Clash of Champions show, not a bad lineup at all. In fact, if given enough time, some of the undercard matches could turn out to be some gems. Let’s run down the card!

Roman Reigns retains the WWE Universal Championship over Jey Uso: Thus far, heel Roman Reigns has been incredible. And, I’ve loved the build to this match. Admittedly, I would have liked to have seen Reigns attack Uso during the match at the PPV, rather than this past Friday night on Smackdown, but I still think this has the potential to be good. I think we see a dominant Reigns victory and then it will be interesting to see if they continue to play into his family legacy moving forward. If they do and we can get back to regular crowds and big shows, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cousin Dwayne emerge to defend the family’s honor.

Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship over Drew McIntyre in an Ambulance Match: It’s not my ideal scenario, but the signs are pointing that way. First, I fully expect the Retribution faction to play a role in incapacitating McIntyre, leading to the finish. Second, Keith Lee recently scored a pinfall over Orton at WWE Payback. The classic WWE formula has Lee now challenging for the title against a champion he’s beaten before. The good news here is that if and when Drew regains the title, he’ll get the big ovation he deserves.

Bayley retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Nikki Cross: They kind of gave away the finish to this match by having Sasha Banks challenge Bayley last week on Smackdown. While it takes away the mystery around this match, I expect to get some storyline development between Bayley and Banks, as well as potentially Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka retains the WWE Raw Women’s Championship over Zelina Vega: Interesting choice here. Vega has shown solid skills when she steps away from the managerial role. I’ll be interested to see how she performs in a longer match on a bigger stage; albeit the pay-per-view pre-show.

Sami Zayn becomes the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion over AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Ladder Match: It’s amazing to think that six years ago, many of us had Sami Zayn pegged as the next big babyface next to Daniel Bryan. He’s actually emerged as a top-level, highly entertaining heel. We talk about the secondary titles not having a lot of credibility. I believe Zayn’s act as the Intercontinental Champion would help boost the title’s stock immensely. And, if everyone is healthy and performing at their highest level, this could be the match of the night.

Bobby Lashley retains the WWE United States Championship over Apollo Crews: Is this the big blow-off to the Apollo Crews push before he’s sent back to catering? I don’t see Lashley dropping the title and creatively, I don’t see anything more for Crews here unless a repackaging job is in order.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship over Andrade and Angel Garza: There was a time that I was really looking forward to this match, but it’s been overdone and the story has fallen flat. So, I’m hoping for a solid finale here, with everyone finally moving on.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The Lucha House Party: I don’t think we’ve been told, which two from the Luchas will participate here, but I would imagine it would be Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. In any case, if given enough time, this could be a gem and I think we’ll finally see the breakup between the Luchas and the official Kalisto heel turn, which they’ve been building to for some time.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship over The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan): Sadly, there’s a lot of good talent being wasted here and this match doesn’t seem to have any spark. I’m hoping they can get out of this quickly so that there are some new challengers for Asuka’s Raw Women’s title. Baszler, in particular, has a major singles run in her, if given the chance.