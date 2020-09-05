Failed Presidential candidate Andrew Yang unleased a series of tweets Friday taking issue with Vince McMahon’s mandate to talent that they cease any third party relationships with partners like Twitch or Cameo. Yang, who grew up a wrestling fan and still obviously follows the latest wrestling news, pointed out that he will have the phone number of the Secretary of Labor (if he isn’t given the job himself) and plans to bring up the WWE’s Independent Contractor policy that they have relied on to avoid treating talent as employees and giving the the benefits that they would receive if classified employee rather than Independent Contractor.

If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo. — Andrew Yang

Category: Wrestling. Tags: Andrew Yang, WWE.