HE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: AEW ALL OUT 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

We’re entering into my favorite season of the year, filled with cooler weather, football and the holiday season. With 2020 being the year it’s been, it’s great when our interests serve as a distraction to everything else going on. All Elite Wrestling will do its part with its annual “All Out” show, emanating from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. I’ll admit, aside from one or two matches, this isn’t one of the stronger lineups that AEW has put together, but I have no doubt that it will be strong from an in-ring standpoint and I’ll be interested to see where we net out. Let’s run down the card!

Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Championship over MJF: MJF is one of my favorite wrestlers currently and his upside is off the charts. His promo work s beyond superb, while he still needs some seasoning in the ring. This will be a fun match, but I don’t see it as the time to take the belt off of Moxley, especially since this is one of those situations where the stipulation benefits the heel (a sign that the babyface is going over). There will be plenty of time to give MJF his run and he’ll lose nothing in defeat that he can’t back quickly. Don’t be surprised if the winner of the Casino Battle Royal makes a statement here. More on that later.

FTR (Cash Wheeler/Dax Harwood) wins the AEW World Tag Team Championship over Kenny Omega and Adam Page: This will be the match of the night and will likely serve as the official Adam Page heel turn as we get ever closer to a “Four Horsemen”-like faction, headed by Tully Blanchard. Honestly, they’ve also been teasing an Omega turn, so perhaps we see all four join forces down the road, but I don’t think that happens here. For FTR, I’m happy they’ve found a place that focuses on tag team wrestling, as they’re the best out there today.

Hikaru Shida retains the AEW Women’s World Championship over Thunder Rosa: If you’re unfamiliar with Thunder Rosa, she’s the current NWA Women’s Champion, with a good look and solid in-ring presence. Admittedly, I would have liked to have seen a longer and bigger build here, as this match feels like an afterthought – moreso than it should be. Coming out of this, I’d like to see Thunder Rosa featured a bit more prominently without being relegated to AEW Dark.

Orange Cassidy defeats Chris Jericho in a “Mimosa Mayhem” Match: OK – first, I’m one of those that is not completely enamored with Cassidy – I just don’t see the appeal, but have been told I don’t “get it.” Second, for those that berate WWE for “sports entertainment” gimmick matches and silliness, I give you the “Mimosa Mayhem” match. Now, that being said, he may not be for me, but Cassidy is super over by the faithful. And Jericho is still one of the best in the game and a heat magnet, so I have no doubt that the fans will eat this one up. And, if anyone will make a gimmick match entertaining, it’s Jericho. Plus, at this stage of his career, he’s teflon when it comes to losses, so his role here will be to further establish Cassidy as a top player.

Lance Archer wins the Casino Battle Royal: This match also features Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, Shawn Spears, Billy, Austin Gunn, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Trent and four others to be determined. No, Brock Lesnar will not be appearing here. They’ve been making a fair amount of effort to highlight Archer’s rise from the ashes of defeat at the hands of Cody, so it makes sense to set him up with Moxley. As I noted earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him crash the party during the main event.

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeat Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and The Natural Nightmares [Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall]): I’m guessing they want to play out the Cody injury angle a bit longer before they go back to the rematch with Lee, so this is the filler. This will be decent, but I don’t expect anything very newsworthy coming out of it. I’m a bit surprised that they’re lumping Cardona in here, given that he just debuted, but perhaps they’re still trying to figure out his long-term plan.

The Young Bucks defeat The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy/Luchsaurus): Another filler match designed to get two popular acts on the pay-per-view, as the Bucks are in a holding pattern before a showdown with FTR for the titles.

Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match: This will be fun and this is designed for Hardy to get his win back. My only concern is that Guevara should still be booked relevantly, as he has good potential as a heel, which is always a good thing to have on any roster.

Big Swole defeats Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail Match: I love that they found a way to keep Britt on TV despite injury. She’s one of the bright spots in the women’s division. Her mic work is stellar and she continues to improve. This is the match where Swole finally gets her revenge, but Baker will still keep her heat.

(Pre-Show): Private Party (Isiah Kassidy/Marq Quen) defeats The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds/John Silver): Once upon a time, Private Party was supposed to be this breakout tag team. I’m waiting for the day they are promoted from the pre-show.