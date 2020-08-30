Lashley beat Apollo Crews to win the US title … Big E beat Sheamus … Matt Riddle pinned King Corbin …

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax wob the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks when Bayley tapped out to Baszler … Keith Lee pinned Randy Orton pinning him after a “Spirmb” … Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy whe Dominik pinned Murphy…

ROMAN REIGNS (with Paul Heyman at his entrance) pinned Braun Strowman in a “No Holds Barred” match (with champion Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt as well) to win the Universal title.