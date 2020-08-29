THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE PAYBACK 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Didn’t we just do this last week? I kid, as it’s nice to see the wrestling companies picking up again. When I first heard about this show, I thought it was going to be a throwaway. But, given the fallout from SummerSlam, this show will serve to set the course of the WWE for the remainder of the year. So, I’ll expect several newsworthy items coming out of the event and before we know it, we’ll be starting the build to the Royal Rumble and ultimately WrestleMania. Let’s run down the card!

Roman Reigns wins the WWE Universal Championship over the “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred/Triple Threat Match: Reigns’ return was the surprise we’d “never see coming” at the end of SummerSlam last week And, while I love his new edgy character and his pairing with Paul Heyman, I would have liked to have seen that story be explained and evolve a bit more before putting the title on him. But, seeing that Vince McMahon still sees him as the face of the company, particularly given that the Smackdown is a bit limited in terms of main event players, it seems logical that Reigns will resume his role at the top of the mountain. I’m wondering if the Reigns/Heyman will eventually lead to a showdown with Brock Lesnar, with Lesnar in the babyface role. I’m not in a rush to see that again, so I’m hoping it’s a very slow build.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks: I can’t say that I’m intrigued by a Jax/Baszler title run, since the contender pool is so light, but this will be the final straw that breaks the Bayley/Sasha friendship and we know those two can deliver in a title feud. My guess is that we’ll get the odd couple pairing of Jax and Baszler for a bit before they resume their feud. In the meantime, perhaps they’ll be some callups to fill the women’s tag team roster a bit more.

Bobby Lashley wins the WWE United States Championship from Apollo Crews: “The Hurt Business” would benefit from some gold and while this title has a long way to go before it’s relevant, the best shot we have toward that effort is to bring it back to the faction. This could be the spot where Cedric Alexander costs Crews the title and joins MVP and company. And, this could start the slow build to the faction breakup, as MVP may start to show signs of jealousy that Lashley is holding the title that he purchased.

Keith Lee defeats Randy Orton: In the end, I expect Drew Mcyntire to play a role in the finish, but Lee needs a big, credible performance to establish himself as a main event player. Orton is teflon when it comes to absorbing losses, so even though Drew will cause the distraction, the time is now if Lee is going to continue his NXT momentum. And, that’s not to say that I want to see Lee inserted into the title program. There’s time for that. He just needs a strong outing initially and the rest will fall into place.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy: Given that Seth Rollins has come out on top in every encounter over the summer, it’s time for the Mysterios to get their revenge and close out the program. It begins at Payback and will close on next Monday’s Raw when Rey meets Rollins one-on-one. Now, with Aleister Black’s heel turn, he could play a role in the finish. But I think they’ll have him cover off with Kevin Owens first before he becomes more involved here.

Matt Riddle defeats King Corbin: I guess this is Riddle’s initiation to go through one of Vince’s favorites before having higher-quality programs. Well likely see Riddle go over here and in a rematch on the next Smackdown before he moves on to perhaps the Intercontinental Title mix.

Big E defeats Sheamus: I wouldn’t be surprised to see this move to the pre-show. This will be solid, but ultimately won’t do much aside from continue to tell the story of Big E’s singles run. They’ve fought many times before, so I don’t see this anymore than a one and done.