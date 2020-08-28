The wrestling industry is commenting on the passing of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who died Thursday night at the age 80.

The first announcement of the passing came from Brian James and Scott Armstrong on Twitter. WWE also put up an early announcement and within minutes the wrestling world was posting tweets.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.https://t.co/VC0Lzr0RGO — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2020

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. We send our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/jCLsvTtmA3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPBulletBob pic.twitter.com/rlpUpy6pJw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 28, 2020

I’m sending love and prayers to @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg and the entire Armstrong family as we remember the legendary Bullet Bob Armstrong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpcTnmRIxu — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 28, 2020

My thoughts are with the entire Armstrong family tonight. Bob Armstrong was not just a legend, he was one of the nicest and most decent person I've met in the wrestling business. All my best wishes to @WWERoadDogg @WWEArmstrong and the rest of the family. — Bob Ryder (@brydertna) August 28, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your father, Brian. I was so fortunate to have known “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, and watch him work his magic inside the ring. My deepest condolences to you and your family. https://t.co/1nvXN0KnbA — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 28, 2020

.@StephMcMahon and I are thinking of the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time as they mourn the death of @WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Armstrong family, "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. @WWERoadDogg @WWEArmstrong — Triple H (@TripleH) August 28, 2020

RESPECT THE BULLET BOB ARMSTRONG AND HIS FAMILY. I KNOW HIM FOR LONG LONG TIME AND I LOVE HIS FAMILY FOREVER. GOD BLESS YOU AND REST IN PEACE BROTHER. — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 28, 2020

Professional wrestling lost one of its all-time greats with the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong at the age of 80. Bob was a good man who stood by his principles and helped preserve the rich tradition and history of the business. He will be greatly missed but always remembered. pic.twitter.com/IZP5cujDsw — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) August 28, 2020

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Bob Armstrong has passed away, I got to share the ring with him quite a few times. My brother George Hines/Jackie Fulton wrestled him and Brad many times. Always great matches. My thoughts, prayers and love for the Armstrong’s.

-Bobby Fulton pic.twitter.com/HjIONquaba — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 28, 2020

