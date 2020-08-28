>

INDUSTRY REACTS TO PASSING OF BOB ARMSTRONG

Posted August 28th, 2020 by 1Wrestling News Team

The wrestling industry is commenting on the passing of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who died Thursday night at the age 80.

The first announcement of the passing came from Brian James and Scott Armstrong on Twitter. WWE also put up an early announcement and within minutes the wrestling world was posting tweets.

