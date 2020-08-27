Bob Armstrong has passed away at age 80 after a long battle with cancer. “Bullet” Bob was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2011 and was the patriarch of the wrestling Armstrong family that includes Brian James, Scott Armstrong, and Steve Armstrong. His son Brad Armstrong passed away in 2012.

Armstrong was a mainstay on the popular Georgia Championship Wrestling program and was also a big star in the Continental Championship promotion. He competed mostly in the Southeast and stayed active in the early to mid 2000′s making appearances for TNA. He had a “retirement match” in 2009, but continued to make appearances for the next several years in Alabama and worked his last match on May 11, 2019 defeating the Assassin.

Our thoughts are with the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time.