UPDATE ON JARRETT/GLOBAL FORCE VS ANTHEM
A settlement conference will take place on September 10 at 9am in the case of Jeff Jarrett/Global Force vs Anthem/Impact Wrestling.
The settlement conference comes after the trial in the case was thrown out and declared a mistrial. The two sides had settlement discussions prior to the trial but were not able to reach an agreement so the trial went forward.
If the sides are not able to reach a settlement agreement, the judge will set a new trial date.
