SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE: CHAMPION BAYLEY (with Sasha Banks at ringside) VS. ASUKA

Winner: BAYLEY (with assistance from Sasha) pinned ASUKA.

RAW TAG TEAM TITLE:

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins/Montez Ford) defeated Andrade and Angel Garza to retain the belts.

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a No-DQ/Loser Leaves WWE Match and now must leave WWE!

Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterion and Dominik’s mother backstage) was destroyed by Seth Rollins (with Murphy) in a Street Fight — chairs, tables, kendo sticks — Dominik should never have been in this match.

RAW Women’s tile:

Champion Sasha Banks (with Bayley) vs. Asuka.

ASUKA WON THE TITLE WITH THE ASUKA LOCK!

WWE CHAMPION DREW MCINTYRE PINNED RANDY ORTON TO RETAIN THE TITLE

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION pinned Braun Strowman. AFTER THE MATCH ROMAN REIGNS ATTACK BOTH OF THEM!!!