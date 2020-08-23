AUGUST 23 – Inside The Ropes announced today the launch of a new monthly nostalgia-themed wrestling magazine, which will be released worldwide on September 17 exclusively via online store InsideTheRopesMagazine.com

The launch of Inside The Ropes Magazine was announced via the documentary The Last Read which is available for free on YouTube at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKgP8uVzjdE&feature=youtu.be

Although the focus of Inside The Ropes Magazine will be largely geared towards modern content with news, reviews, profiles and analysis, the new publication is also intended to cater for wrestling fans who yearn for the “good old days”.

Inside The Ropes Magazine will look to achieve that with extensive retro-themed content (including classic figures, video games, title changes, PPVs, TV shows, merchandise, magazines, wrestler profiles and much more), bright and vibrant styling throughout, numerous hidden Easter Eggs for long-time fans, and an overall 80s/90s aesthetic.

The incredible team assembled to work on Inside The Ropes Magazine has over a collective century of experience in wrestling journalism. Some of the contributors include:

• KENNY MCINTOSH

The owner of the Inside The Ropes brand, Kenny has conducted interviews with major stars past and present over the past eight years via Inside The Ropes live stage show tours and Inside The Ropes’ popular YouTube channel.

• DAN RICHARDSON

The author of the Amazon best-selling Titan Trilogy book series and the former editor-in-chief of WrestleTalk Magazine and WhatCulture Wrestling, under his previous pseudonym “James Dixon”

• FINDLAY MARTIN

The former editor of UK publications Superstars of Wrestling and Power Slam, which ran collectively from 1991-2014 and a best-selling author.

• BILL APTER

The “godfather of wrestling magazines” with over 50 years of experience in the industry as the writer and editor of publications including Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Wrestler, Inside Wrestling, WOW Magazine and Tutto Wrestling.

• KEITH ELLIOT GREENBERG

Former senior writer for WWF/WWE publications including WWF Magazine, WWE Magazine, Raw Magazine and SmackDown Magazine and a best-selling author.

• BRIAN ELLIOTT

The long-time editor of FSM (Fighting Spirit Magazine) until it folded in 2019.

• SCOTT KEITH

One of the longest-serving wrestling writers on the internet, writer of popular online blog Scott’s Blog of Doom and a best-selling print author with multiple titles including The Buzz on Pro Wrestling, Wrestling’s One Ring Circus and Dungeon Of Death.

• JUSTIN HENRY

Long-time contributor to popular websites WrestleCrap and Cultaholic and co-author of the Amazon best-selling Titan Screwed.

• SONDRA RUTH

Co-host of the Inside The Ropes podcast

“I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today if it wasn’t for wrestling magazines like Power Slam. I owe the career and life I have to the great work done in wrestling magazines over the years. To bring together this Mount Rushmore of wrestling journalists in a collective effort to preserve this vital medium for years to come means the world to me.” – Kenny McIntosh

“I get goosebumps when I think about this magazine and that I am part of it. This cannot be the last hurrah for wrestling magazines. It’s up to us to keep it alive. It’s up to you to support it. It’s a tradition.” – Bill Apter

“There’s no doubt the media world is changing and this may be the last chance to have a great wrestling magazine” – Brian Elliott

“This is our opportunity to really save wrestling magazines and pass that down to a generation that needs it” – Keith Elliot Greenberg

“This magazine feels like a natural progression of everything I’ve done prior to this point. I can’t wait to get started” – Findlay Martin

“Our magazine is written by people who love pro wrestling, who remain fans. We want our magazine to transport readers into a larger-than-life world. We are going to pay homage to magazines of the past – to the past in general – but with modern, well-written content that people can enjoy in 2020 and beyond.” – Dan Richardson

Pre-orders for single issues and subscriptions to Inside The Ropes Magazine are available