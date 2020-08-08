Perhaps the biggest news of the week is that Kevin Reilly has been removed from his position as President of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Reilly gave the goahead for wrestling to return to TNT after meeting Tony Khan at a party a couple of years ago. A new deal was reportedly drawn up that said to have been a 5 year deal and one that included license fee instead of just the production costs the first deal covered. It will be very interesting to see how Reilly’s replacement likes Wrestling. It should be noted that Reilly considered the ratings (usually in the 700,000 range) to be a success, despite NITRO being canceled by TNT years ago when they were still the top rated show on the network consistently drawing 2+million viewers.

The other big news of the week is the hiring of Nick Khan to serve as President and Chief Content Officer for WWE. Khan was offered an amazing employment package to leave CAA and he is said to be worth every cent. While at CAA Khan included Samoa Joe as one of the people he worked with as an agent.

The behind the scenes situation is said to have been at perhaps an all time low at the RAW and Smackdown tapings this past week. Shows were torn up and re-written late into the afternoon both days. They had not selected the name “RAW Underground” until very late in the day and apparently didn’t do a trademark search or they would have found that MLW Undergroud may end up being an obstacle for the name.

Tuesday was another hectic day for WWE in that Smackdown required dramatic changes after multiple positive Cofid tests forced the company to only tape 1 of the 2 initially scheduled episodes.

Impact Wrestling return to Nashville next weeked to take several episodes that air as the lead up to Bound For Glory.