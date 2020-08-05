The AEW Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of professional wrestling’s hottest new promotion.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Well, after two full days in bed (thanks to this darn respiratory condition), I’m ready for some really good wrestling. To be honest, that has been at a minimum, lately. AEW almost never fails to present good matches and great storytelling. Let’s see if they keep it up, this week…

We get to see thed debut of Matt Cardona, next. Plus, tons of other good action.

Roll the opening montage!

Excalibur has the night off, so Taz is at the announce desk.

The Dark Order vs The Elite

12 Man Tag Match

Brodie Lee took down Nick Jackson at the bell. Nick tagged out to Matt. Double team on Lee. Double Clothesline by Brodie. Tag to 9! Lee was ticked. The Jacksons worked together to detroy IX. Top Rope Poison Rana by Jackson. Damn, that was pretty to watch. The Young Bucks just kept the tags fresh. Quick tags all around the Elite side of things. Omega, Page, FTR and the Young Bucks were in complete control. Famouser by Omega but a Mosh Pit broke out. Triple Vertical Suplex on four members of the Dark Order. Nice.

Brpdoe with a Superkick to Omega. Double team by the Dark Order. Evil Uno almost got the pin on Omega. Stu with a wild Legdrop to pull a close call. Snap Mare and Splash that almost stopped Omega cold. Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker by Omega. Tag to Dax. Back Elbow and Muta-like Leg Drop and Diving Headbutt. J.R. compared Dax to Johnny Valentine. Cash took the tag and hit a Rick Steiner FLying Slam. The Dark Order pushed out of a Triple Team. Tag to Stu. Knife Edge Chops to Cash’s chest. Stu got assaulted by every Face in sight. Snap Dragon. This was a serious mess but so much fun. Darn tough to type this fast. The Elite held the ring.

Cash and Dax with a double team but Dax may have hurt his knee. Omega taggedin and went to town. Broide took down one ofthe Bucks with a Black Hole Slam. Matt fought against Evil Uno and Stu. Nick saved his brorher after a Sit Out Powerbomb. Brodie tagged back in and charged the corner. Colt Cabana also hit a Splash. Knife Edge CHop. Matt tried to fight back and/or reach his corner. Brodie wasn’t having anBrodie laid out Omega with a Clothesline. Colt took the tag and he brought in Stu,who tagged one of the others. Inveted Blockbuster by Matt. Nick was pulled off the apron by Evil Uno. Matt went all Flippy Dippy on anyone under the Dark Order banner. Hangman Page returned and made the tag. Springboard Clothesline and Fallaway Slam. Crossbody onto Colt. Dang, Page was a One Man Wrestling Crew. Page wanted the Buckshot but someone grabbed his leg. Side Slam on the apron to oneof the masked guys. Page with a Moonsault, fromthe top. Brodie just stood and stared at Hangman. Page urged Brodie to make the tag. Lee and Page talekd and started throwing bombs. Page with a huge boot. Low Bride and Pae went to the floor. Tope SUicida by Brodie. After a few tags, Colt got up Page and hit his CHicago Skyline One of the masked guys did Finn Balor’s Double Stomp thing. Page would not go down, even after an attack by Stu Grayson. Brodie took another tag. Superkick Partry to Brodie and Colt and the others! Omegawith an asssted Snap Dragon/Superkick Party. Lee with a vicious Clothesline.

Your Winners: The Dark Order

Dynamite Score: 96 out of a possible 100

I really needed that match to perk me up. My phone just went bananas, as several of my buddies texted me about that match. I was all but ordered to give it a high grade. Smile.

The Best Friends pulled up in Trent’s Mom’s mini-van.

Jon Moxley will fight Darby Allin for the World title, shortly. Taz is no happy that Cage and Starks are banned from ringside. Mox cut a promo about his struggles with “demons”. Mox said he might want to change his past but he knew he would do the same thing, all over again. Mox said he was now the “voice of Reason” for Darby Allin. Mox reminded Darby that he almost broke Allin’s neck, the last time they fought. Mox likes Darby but the title changes it all. “I gotta do what I gotta do.” He asked Darby to just stay down, when the time hits. He knew Darby wouldn’t do that.

Santana and Ortiz vs Chuck Taylor and Trent

This should be good. No Orange Cassidy with the Best Friends, because he has something to do, later on.

Chuck started against Santana. Collar and Elbow into a Go Behind. Standing Switches by both men. Universal into some FLippy Dippy stuff. Arm Bar Roll Over for a two. Tag to Ortiz. Arm Drag on the Latino. Tag to Trent. Trent yanked on the arm. Knife Edge by Ortiz. Universal into a Meteora by Trent. Nice. Northern Lights by Trent for a two. Tag to Chuck. Ortiz popped Chuck and then stalked his foe. Knife Edge and tag to Santana. Double team failed the former LAX. Dosey Dough by the Best Friends. Tornado DDT and double team on Ortiz. BIg Hug Moment.

Split Screen Time. The Inner Circle members stayedon the floor for a moment to reevaluate the situation. Double teamon Santana. Double Elbow Drop by the Best Friends. They kept Santan in their corner as they made quick tags. Ax Bomer to the neck of Santana. Trent nailed hard punches. Dropkick by Santana. Uppercut and tag to Ortiz. Snap SUplex but Trent kicked out easily. STO by Ortiz. Chuck urged his partner to tag him in.Trent just took the punishment and struck back. Knife (Edge) Fight between Ortiz and Trent.

Tag to Santana. Flair Flop on Trent into a Uranage. Only a 1 count. Ortiz taunted Trent and pot popped. Ortiz yanked Trent off the apron. Tope Suicida by Santana. Trent was sent intot he ring barricade. Ortiz screamed that they were the best. Side Slam Backbreaker by Santana for a lax 2 count (pun fully intended).

Ortiz came backin and laid out Trent. Santana back in with a Suplex for a two. Trent was seriously spent. Ortiz tagged back in so they couldhit a Double Suplex on Trent. Trent refused to be pinned.

Ortiz screamed at Trent’s mom, Sue. Trent finally got free and nailed a Clothesline on Santana. Chuck begged for the tag and got it. Taylor went wild with a Standing Sliced Bread and Falcon Arrow to the Inner Cricle members. Santaa got out of a Suplex and tagged in Ortiz. Sole Food into a Falcon Arrow to give Chuck a deuce. Knife Edge by Chuck. Ortiz was placed up top. Trent took a tag that wasn’t the bet idea. Santana tried to get involved but was stopped. Modified Tower of Doom that just annihilated Ortiz. Sanrana pulled Chuck off the apron when Trent went for a tag out. Ortiz went after Trent’s lower back. Back Roll CUtter Double Team. Awesome. Trent somehow survived teh massive Double Team. Ortiz took the tag. Chuck blocked the Street Sweeper and Trent rolled up Ortiz with the “Deadliest Move in ALL of pro wrestling”, the Simple Roll Up.

Your Winners: The Best Friends

Dynamite Score: 92

We got an update from MJF. He was in his “political office”. He was such a jerk to his “workers”. MJF will get a title shot at “All Out”. MJF had no faith in Darby Allin.

Matthew Hardy, with a slightly new look, came out to talk. He praised the mena nd women of AEW for their talent. Matt has been enjoying showing off his various personas. The fans want “Matthew Hardy”, not one of his alter-egos. Matthew also sent out big respect to Private Party. He swore he had their back. Matthew also wanted to help Sammy Guevara but Sammy would not listen. Sammy slid out from under the ring. Matthew knew he was there and the two tore into eachother. La Bandera setn Sammy over the top. The fight got ugly, on the floor. Sammy was thrown intothe makeshift Bullpen. Slam onto the table by Hardy. Matthew wetn and found a table. He put it in place as Sammy started to stir. Sammy battled back and Matthew was sent intothe ring post. Matthew was placed on the table and Sammy was sent intothe cameraman. Sammy threw a chair at Hardy. Sammy went up ontothe elevated stage. Sammy with a 450 to send Matthew through the table. Hardy was horribly busted open. Jeez Louise.

Santana and Ortiz destroyed Sue’s Mini-Van. This was just stupid.

Alex Reynolds and Jon Silver (Dark Order) vs Matt Cardona and Cody

Yes, he used to be the Long Island Iced Z. Arn Anderson was with Cody, as usual. Taz ta;led aout the heavy schedule that Cody has had, lately. The members ofthe Dark Order puton the masks.

Cody stared out with a Single Leg on Silver. Silver adn Cody got into a shoving match. Goldustin Uppercut and Stall Suplex on Jon. Cody turned it intoa Front Drop Suplex version. Tag to Matt.

Cardona dropped Silver, qucicker than a hiccip. Silver kicked the chest. Flapjack by Matt. Silver with hard kicks and a tag out to Reynolds. Cody took the tag and nailed an Ax Bomber. Cody was sent out of the ring. Silver ran Cody into the apron.. Cody fought both masked men. Silver pulled Cody’s feet out from under him. Cody’s ribs seemedto be the main target. The Dark Order kept up the pressure with multiple Elbow Drops. Jon punched the ribs of the TNT Champion. Reynolds tagged backin and stayedonthe ribs. Cody tried to rally himself and kicked away. KNee Strike slwoed Cdy down. Hammer Throw and Cody collapsed in the corner. Arn urged his mentee to keep up the fight. Tag on the Dark Order side. Cody just couldn’t get to his corner.

Split Screen, again. Sigh. Cody exploded with hard punches buthe was so weakened that the Dark Order were able to keephim down. Double Stomp to Cody’s injured ribs. Seated Abdominal Stretch on Cody. He got free btut took a shot tothe ribs. Roll Up off the Float Over but Cody didn’t have the strength to keep his foe down. Matt wanted a tag, in the worst way. Double team on Cody. Matt was attacked,on the apron. Roll Up by Cody for a near fall.

Back to full screen, Cody was trapped in a Seated Bear Hug. Cody tried to get free but took a Yakuza Kick to the upper back. It Kicks to the chestof Cody. That actually motivated Cody to hit a Randy Orton-like Snap Powerslam. Hot Tag to Matt. Missile Dropkickand Corner Attack. Baseball Slide to take out both masked men. Long Island Legdrop failed but the Sit Out Powerbomb didn’t. Last second save. Cody Cutter. Double team on Matt. Matt barely escaped one of the wildest double teams that I’ve senn in a long time. CrossRhodes was blocked but Cody and Jon went over the top. Reynolds went for a Roll Up. Long Island Legdrop (formally the Rough Ryder) took the win for the true friends.

Your Winners: Matt Cardona and Cody

Dynamite Score: 93

Scorpio Sky came up to ask for a shot at the TNT CHampionship.

Outside, the Best Friends were beyond mad at the destruction at Sue’s van. Trent and Chuck will destroy Santan and Ortiz and then force them to apologize to Sue, over the phone.

Sammy came out with cue cards. We were in Split Screen so it was kinda hard to read what was on the signs. They were obviously insults towards Orange Cassidy. I am glad that AEW did choose to give Sammy a 2nd chance, after doing something really bad. He is a great talent and it would have been a shame if something foolish had cost him everything.

It was time for rhe Super Wednesday AEW Debate 2020. The moderator was…Eric Bischoff. Oh, HELL NO! Who called him? Jericho and Cassidy would have to deal with five questions. Orange Cassidy came out first. Jericho then arrived for this farce of a debate. Jake Hager was carrying the Orange’d sports coat.

Chris was asked why he and Orange hated each other. Jericho startedd by mocking Orange’s look. Orange put on a lippie tie. Chris said Orange was a Flash in the Pan fool. Eric asked Orange for his response. Orange just stayed silent.

The next question: Who is the better wrestler and who was the better star. Chris really praised himself to the point of ridiculous. He called Orange a joke. Cassidy stayed quiet.

Next. Eric asked about some weird global situation. Chris blew it off. Cassidy talked very brilliantly about the problem. Damn!

Why was Orange Cassidy so populat? Jericho said he was just like the fans. He called him ” a pimple on the *ss of pro wrestling”. Jericho was going to fight Cassidy, next week. When Orange loses, he would have to replace Jericho’s $ 7,000 jacket. Jericho wa goingt o run Cassidy out of the business.

Why does this rematch mean so much. Cassidy finally told Chris to shut up. Cassidy knew what Jericho wa up to. He knew Chris waned to embarrass him but it wasn’t working. Orange knew next week’s match would be their biggest match, ever. Orange was confident that Jericho was going to lose to the man who putshis hands in his pockets. Orange promised to embarass and beat Jericho. WoW! Chris looked confused.

Bischoff said Orange won the deate. Birschoff and Jericho started to go off on each other. Jake tried to go after Orange and he blasted Cassidy’s ribs. Jake put Orange’s hands into his pockets and pushed him into a Judas Effect. Tretn and Chuck rushed down to aid their best buddy.

Britt Baker said Big Swole will have to fight Reba (Rebel). Rebel didn’t want any part of it. She was ordered to get in the ring. Rebel was the youngest Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, ever.

Big Swole vs Rebel

Rebel tried to avoid this. Side Headlock Takeover by SSwole. Standing Switches. Reba/Rebel with a Suplex Slam. Running Spin Kick to Swole. Reba went up top as Baker brought out hte megaphone. Moonsault only partially connected with Swole. dirty Dancing by Swole.

Your Winner: Big Swole

Dynamite Score: 50

The announcers ran down next week’s show. It should be interesting. The TNT and Tag belts will be on the line. It will be Tag Team Appreciation Night, which will even include the return of the Rock and Roll Express.

Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

AEW World Title Match

Darby came out wearing a Mox mask. Mox did his typical, through the crowd, entrance (even though there wa no crowd). Taz was grumpy to see Mox.

Mox was confused by the paper mask thing. Darby was so much smaller than Moxley. Slaps from both guys. Punch by Jon. Darby was already spitting up blood. Kick by Mox into a Whip. Darby spun around and slapped Mox. Lariat that sent Darby into another time zone. Mox with a vicious Knife Edge Chop and Corner Shoulder. Biel by Moxley. Mox stomped the ribs of his foe. Scoop Slam by the champ for a two. Moxley has massive bruising on his upper body. Darby flipped out and hit a nice Arm Drag off the ropes. Modified Tope into Moxley. They fought up onto the stage. Moxley clubbed away on Darby’s back. Jon launched Darby into the metal ring post. Split Screen.

Darby could barely move, at this point. Mox threw him back intothe ring nad tried for a pin. He got only two out of the three he needed. Cross Tie Clutch by Moxley. Short Arm Clothesline by Moxley. Meaured punches but Allin fought back with Knife Edge Chops. Forearm dropped Darby. Dropkick by Darby. Single Leg Crab by Moxley. Darby would not submit and inched his way towards the ropes. STO by Moxley.

Darby was down but not out, just yet. Moxley tossed the kid aside. Mox yelled at Allin and toldhim it wa time to tap out. Darby fought back and took them both tot he floor. Full Mount Punches by Darby. Allin rolled intothe ring. Suicida by Darby to drop Moxley. Darby attacked Moxley’s hand and then flew off the top to the floor to take down the AEW Champ.

Mox may have a dislocated finger. I’ve had two of hem and they hurt like the dickens. Darby with a nice Canadian Destroyer for a 2 plus count. Darby got caught up top and Mox went for a German Superplex. Allin landed safely, all in all. Wardlow and MJF came out. MJF blasted Moxley and took off. The ref was totally unaware of what just went down. Darby went up top and nailed the Coffin Drop. Could be…might be…It is DENIED! Moxley’s face was streaked with blood, after the attack by MJF. Darby went afer the skull and hit a Shotgun Dropkick. Back Elbow and both men were down. Darby headed up the ropes for anotehr Coffin Drop. Kokina Clutch by Moxley. Darby would not go gently into that good night. Darby got to his feet, only to be planted by a Clutch Piledriver. 1-2-Kick Out1 What the heck?

Moxley went tothe corner for a quick prayer. Paradigm Shift1

Your Winner: Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 97

MJF was so darn upset at the outcome of the match. Mox held his opponent to be sure he wa ok. He was talking to him but we couldn’t hear what was said.

Match of the Night: Moxley vs Allin (no question)

Peace

–Jay Shannon

