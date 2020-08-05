Marty Jannetty is trending today on Twitter after posting a bizarre story on Facebook about an incident he says happened when he was 13.

The Facebook post has been deleted, but was screen captured before it went away.

“I never told anyone this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone,,hell he’d only recently come home from Viet Nam..I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying week from a f** who worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do…

That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River..”