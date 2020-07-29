Former TNA, Ring Of Honor & WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis stops by the #WhattaDayPodcast and tells all! Nothing is off limits, including how she found out about her and husband Mike’s release from the WWE. Also her thoughts on the success of her run as being the first ever pregnant WWE 24/7 champion. Maria also shares who she thinks is responsible for the lack of creativity within the WWE and why she feels they are not allowing superstars to flourish. She discusses her time in TNA, ROH and you will never guess who she wants to step into the ring with next — and which company she would like to wrestle for now. Her answer will surprise you! All this and much more…Take a listen! #WhattaDay!™️

