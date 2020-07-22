Eric Young was a guest today on Busted Open and lashed out at Vince McMahon and WWE.

“I’m 40 years old and I’m not going to wait for 45 minutes in a hall waiting to speak to Vince McMahon. We had a couple of decent conversations and I thought he understood what I wanted, but they made a huge mistake. You have a 3 hour show and can’t find room for Eric Young. Your company is broken.”

“Wrestling is my first love. I lived it, slept it, bled for it. It’s hard when the love of it is crushed. It’s a disaster. It all goes through one person and he’s all over the place.”

Young made his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary.