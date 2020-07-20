Ric Flair has tested positive for Covid according to a source for the New York Post.

In a story posted this afternoon, the newspaper says Flair’s wife Wendy is currently battling disease and is “very ill”.

Flair was photographed at the drive through of Starbucks without a mask and when contacted by the New York Post denied he had tested positive. He downplayed the danger by saying Wendy lives on the third floor and he lives in the basement.

Flair was at the WWE tapings earlier this month and may have been exposed at that time. There have been reports of multiple people testing positive in recent weeks, including talent and crew.

