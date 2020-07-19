KICKOFF MATCH … Kevin Owens pinned Murphy after a “stunner.”

Main show … In a “Tables Match”(the team that puts an opponent through a table first wins. No tags, no pinfalls count) for the Smackdown tag team titles defending champions the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E). Cesaro & Nakamura won after putting Kofi through 1 tables (one on top of the other) at ringside … Bayley (with Sasha Banks at ringside) retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Nikki Cross (with Alexa Bliss at ringside). Bayley won when Sasha handed her the “Boss” brass knuckles to knock the wind out of Cross and pin her … Seth Rollins won the “eye for an eye” match vs. Rey Mysterio Jr. when Rollins “removed” one of Rey’s eyes … Asuka (with Kari Sane at ringside) “sort of lost” the WWE Raw Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks (with Bayley at ringside). Of course Bayley interfered. At that point Asuka went to blow green mist on Sasha. Sasha ducked and the mist caught the referee. Bayley ran in, smashed Asuka with a belt, took the referee’s shirt off of him, put it on herself and made the pin count for the alleged win… WWE Champion Drew McIntyre pinned Dolph Ziggler … The Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman match fpr Strowman’s Universal title ended with both in the swamp. No decision if Strowman retained the title or not!