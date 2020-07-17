THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: IMPACT WRESTLING SLAMMIVERSARY 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Right in the middle of unusually slow summer of wrestling, thanks to COVID-19, we find ourselves with back-to-back nights of shows. This weekend, will be an eclectic mix of intrigue through surprise returns, solid ring action and sheer ridiculousness. I’ll have a lot to say as we go through, but let’s start with Saturday evening’s Slammiversary show, presented by Impact Wrestling. This show should be more newsworthy than others, as the 90-day non-compete clauses on recently released WWE talent comes to an end and Impact hasn’t been shy about letting us know to expect some debuts and/or returns. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event: EC3 Returns to the company to win the Impact World Championship over Eddie Edwards, Trey and Ace Austin: There’s a lot of former Impact champions to choose from for the vacant spot in the match, but I think EC3 makes the most sense here. Initially, he’ll come in as a babyface, but I expect him to transition quickly to what he does best – an arrogant heel. The unfortunate thing here is that Austin has evolved into quite the performer and I’d like to see him get a run with the title. Hopefully, they’ll still find ways to keep him near the top of the card.

Deonna Purrazzo wins the Impact Knockouts Championship over Jordynne Grace: Impact has one of the best women’s rosters in wrestling and signing Purrazzo was a great get. The nice thing here is that Purrazzo can establish herself and still get additional mileage down the road through return matches with Grace.

Willie Mack retains the Impact X Division Championship over Chris Bey: This will be a fun one. I think Chris Bey has more range and potential than being involved in a mid-card comedy faction with Johnny Swinger (as much as I like Swinger). So, here’s hoping they can present him more seriously moving forward. With Mack, I think they’re buying time and keeping the title on him while Rich Swann recovers from injury.

Kylie Rae wins the Gauntlet for the Gold match to determine the #1 contender for the Impact Knockouts Championship (Other participants include Alisha Edwards, Havok, Kiera Hogan, Kimber Lee, Nevaeh, Rosemary, Susie, Tasha Steelz and Taya Valkyrie): If my earlier prediction pans out, they’ll want a babyface in line to challenge Purrazzo. Aside from Susie and I suppose Rosemary, Rae makes the most sense for this role. Most of the others are involved in tag teams. Rayne has transitioned to announcer and backstage interviewer. Susie morphs between the innocent character and Su Yung. And Rosemary is involved in a triangle with John E. Bravo and Valkerie, which I assume will come into play here.

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) retains the Impact Tag Team Championship over Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan: I’ll argue that the North is one of the best tag teams in wrestling today. This should be good, but I’m not as high on this match because there’s no reason for me to believe that the de facto team of Shamrock and Callihan have a shot to win the titles. And if they did, I don’t know that this would make any sense. Hopefully, with some former WWE talent coming in, it will help to invigorate the tag team division

Moose retains the TNA World Heavyweight Championship over Tommy Dreamer in an “Old School Rules” match: I like how they are using Moose here, even if it is bringing back bad TNA memories. There’s no reason to believe that Dreamer takes the title and he should do a solid job, as he usually does, of putting the current talent over.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debut to defeat The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier): This is the obvious choice, as Gallows and Anderson have rumored to have signed with the company. This should be a fine match and as I mentioned earlier, Impact has one of the best tag teams in wresting with the North. Gallows and Anderson will help energize the division and give the North a good run.