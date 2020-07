This Week On The #WhattaDayPodcast…Special Guest Is “The Perfect 10” Nickla “BabyDoll” Roberts. Listen As BabyDoll Tells Us The Stories Of Her Time With World Class, NWA With Dusty, Tully & Magnum TA. From The Infamous Slap To “The Kiss” BabyDoll Tells All. Her Thoughts On Today’s Product And Yes, She Still Has The “Envelope.” All This And Much More. Take A Listen.

CLICK HERE