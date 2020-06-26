IMPACT ANNOUNCES MICHAEL ELGIN WILL NOT APPEAR IN FUTURE PROGRAMMING
IMPACT Wrestling issued a short statement this morning related to Michael Elgin’s status with the companny:
“Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”
Elgin had been placed on suspension last week after allegations of bad conduct surfaced online as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. At the same time last week the company terminated their agreements with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan.
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Iimpact Wrestling, Michael Elgin.