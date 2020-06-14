(Refresh your browser to update the results as they happen) …

Kickoff show: US champion Apollo Crews vs. Andrade (with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega in his corner). Crews retained with the “Sitdown Powerbomb.” Garza tried to interfere but was thwarted by Kevin Owens who was at the broadcast desk … The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs Bayley/Sasha Banks (Tag team champions) vs Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross.. Sasha pinned Bliss to retain the titles …. In a very hard fought match by both competitors Sheamus beat Jeff Hardy after two “Brough” kicks…RAW Women’s champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax. The champion retained as both she and Jax were counted out … Universal champion Braun Strowman kept his title pinning John Morrison (handicap match with Morrison & Miz vs. Strowman) … Drew McIntyre used a “Claymore” kick to beat Bobby Lashley. Lana came to the ring (MVP did not know this) and this distracted Lashley. McIntyre took advantage of this with a headbutt and then the Claymore kick to pin the challenger … IN AN AMAZING MATCH RANDY ORTON PINNED EDGE AFTER THE PUNT KICK. Excellent bout with each using their patented signature moves and tons of false finishes. It actually lived up to the hype!