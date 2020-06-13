THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE BACKLASH 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

This may be the greatest preview article ever! Hey, if it’s good enough for the WWE, it’s good enough for me! In all serious, beyond the over-the-top-marketing, Sunday night’s Backlash show appears to be a solid lineup on paper, with some decent stories behind them. And, this may be just a thing the WWE is doing during the pandemic, but they are making their cards smaller and the shows shorter. I, for one, am much more in favor of a two and a half hour show than a four hour marathon. We’ll have to see how things change once we get back to normal, but I’ll enjoy it while it lasts. For now, let’s run down the card!

Bobby Lashley defeats Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship: I struggled with this one, but I like MVP as a mouthpiece for the WWE Champion. The interesting thing here is that if you watched Lashley’s championship run in Impact Wrestling, he doesn’t need a mouthpiece. While I’m not a fan of taking the belt off of McIntyre so soon, I’m all for building him back up behind a well-developed story that culminates in a big title win once we’re back in front of crowds.

Edge defeats Randy Orton: I feel bad that the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” silliness is going to be the headline that overshadows what actually should be a very good match. The build has been great with Edge doubting his ability, while Orton has totally owned the criticism of him “phoning it in” while still being main event player. On Monday, let’s hope fans enjoy this for the story that’s being told, while not making it a punchline because of the unfortunate slogan.

Braun Strowman defeats The Miz and John Morrison to retain the WWE Universal Championship: There’s not much to say here, as this has been a filler program that will lead to a Fiend appearance to continue his program with Strowman later this summer. The good news is that I still think Miz and Morrison can still be a solid force within the tag team division if they can get rid of the campiness in their act.

Asuka defeats Nia Jax to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship: I went back and forth on this one, as I know the WWE likes their “monster heel champions.” That being said, the story has really focused more on Asuka not being able to beat Charlotte Flair, rather than her match with Jax. So, I think Asuka gets by Jax here and returns to building to a title showdown with Charlotte, likely at SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus: This one’s gotten some heat online due to the inclusion of Hardy’s real-life battle with drugs and alcohol. For me, I like a little realism injected into my storylines, as long as it’s not egregious. It gave me a nice little extra hook for the match and I’m looking forward to it.

The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship over Bayley/Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross: I’m never a fan of playing “hot potato” with any title, but this will serve two purposes. It will continue the build to the eventual breakdown between Banks and Bayley, while getting the belts onto an act that I think would benefit from a title run.

Apollo Crews retains the WWE United States Championship over Andrade: This will be another solid match between these two and I am hoping we can finally find a way to make a secondary title mean something.