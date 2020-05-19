The Raw Score

I want to start with a special request. You’ve heard me mention my beloved Mama Dee. About 5 P.M., she was transported to a local hospital with heart issues. Thanks to this evil Virus, I couldn’t go with her. Niecy came and got me at the restaurant and brought me home. My love and respect not only to her but to the wonderful ladies of R and K Grill in Grandview, Texas and the First Responders , who just happened to be having dinner at the next table. Please keep her in your prayers.

Backlash is coming up soon and the pieces are starting to fall into place. One of the big matches looks to be Randy Orton vs Edge in a “Wrestling Match”.

We began with a video package about Becky Lynch. Lynch is now on maturity leave and her fans (including us) couldn’t be happier for her adn Seth.

We were, of course, back at the Performance Center. King Corbin is slated to battle Drew McIntyre, tongiht.

Charly was in the ring to discuss the pending Edge vs Randy Orton match at Backlash. Charly brought out Randy Orton to talk about it.

Ramdy asked for the stick. Charly was looking for an explanation. Randy said it was simple. He wanted to go back to “wrestling”. Randy admitted that Edge was better than him at Wrestlemania but Edge was NOT the superior wrestler. Randy wanted to keep it simple. Randy sent a message straight at Edge. He knew why Edge didn’t immediately accept Randy’s Challenge…Doubt! Orton said the Grit in Edge’s soul has been replaced by Doubt and Fear.

Enter Edge! He did not hesitate, a second, in coming to the ring. Charly bailed out. Edge said Randy gave him a lot to think about. Edge knew this was just a game of chess for The Viper. Edge knew how talented Randy is but this is a life that Orton was handed. He didn’t earn it. Edge accused Randy of not caring. He said Randy never had the heart like him and so manyothers have.

Ramdy tried to shut down Edge but it wasn’t going to happen. Randy wanted to know if Edge would accept. “Yes, I’ll accept your damn challenge”. The two stared at each other until Randy left the ring. Even then, they never unlocked eyes.

The announcers then looked at the issues between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. Seth tried to blind Rey by driving Rey’s face into the corner of the ring steps. After the match, Aleister Black almost destroyed Murphy.

Seth was looking almost catatonic again. Rollins had something to share with the world. We will learn about it, next.

Seth Rollins and Murphy came to the ring. Seth said that sometimes in life you have to lose who you are to find yourself. Seth said his loss to Drew changed him. Seth fell into a very dark place that he might not escape from. Without darkness there can be no light. He rambled on until Humberto Carrillo came out to confront the Messiah. Seth said he was not dressed to compete but Murphy was.

Murphy vs Humberto Carrillo

Special Challenge Match

Murphy with Shoulder Tackles. Rana by Humberto. Kick by Carillo, follwed by a flip into the ring. Universal and Humberto ended up on the apron. ANother wicked kick. They fought on the ropes. Kick by Humberto but Murphy yanked Carrillo off the ropes. Stomp and Rear Chin Lock by Murphy. Jawbreaker by Humberto. Carrillo took several shots before hitting a kick that sent Murphy tot he floor. Tope Suicida. Seth walked near Humberto to distract. Springboard but Murphy nailed Murphy’s Law after catching Humberto.

Your Winner: Murphy

Raw Score: 80 out of a possible 100

Murphy kept on attacking but Aleister Black came out and assaulted Murphy. Seth just walked away. Murphy only barely avoided the Black Mass.

King Corbin was whining about not having his own locker room. King grumbled to a ref about all the crap he had to deal with. Corbin said he had plans that the ref ewere to follow. We headed to break before getting the inside skinny.

Liv Morgan cut a promo about her mom, who installed her spirit into her baby girl. She wants a shot at the Raw Women’s Champion.

Charlotte Flair walked from the back. Heck, she is all over the place: NXT, Raw AND Smackdown. Bayley wants to fight Flair. Charlotte stirred the pot by driving doubt in Sasha Banks’ mind. Flair and Bayley will have a Champion vs CHhampion Match on Smackdown. Flair knew everyone was in awe of her. Flair talked about all she has been doing, lately. Flair knew Ruby Riott wanted to have a talk with her.

The tattooed princess strolled from the back. She was NOT intimidated by The Queen. These two are about to square off.

Charlotte Flair vs Ruby Riott

Non-Title Match

Flair was always throwing Family Chops as we returned. Flair did end up Chopping the ring post. Ruby focused on the bad hand. Flair used the hair to Post Ruby.

Back in the ring, Flair choked Ruby on the middle ropes. Flair threw out insults at Liv Morgan. Ruby started to fight back by driving Flair’s face into the corner. Springboard Backspalash Senton to give Ruby a two. Riott stayed focused on the wrist. Flatliner DDT by Ruby. Wicked Double Wristlock/Octopus. Flair used her power to stand upSunset Flip by Ruby but Flair blocked it. Stomps. Roll Up by Ruby for a deuce. Riott Kick intercepted by Fliar. Figute Eight!

Your WInner (by Submission): Charlotte Flair

Raw Score: 84

Charly interviewed Boby Lashley. MVP came in and said he and Bobby would not be working together. MVP said Lashley was distracted with clowns like R-Truth and his “wife”, Lana. MVP suggested that if Lashley would “Free Lashley”, he could be going after the WWE title.

We looked at last week’s goofy basketball “game” between the Street Profits and The Viking Experience. The Profits won, only to learn that the Vikings “LET” them win. Ivar and Erik then showed how great they truly were when it comes to B-Ball.

Now we are going to get an Ax throwing contest. Jeez. Ivar and Erik had a lot of Vikings with them. Erik said they had the Smoke for the Profits. Dawkins tried to explain what Smoke truly means but Ford stopped him. Ivar with one Hell of a throw. Took me back to the days of Daniel Boone with Fess Parker.

Kairi Sane was ready to celebrate her friend/partner, Asuka. Asuka is now the Raw Women’s champ. The Empress danced their way down to the ring. The announcers discussed how Asuka won Moneyi n the Bank to become the new champion. Asuka and Kairi were just giddy. Asuka kept saying Thank You, in Japanese. Kairi gave Asuka flowers. Asuka couldn’t believe it. Sane mentioned all the titles that Asuka has held. I believe Asuka is the first female tohold all the possible titles available to her. (Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Tag Team). Sane played a flute and the two danced.

They were cut off by the arrival of Nia Jax. Jax has a wild new hairstyle. I like it. Jax asked Asuka is she was serious about celebrating a title she didn’t win. Jax reminded Asuka that she got so very lucky, now that Becky is on maternity leave. Nia said she was going to take the title from Asuka. Asuka exploded all over Nia. Jax ended up on the floor, after a Hip Attack. Nia just walked towards the back, fuming.

Charly interviewed King Corbin. He was still grumpy. Charly asked King if he was having doubts. No, he wasn’t. Corbin chose to face Drew, a man he felt he carried for over a year. Drew watched Corbin’s ranting, from backstage.

We saw the feud between R-Truth and Bobby Lashley. MVP wants to lead Lashley to glory. Truth did not want to go in the Nelson, again. Truth said he will never give up. He wants his title back from Tom Brady(actually it’s Rob Gronkowski).

R-Truth vs Bobby Lashley

The two circled ech other. Truth told Bobby to hang on. Truth hepped out of the ring to bring in “Pretty Ricky”. I hate that goofy character. Lashley went out and Truth returned to attack. He got sent intot he barricade. Lashley hoisted up Truth and rushed him into the post. Lashley with a Heel Trip. Bobby was just messing with the former NWA World Champion. Lashley asked Truth to hit him…and then exploded on him. Full Nelson Slam! Full Nelson and Truth tapped out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Bobby Lashley

Raw Score: 74

MVP clapped for his potential client. Lana was furious, backstage, that she was losing her man to MVP.

Other places, Asuka and Kairi partied. Nia watched from the shadows and then stalked Sane.

We looked at the great team of Alesxa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They are getting ready to feud with the returning Iconics.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Women’s Tag Team Title Match

We saw how the Iconics won this title opportunity. Billie and Peyton did their annoying “I–conics” chant. Sigh. I thought they were getting repackaged.

Alexa started with Billie but the challengers did a quick tag out. ALexa put Royce down and tagged in Nikki. Dropkick by Cross for a near fall. Reversed Whip by Nikki. Billie got laid out but came back to attack Nikki.Billie missed the Big Boot and Alexa got the tag. Hard Strikes by Bliss. Standing Moonsault Knee Drop by Bliss. It broke down into chaos. Alexa with a huge right hand. Bliss went up top. Twisted Bliss. Peyton made the save. Bliss was thrown intot he post, several times. The ref called for the bell.

Your WInners (by disqualification): Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Raw Score: 50

Sane was still playing her little flute. Nia Jax walked up to her and attacked Sane. Kairi was throwing into an equipment cart.

The Iconics were having a meltdown, backstage. Billie slapped Royce in the face. They both cried and made up. I may be ill.

Part 2 of Undertaker: The Last Ride is now available. I will watch it, later tonight. We got highlights of Part 2.

The announcers focused on Shayna Baszler. She destroyed Natalya, last week, after talking trash about the Hart Family and Becky Lynch. Natalya wants a rematch…a submission match.

Asuka checked on Kairi Sane. Asuka was livid that her best friend was hurt.

Asuka came in and attacked Nia. Jax was left down and stunned.

Shayna Baszler vs Natalya

Submission Match

Nattie asked for this match. Nat was all business. Side Headlock Takeover by Shayna. Shayna talked trash. Push Off but Shayna with a Shoulder Tackle. Double Heel Trip by Natalya. Shayna converted the Sharpshooter into a Knee Bar. Natalya kicked free. Kick by SHayna. Joint manipulation by Shayna. Nattie tried to roll around but Shayna dropped her. Huge stomps to Nattie’s ribs. Sharpshooter by Shayna failed. Nattie got one, instead. Baszler inched to the ropes and finally made it. Natalya did not have to break but Shayna fell out of the ring. Nattie nailed the arm of Shayna and then kicked the back.

Back in the ring, Nattie tore into Shayna. Baszler covered up as Nattie locked in a Knee Bar. Shayna rolled into her Clutch. Shayna blocked the arms so Nattie couldn’t recht he ropes. Tap Out!

Your WInner (by Submission): Shayna Baszler

Raw Score: 50

Natalya was having a bit of a meltdown, after the match. The crew was trying to set up the Kevin Owens show but she kept tearing up things. . She was acting like a child who just had her favorite toy taken away. Samoa Joe said Nattie’s behavior was so below Nattie’s standards.

We looked at the problems within Zelina Vega’s stable. Vega screamed at her men to remain a cohesive unit. Andrade got all mouthy. Angel said he understood her. Theory said he understood her, as weel.

The Kevin Owens Show

Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza were the special guests. Owens looked surprised at the mess Natalya left behind. He mocked Nattie for getting rid of the junk in the ring. K.O. mentioned the injury he suffered at Wrestlemania. Owens is now back at 100%. He brought out his guests.

The group stepped around all the damage around ringside. Owens appllauded the four of them. Vega cut Kevin short and said Owens wanted a “Jerry Springer” show. Vega was sick of all the talk of dissention. Vega praised Andrade and Angel Garza. Vega said Theory was so skilled at such a young age (22). Vega chided Owens for standing outside the ring. Owens knew if he got in the ring, it would get too crowded. He then brought out….Apollo Crews. Crew attacked Andrade, out of nowhere. The two fell tothe floor. Everyone was getting involved.

Apollo Crews and Kevin OFront Face Lock by Crews into a Stall Suplex Drop. He stared at Andrade. Kevin got he tag and exploded on Garza. Backsplash Senton by Owens. Tag to Andrade. Owens’ neck was snapped on the ropes. Modified Shining Wizard by Andrade. Owens came back with a wild Knife Edge. Owens with a Clothesline off a Whip tot he corner. Punches nad Chops by Owens. Tag to Apollo. Tag to Garza. Crews went after Andrade and then went for a shot. Theory hit Garza, by accident. Toss Powerbomb by Crews. Vega was shrieking.

YourW inners: Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews

Raw Score: 84

Andrade and Angel jumped Austin, post match. It was a nasty double team on the youngster. Vega called Austin “Useless” and slapped him. They threw him into the barricade and blasted him with chairs.

Charly chatted with Drew McIntyre about his challengers. Drew said the fight was coming to find him but he was ready with a Claymore Party at any time. Drew knew Corbin was dangerous but so is he. Drew said he had a Claymore Fit for a King!

We went back to Ax Throwing. Erik and Ivar was incredible. The Vikings mocked Ford for being nervous. Ford totally blew the throw. I’m scared to think what he DID hit.

We were back for more throws. Dawkins then was up to throw. Angelo hit the water barrel. The otehr Vikings were ready to rumble.

Aleister Black vs Murphy

Murphy was already in the ring, with Seth Rollins. Black stormed down to the ring and threw his vest in Murphy’s face. The two traded hard punches nad kicks. Hockey Fight! Black with hard Strikes nad a Crescent Kick. Black came out and hit another vicious series of kicks. Austin Theory was still down.S eth went over to talk with him.

Black kicked the ring post, by accident. Murphy threw Black back in the ring. Black kicked free but took a brutal kick to the face. Murphy and Black were both down. Seth offered to help Austin.

KneeS trike by Black. Austin was instructed to getin the ring nad jump Black. The ref called for the bell.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Aleister Black

Raw Score: 70

Murphy and Theory double teamed Black as Seth coached them on. Wild Knee Strike to Black’s face. ATL by Austin Theory. Seth then hugged Theory and Austin wasn’t sure how to react. Murphy looked very upset at the new addition.

We got a profile video of Bianca Belair. She is so the NEW Naomi.

We went back to the Ax Throwing competition. This was the official contest. The Vikings hit a perfect 10 out of 10 hits. The Profits only managed to hit the target once. Suddenly, the cops showed up with an Ax threw their windshield. The cops ordered them to throw. FInally, the Profits did good with their toss.

Charly talked with Apollo Crews. He was asked if he had anything left to prove. He knew he lost a lot but he was ready to get back on task. Crews was done with second guessing himself. Next week, Crews is going after the U.S. title.

Zelina Vega came in and talked trash to Crews. She warned him that Crews might be crippled, for life, after hte match. Crews wondered where Andrade was. Crews was confident that he was about to be the next U.S. Champ.

The lady cop let everyone go because she thought Ivar was “cute”.

Drew McIntyre vs King Corbin

Brand to Brand Invitational Match

MVP came out with Bobby Lashley.Bobby said he has his sights set on Drew’s title. They were going to watch this match.

The bell rang and they went into a Collar and Elbow. They rode the ropes as the ref tried to break them apart. Drew gave a clean break. Shoving Match. Collar and Elbow, again. Knee Lift by Corbin. Drew with a had Chop. Kick by the King. Boxing of the ribs by King Corbin. Shoudler Tackle by Corbin. Float Over by Drew into a SHoudler Tackle and La Bandera Clothesline. Drew hit another Clothesline that sent Corbin over the barricade. Drew hit one to flip Corbin back over.

Corbin avoided the Claymore and laid out Drew. McIntyre was sent into the barricade. MVP talked trash as King threw Drew into the post. Drew rolled back in the ring. Corbin kept up the pressure with shots to the lower back and a kick to the ribs. Drew started to fight out of the corner. Outside In Clothesline by Corbin for only a one count.

Drew was thrown over the ropes and the neck was snapped on the ropes. Corbin walked Drew up the ropes. They traded punches on the turnbuckles. Superplex by The King. 1 count only! Corbin couldn’t believe it.

Corbin talked trash and paid for it by falling into an Overhead Belly to Belly and Big Boot. Ax Bomber by Drew, followed by a Kip Up. Drew told King to get up. Fireman’s Carry but Corbin slid free. Spinebuster by Drew for a near fall. Drew yelled at Corbin, who ran him into the corner and then the post. Side Slam by Corbin for another ONE! Corbin threw hard fists but Drew answered with Chops. Future Shock DDT! Claymore converted into a Deep Six. 1-2-NO!

Glasgow Kiss by Drew. Claymore!

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 89

MVP said it was only a matter of time before Drew faced Lashley. McIntyre wanted it.

