EXCUSE ME VICKIE GUERRERO PODCAST 04/23/20: UP, CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH WWE SUPERSTAR MANDY ROSE!

Mandy talking about her days of being a bikini model helped her confidence level in WWE: “Making myself go out in a bikini with high heels and embracing that and developing that confidence helps me now being in front of huge crowds.”

Mandy talks about:

- her win in the 2014 World Bikini Championship

- Tuff Enough

- creating her youtube channel: damandyzdonutz

- her launch of her beauty line Amarose

- creating a 12 week workout app

Tune in to the Vickie Guerrero Podcast to hear these and other stories from the one and only, Mandy Rose