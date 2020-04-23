PREVIEW OF “EXCUSE ME” — THE VICKIE GUERRERO PODCAST.
EXCUSE ME VICKIE GUERRERO PODCAST 04/23/20: UP, CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH WWE SUPERSTAR MANDY ROSE!
Mandy talking about her days of being a bikini model helped her confidence level in WWE: “Making myself go out in a bikini with high heels and embracing that and developing that confidence helps me now being in front of huge crowds.”
Mandy talks about:
- her win in the 2014 World Bikini Championship
- Tuff Enough
- creating her youtube channel: damandyzdonutz
- her launch of her beauty line Amarose
- creating a 12 week workout app
Tune in to the Vickie Guerrero Podcast to hear these and other stories from the one and only, Mandy Rose
