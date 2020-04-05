WRESTLEMANIA 36 DAY II Kickoff match: Liv Morgan pinned Natalya. NXT Woman’s champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair CHARLOTTE WON THE TITLE FORCING RHEA TO SUBMIT TO THE “FIGURE-8″ LEGLOCK Really good, very competitive match.

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) vs. ALister Black

ALISTER WON BY PINFALL

Dolph Ziggler (with Sonya Deville) vs. Otis OTIS WON when after Sonya distracted the referee Ziggler hit him in the groin. At that point Mandy Rose ran down and returned the favor to Ziggler (the referee did not see this happen) and Otis pinned him. Otis swooped up Mandy and they kissed and went up the ramp to perhaps living happily ever after lol!

EDGE VS. RANDY ORTON IN A “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

A very long match WON BY EDGE. The referee didn’t count at times he should have. Brutal — all over the Performance Center.

GRONK (Rob Gronkowski) came off a balcony and dove onto about 8 wrestlers including 247 champion Mojo Rawley — and won the title!

AUSTIN THEORY & ANGEL GARZA (with Zelina Vega) challenged The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles.

THE STREET PROFITS RETAINED THE TITLES. BIANCA BELAIR ran in when Zelina was attacking The Profits in an after match melee.

Tamina pinned first when the other competitors pinned her! … Naomi submitted to the Bank Statement … Sasha eliminated via pin by Lacey …BAYLEY RETAINED WHEN SASHA CAME IN (NO DQ MATCH) AND USED A BACK STABBER ON LACEY — ALLOWING BAYLEY TO PIN HER.

FIREFLY FUN HOUSE MATCH — BRAY “THE FIEND” WYATT VS. JOHN CENA

Cena went through the Funhouse Door — a devil Vince McMahon puppet greeted him (weird) … Vince puppet demanded ruthless aggression … they wound up in the ring … Cena tried punches but could not connect as Bray wasn’t really there … Wyatt did a Hulk Hogan impression in another room with a Saturday Night Main Event poster … Cena went crazy lifting weights .. Evil Mania running wild — they kept going through various parts of Cena’s past on different sets and different costumes … Rapper was next face to face with Bray … Seems like a dream world … kind of too weird for me — but done well! Oops — Cena now in a segment as a member of the NWO … yikes … The Fiend finally shows up — Mandible Claw — Bray Wyatt is the referee makes the 3 count –

Cena disappears! End.

DREW McINTYRE WON THE WWE TITLE WITH 4 CLAYMORE KICKS AFTER TAKING 3 F-5′s FROM LESNAR. VERY SHORT MATCH!