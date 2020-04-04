Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors — WWE Women’s tag team champions

BLISS & CROSS WON THE TAG TEAM BELTS WHEN BLISS PINNED KAIRI SANE

KING CORBIN VS. ELIAS

ELIAS PINNED CORBIN (holding Corbin’s pants belt to lock him in the pin)!

Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch for Becky’s RAW Woman’s title.

BECKY RETAINED THE TITLE PINNING BASZLER AS SHAYNA PUT HER IN THE KIRIFUDA CLUTCH!

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION Sami Zayn (with Shinskue Nakamura & Cesaro) vs Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak)

ZAYN pinned Bryan (interference via Nakamura & Cesaro) to retain the Intercontinental championship.

For the SMACKDOWN tag team title — LADDER MATCH — one person from each time –

KOFI (New Day) VS. JIMMY USO (USOs) , VS. JOHN MORRISON (current half of the Smackdown tag belts with THE MIZ.

MORRISON WON WHEN ALL THREE WERE ON THE TOP OF A LADDER — EACH GRABBING AT THEM — AND MORRISON CRASHED DOWN AFTER A HEADBUTT AND HE HAD A BELT IN HIS HANDS WHEN HE LANDED!

KEVIN OWENS VS. SETH “THE MONDAY NIGHT MESSIAH” ROLLINS

OWENS won by disqualification using the ring bell to kayo KO! THE MATCH WAS RESTARTED when Owens shamed Rollins to continue and make the match a no disqualification anything goes match — that OWENS one. VERY BRUTAL match — Owens finished him with a stunner.

R-TRUTH was being interviewed by Mojo Rawley and Gronk — Gronk attacked Truth trying to win the 24/7 title but Mojo pushed him aside and pinned Truth for the belt!

GOLDBERG LOST THE UNIVERSAL TITLE FROM BRAUN STROWMAN.

Goldberg came out with 4 spears but Strowman came back with a bunch of devestating powerslams to pin Goldberg and win the title. Very short match.

THE UNDERTAKER VS. AJ STYLES in A BONEYARD MATCH.

This was a nearly 20 minute mini-movie in a graveyard. Carl Anderson & Luke Gallows had parts in it and so did a bunch of druids. Really well done but truthfully not sure if I loved it or hated it. AJ was buried alive for the climax of this ending part of Wrestlemania night one.