THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Well…WrestleMania 36 is upon us….sort of. I hope everyone in the 1wrestling.com universe is staying safe and healthy, as we manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you agree with the decision or not, WWE will be presenting its marquee show of the year this weekend. Although the show has lost the appeal that the glitz and glamour of WrestleMania usually brings, I can appreciate the WWE’s attempt to provide a distraction in these troubled times. The storyline payoffs won’t have the same juice as they would have in front of 75,000 screaming fans, but I think some of the matches have potential to be decent. Let’s run down the card…in rapid fire.

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship: Drew is a guy who loses out with no audience to see him win the big one. His story of being fired by the WWE, only to come all the way back to main event WrestleMania has been stellar. This will be his crowning moment and I’m looking forward to see he’s booked coming off of the win.

Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns was a late scratch here, so Strowman gets the title match. The time to put the belt on him was about three years ago and it has past. He’ll get the win here, since Goldberg is a seasonal performer, and will keep the belt warm until Roman competes again.

Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair to retain the NXT Women’s Championship: This is the time to “make” Rhea and Charlotte can absorb a loss without losing any credibility. A nice post-Mania feud with Bianca Belair is already set up and waiting.

Shayna Baszler defeats Becky Lynch to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Similar to Rhea Ripley, this is Shayna’s night to take her place at the top of the mountain. Becky will do fine in chase mode and don’t be surprised if we see an old nemesis re-emerge to cost Lynch the title.

Bayley defeats Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley has held the belt for a while, so it can really go either way. I just don’t see anyone credible enough to have a meaningful title run. I do expect this to merge into a breakup and feud between Bayley and Banks.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Not much substance here and I don’t see a title change. This may be the end of the Cross/Bliss alliance as it’s run its course.

Daniel Bryan defeats Sami Zayn to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship: This could be sensational and it’ll be good to see Sami in active competition again. He plays a great pest heel, but his strong suit is as the lovable underdog.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeat Angel Garza and Austin Theory to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: This will be good for what it is, having been thrown together. Garza and Theory have great upside and I’m looking for a strong performance.

John Morrison defeats one of the Usos in a Ladder Match to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: This is the rumored match, as it appears that the Miz, the New Day and one of the Usos were not comfortable competing.

The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match: The creative team tried their best year, but this feud lost its juice when the Undertaker destroyed AJ twice at the beginning of the program. Using real names and inserting wives helped, but the outcome is anti-climactic.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse Match: Cena will do the honors in giving the Fiend his win and credibility back. I’ll be interested to see what this match even entails.

Edge defeats Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match: Probably the best told story on the card and probably the one that is hurt the most by not having a live crowd. The promos have been superb and I still expect a great payoff, despite the circumstances.

Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins: Again, very strong mic work here and a great story behind it. Focusing on Rollins’ Mania successes, coupled with Owens’ failure will make an Owens victory mean something.

King Corbin defeats Elias: Corbin is a popular act with the higher ups, so they’ll want to keep him relevant after losing the feud with Roman Reigns.

Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler: A nice little story here, which will likely payoff with the popular babyface getting the girl.

Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley: A showcase with for Black as his build continues.