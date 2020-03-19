>

HERE IS THE NEWEST “CHAIR SHOTS TO THE CRANIUM” EPISODE

Posted March 19th, 2020 by 1Wrestling News Team

CLICK HERE TO HEAR!

In this episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Steven discusses the following topics:

—The fate of Wrestlemania….Better options for empty arena shows….The hideous new Intercontinental Championship….Sami Zayn is a great choice for IC Champion….Asuka and Kairi Sane promos are fantastic….Will Triple H join commentary?….The return of Nia Jax….We need a better build-up for Shayna and Becky….Dark Side of the Ring debuts Season 2….Raw ratings….Scott Steiner….Support Indy Wrestling…..The Exalted One angle in AEW

Steven GoforthChair Shots to the Craniumwww.chairshotstothecranium.com@chair2cranium (Instagram & Twitter)

