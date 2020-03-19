CLICK HERE TO HEAR!

In this episode of Chair Shots to the Cranium, Steven discusses the following topics:

—The fate of Wrestlemania….Better options for empty arena shows….The hideous new Intercontinental Championship….Sami Zayn is a great choice for IC Champion….Asuka and Kairi Sane promos are fantastic….Will Triple H join commentary?….The return of Nia Jax….We need a better build-up for Shayna and Becky….Dark Side of the Ring debuts Season 2….Raw ratings….Scott Steiner….Support Indy Wrestling…..The Exalted One angle in AEW

